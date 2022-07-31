Mick Maynard's Shoes: What's next for champ Amanda Nunes after UFC 277 win?

Amanda Nunes is once again top dog in the women’s bantamweight division after crushing Julianna Peña in the UFC 277 main event.

Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) thoroughly dominated Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) over the course of five rounds to win a unanimous decision and regain the women’s bantamweight title at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and as a result “The Lioness” is once again a dual division titleholder.

The performance and transition of power back to Nunes brings up a similar question that was commonly asked prior to her upset loss to Peña in their initial meeting at UFC 269 in December: Who can give Nunes a real test in either the 135-pound or women’s featherweight divisions?

Watch the video above for thoughts and analysis on Nunes’ future after UFC 277.

