ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Costco Wholesale set to open Aug. 17

By Neal Patten, Staff reporter
veronapress.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.veronapress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Verona, WI
Business
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Sun Prairie, WI
City
Verona, WI
City
Madison, WI
veronapress.com

Council in brief: Common Council approves plat to create 10 condominium units located at Prairie Heights Drive

Prairie Heights LLC requested approval of a condominium plat to create 10 units at 101 Prairie Heights Drive. The applicant was approved in April of 2022 for a site plan that contained a total of 10 two-unit townhomes for a total of twenty dwelling units located on approximately 2.3 acres of vacant land at 101 Prairie Heights Drive, and a zoning map amendment for urban residential. Plan Commission staff had no concerns with the condominium plat to pass onto Common Council.
VERONA, WI
captimes.com

Cheese company Emmi Roth breaks ground on new plant in Stoughton

Emmi Roth, a Swiss-owned dairy company with facilities in Monroe, Platteville and Seymour, is riding a wave of specialty cheese to a new 134,000-square-foot facility in Stoughton. Stoughton, about 20 miles south of Madison, will house the company’s Wisconsin headquarters. The facility will largely be dedicated to “conversion” — taking...
STOUGHTON, WI
captimes.com

Former Zippy Lube changing to coffee, doughnut and fried chicken spot

The north side will soon have a new place to fuel up. Zippy Lube Coffee, Donuts & Fried Chicken plans to have its soft opening in early September, located in a former Zippy Lube service station at 2013 N. Sherman Ave. The idea combines a famous farmer’s market recipe for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Costco Wholesale#Organic Foods#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Batker Court#The Verona Press#The Common Council
UPMATTERS

Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
MADISON, WI
1440 WROK

Illinois Talk Show Names ‘Best Burger’ in the Area

We're knocking on fall's door and for me that means swapping salads for something a little more comforting, a burger maybe?. Throughout the month of July on Good Day Stateline we had the delicious pleasure of searching for the Stateline's Best Burger. It was a lot of hard work but...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Henry Vilas Zoo reveals name of baby orangutan

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the newest additions to the Henry Vilas Zoo officially has a name. The zoo posted on Facebook that its baby orangutan has been named Menjadi, which means “to come into being” in Malay. Staff explained that Malay is spoken in countries in Asia, including Indonesia, Brunei and Malaysia.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Costco
Country
China
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
Country
France
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police to give away 100 free Hyundai steering wheel locks at National Night Out event

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department will hand out 100 free steering wheel locks to residents who drive certain Hyundai vehicles that have become top targets for thieves. Drivers will be able to get the locks at the police department’s annual National Night Out event at Warner Park Wednesday evening. They will be available on a first-come, first-served basis....
MADISON, WI
WNCY

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
WOMI Owensboro

Crushed Memories Are Found In Once Popular Rockford Area Mall

Inside the abandoned Machesney Park Mall is a total disaster. When I was in college, I met some new friends from the Rockford area. I would drive in from the suburbs to hang out with them during breaks from school. They lived near Machesney Park Mall. We would go there quite a bit because it was a happening place to spend time. One of my buddies actually worked at the movie theater inside the mall so we would check out a lot of flicks for free.
ROCKFORD, IL
97ZOK

Wisconsin Business Robbed By Two People, Did One Forget Her Pants?

Why, in an era of technology a swipe or click away, are people still choosing to steal from businesses? Business owners are obviously going to protect their property with some sort of security system. I was shocked when I learned only 21% of businesses have "active monitored alarm systems," according to Berg Insights.
JANESVILLE, WI
wisfarmer.com

Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'

BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy