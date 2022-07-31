ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

AP sources: Decision in Watson discipline case coming Monday

By ROB MAADDI, Associated Press
KGET 17
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kget.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision

Deshaun Watson’s suspension was announced on Monday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve a 6 game suspension. Most of the NFL world believes he was fortunate to only get suspended for 6 games. However, Watson and his team don’t feel the same way. NFL insider Josina Anderson revealed that Watson and his team are “displeased” […] The post Deshaun Watson’s shocking reaction following 6-game suspension decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to unbelievable clause in Deshaun Watson suspension ruling

After months of limbo, the NFL suspended Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy on Monday. The suspension comes as a result of the 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits against the quarterback from multiple women whom Watson hired for massages. The women each accused the Browns quarterback of sexual misconduct or sexual assault.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Cleveland, OH
Football
City
Houston, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

Former Deshaun Watson weapon ‘monitored’ by NFL teams

Will Fuller — one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL — is still somehow unsigned, but that could change in the near future. Deshaun Watson’s former top receiving threat with the Houston Texans is “being monitored by multiple NFL teams,” Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported Monday. Don’t expect the former Notre Dame product to join a team immediately, though. Wilson adds that Fuller’s market could heat up later in the preseason.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension

Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson was handed a six-game suspension from the NFL by Judge Sue Robinson. While the NFL has time to appeal the ruling, the Player’s Association had said that they would accept the punishment. After the suspension was announced, Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam released a statement responding to Watson’s […] The post Browns respond to Deshaun Watson’s 6-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
FOX Sports

Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended six games by disciplinary officer

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, retired federal judge Sue L. Robinson determined in a ruling announced Monday morning. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct during massage sessions by 24 women during his time with the Houston Texans....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Watson?

Potentially bad news for Deshaun Watson came Wednesday. In case you missed it, Watson's punishment from the NFL is still up in the air, as the league is appealing the former Clemson and current Cleveland (...)
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#American Football#The Associated Press#Espn
Popculture

NBA Star and 'Dancing With the Stars' Winner Iman Shumpert Arrested in Dallas

Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Forth Worth Airport on Saturday, according to TMZ Sports. The police report says officers responded to a potential drug violation call on Saturday afternoon after TSA screeners discovered a bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's backpack. The NBA star and Dancing with the Stars Season 30 winner admitted it was weed.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy