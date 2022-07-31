AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

www.kget.com
Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision
Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL world reacts to unbelievable clause in Deshaun Watson suspension ruling
After months of limbo, the NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy on Monday. The suspension comes as a result of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback from multiple women whom Watson hired for massages. The women each accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
BREAKING: Arbitrator Reveals Suspension For Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson
The now-Cleveland Browns quarterback will miss this season's first six games.
NFL Appeals Punishment of Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson; Longer Suspension Coming?
The NFL is filling an appeal of this week's suggested six-game suspension of former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.
Deshaun Watson suspension: Everything we know
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season. The long-awaited decision from arbiter Sue L. Robinson officially came down on Monday after months of speculation and debate. There are myriad wrinkles and ripples to the suspension. Here are a few key...
Former Deshaun Watson weapon ‘monitored’ by NFL teams
Will Fuller — one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL — is still somehow unsigned, but that could change in the near future. Deshaun Watson’s former top receiving threat with the Houston Texans is “being monitored by multiple NFL teams,” Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported Monday. Don’t expect the former Notre Dame product to join a team immediately, though. Wilson adds that Fuller’s market could heat up later in the preseason.
Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension
Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension from the NFL by Judge Sue Robinson. While the NFL has time to appeal the ruling, the Player’s Association had said that they would accept the punishment. After the suspension was announced, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement responding to Watson’s […] The post Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson suspension: What does it mean, what happens next?
The NFL world woke up to the news of Deshaun Watson’s six-game suspension Monday, with a majority of responses concluding that the Cleveland Browns quarterback ended up with a lighter punishment than expected stemming from sexual misconduct accusations by 24 massage therapists in Texas. Former U.S. District Judge Sue...
Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
Bad news for Watson?
Potentially bad news for Deshaun Watson came Wednesday. In case you missed it, Watson's punishment from the NFL is still up in the air, as the league is appealing the former Clemson and current Cleveland (...)
Trey Wingo on possible NFL appeal against Watson: I do believe they will appeal, they will try to add at least 4 games
Trey Wingo with the latest on Deshaun Watson and how the NFL might react. Why Wingo believes the NFL will appeal today. Why the CBA aspect is important with the appeal’s process. Wingo also shared his thoughts on the situation with Dolphins.
NFL Insider gives details on Watson's suspension, where things stand
During Inside Training Camp on NFL Network, NFL Network and NFL.com National Insider Ian Rapoport provided all the details on Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension and where things currently stand. (...)
NBA Star and 'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Iman Shumpert Arrested in Dallas
Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Forth Worth Airport on Saturday, according to TMZ Sports. The police report says officers responded to a potential drug violation call on Saturday afternoon after TSA screeners discovered a bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's backpack. The NBA star and Dancing with the Stars Season 30 winner admitted it was weed.
