OU beat writer Justin Martinez takes a look at who is gone and who is returning to the OU baseball team next spring. The Sooners had a nation-best 11 players taken in the Major League Draft, while several others are entering the transfer portal.

Also, the Sooner family lost a legend in offensive lineman Leon Cross. He died at age 83. And beat writer Ryan Aber checks out the two-time national champion softball team, which lost five key contributors - but has reloaded with four big-time players joining the Sooners through the transfer portal.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma Sooners Sports Minute