Canaries snap losing skid with victory over Monarchs

Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Canaries bats were as hot as the temps at the Birdcage Tuesday night
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Canaries bats were as hot as the weather in the early innings as they built a huge lead over Winnipeg Tuesday night at the Birdcage. Zane Gurwitz gave Sioux Falls the early lead with a solo home run. And Trey Michalczewski followed with a 3-run HR and and RBI double alogn with a 3-run HR from Jabara Henry. It was his 24th of the season giving him 68 RBI’s. The Birds built a 10-2 in the 5th inning.
10pm Sportscast Tuesday, August 2nd
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Vermillion out-lasted Winner/Colome for the State “B” Legion title after also beating Gregory on a very hot day. Mark Dobmeier talks about his accident and why he loves driving sprint cars despite a back injury. More on USF wrestling and the Canaries had their bats working at the Birdcage.
Vermillion and Gregory both victorious at State “B” Legion Baseball Monday night
GREGORY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The State “B” Legion Baseball Tournament had plenty of drama Monday night. Both Vermillion and Gregory came through with victories and will play each other at 10am Tuesday morning for the right to play in the championship game that will follow. Vermillion got...
USF brings back men’s wrestling and adds women’s program
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Exciting news for area wrestling fans and wrestlers as well... The Unversity of Sioux Falls will field 2 teams in the future. The Cougars dropped men’s wrestling in 2011 and today Pam Gohl and the Cougars are bringing it back. They are also adding a women’s wrestling program becoming the first NCAA program in the state to do so. Needless to say, Cougar faithful are excited to bring it back and add another sport where rivalries like Augie and Northern can thrive.
Mark Dobmeier back on track after scary back injury
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Getting hurt is part of the risk when you drive a sprint car. Just ask Mark Dobmeier who’s long been a crowd favorite at Huset’s Speedway where he’s won 69 times!. Two summers ago, it looked like his career might be...
SF Little League team is glad to have such great support
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Falls Little League team is getting ready for the next trip to Indiana and the Regional Tournament that starts August 5th. Coming back to win the state title in Rapid City will give these 12 year olds plenty of confidence as they move forward in the post season, hoping to make it to the World Series.
Youth football team given mouthguards to track head impacts
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The beginning of August is the start of football season and practices. For some of these junior football players, they’ll be getting a different piece of equipment along with their usual gear. Sanford research has been active with South Dakota Junior Football...
South Dakota State Game Sold Out; Nebraska Near Sellout Status
IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s season-opening home football game against South Dakota State, scheduled for Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. (CT) on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is officially sold out. The announcement was made Monday by the UI Athletics Department. Six...
Empowering the next generation of women in sports in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Equality in women’s sports took a big step forward 50 years ago when Title IX was passed. But, even though female athletes have come a long way, there is still work to be done in this nation. Now, collegiate athletes in the...
Not as hot or humid
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see decreasing cloud cover. Temperatures will fall back into the 80s and low 90s. The rest of the week looks good with mostly sunny conditions. Heat levels come back up by Friday with highs in the 90s and triple digits west of the James River.
Dillard’s to open at Empire Mall next year
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest is expected to open in Sioux Falls in the fall of 2023. According to a news release on the opening date, the Sioux Falls location will feature Dillard’s latest concepts in store design, presenting a full assortment of fashion selections specifically tailored to the tastes and preferences of the company’s customers.
First Dillard’s in the Upper Midwest coming to Empire Mall
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The first Dillard’s store in the Upper Midwest will open in the Empire Mall. The new store is expected to open in the fall of 2023. Dillard’s is open in 29 other states. “We are excited to bring Dillard’s to the...
Popular Sioux Falls Coffee Spot Surprisingly Closes
Everyone needs something to get their mind and body working in the morning. The solution for most people is a nice, hot (or iced) “cup of joe.”. Coffee lovers in Sioux Falls enjoy a variety of coffee shop options throughout the city. Unfortunately, there is one less to visit in Sioux Falls. In fact, it was actually shocking to see this building completely empty.
2022 National Night Out deemed a success by Sioux Falls police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the 2022 National Night Out locations. Photos posted on the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook page show officers handing out stickers, swinging with kids, and...
Dr. Benoist Troost: Beyond the Street Which Bears His Name. . . For Now
In recent weeks, there has been an effort to rename Troost Ave. Launched by Chris Goode, owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery and prior member of the Parks Board, wants to rename the 10-plus mile street “Truth Avenue.”. At the heart of the argument is Dr. Benoist Troost, a...
The Sioux Empire Fair starts Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair starts on Friday. Fair CEO & President Scott Wick joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to preview the fair. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
Check Your Cabinets: Huge Sioux Falls Sunscreen Recall
It has been a scorching summer in the Sioux Empire. That means more sunscreen has been flying off the store shelves and onto our bodies. Unfortunately, some individuals may be using some sunscreen products for protection from the sun which could actually harm in the future. One popular sunscreen company...
Extreme drought affects farmers in SE South Dakota
UNION COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Farmers continue to hope for moisture to alleviate drought conditions for their crops, but Tuesday’s heat isn’t helping. Take a look at this graphic from the U.S. Drought Monitor. While a lot of the state is dry, the area that really catches your attention is the red in Southeastern including Union, Clay and Yankton Counties.
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with extra information from the state Dept. of Public Safety. Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon. An airplane, not flying above them as usual, but instead sitting alongside the road, next to Exit 79.
“Discover Aviation” takes place Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - “Discover Aviation”, a free event for kids and their families, will take place this coming Thursday. Alan Gabor and Rick Tupper, with the Sioux Falls Airshow, joined Dakota News Now to talk about it. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights...
