Sioux Falls, SD

Canaries snap losing skid with victory over Monarchs

By Zach Borg
dakotanewsnow.com
 3 days ago
www.dakotanewsnow.com

dakotanewsnow.com

Canaries bats were as hot as the temps at the Birdcage Tuesday night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries bats were as hot as the weather in the early innings as they built a huge lead over Winnipeg Tuesday night at the Birdcage. Zane Gurwitz gave Sioux Falls the early lead with a solo home run. And Trey Michalczewski followed with a 3-run HR and and RBI double alogn with a 3-run HR from Jabara Henry. It was his 24th of the season giving him 68 RBI’s. The Birds built a 10-2 in the 5th inning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Vermillion out-lasted Winner/Colome for the State “B” Legion title after also beating Gregory on a very hot day. Mark Dobmeier talks about his accident and why he loves driving sprint cars despite a back injury. More on USF wrestling and the Canaries had their bats working at the Birdcage.
VERMILLION, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

USF brings back men’s wrestling and adds women’s program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Exciting news for area wrestling fans and wrestlers as well... The Unversity of Sioux Falls will field 2 teams in the future. The Cougars dropped men’s wrestling in 2011 and today Pam Gohl and the Cougars are bringing it back. They are also adding a women’s wrestling program becoming the first NCAA program in the state to do so. Needless to say, Cougar faithful are excited to bring it back and add another sport where rivalries like Augie and Northern can thrive.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Mark Dobmeier back on track after scary back injury

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Getting hurt is part of the risk when you drive a sprint car. Just ask Mark Dobmeier who’s long been a crowd favorite at Huset’s Speedway where he’s won 69 times!. Two summers ago, it looked like his career might be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SF Little League team is glad to have such great support

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team is getting ready for the next trip to Indiana and the Regional Tournament that starts August 5th. Coming back to win the state title in Rapid City will give these 12 year olds plenty of confidence as they move forward in the post season, hoping to make it to the World Series.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Youth football team given mouthguards to track head impacts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The beginning of August is the start of football season and practices. For some of these junior football players, they’ll be getting a different piece of equipment along with their usual gear. Sanford research has been active with South Dakota Junior Football...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
hawkeyesports.com

South Dakota State Game Sold Out; Nebraska Near Sellout Status

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s season-opening home football game against South Dakota State, scheduled for Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. (CT) on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is officially sold out. The announcement was made Monday by the UI Athletics Department. Six...
#Birds#Winnipeg#Monarchs#The Sioux Falls Canaries
dakotanewsnow.com

Not as hot or humid

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures will fall back into the 80s and low 90s. The rest of the week looks good with mostly sunny conditions. Heat levels come back up by Friday with highs in the 90s and triple digits west of the James River.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

First Dillard’s in the Upper Midwest coming to Empire Mall

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest will open in the Empire Mall. The new store is expected to open in the fall of 2023. Dillard’s is open in 29 other states. “We are excited to bring Dillard’s to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes

Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

2022 National Night Out deemed a success by Sioux Falls police

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the 2022 National Night Out locations. Photos posted on the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook page show officers handing out stickers, swinging with kids, and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

The Sioux Empire Fair starts Friday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair starts on Friday. Fair CEO & President Scott Wick joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to preview the fair. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall

It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Extreme drought affects farmers in SE South Dakota

UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Farmers continue to hope for moisture to alleviate drought conditions for their crops, but Tuesday’s heat isn’t helping. Take a look at this graphic from the U.S. Drought Monitor. While a lot of the state is dry, the area that really catches your attention is the red in Southeastern including Union, Clay and Yankton Counties.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

“Discover Aviation” takes place Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Discover Aviation”, a free event for kids and their families, will take place this coming Thursday. Alan Gabor and Rick Tupper, with the Sioux Falls Airshow, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

