Arsenal Striker Set To Sign For Reims On Loan

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Lionel Messi Prevents Security From Dragging Away A Young Fan Desperate To Take A Selfie With The PSG Star
Lionel Messi prevented a young supporter from being taken away by security and stopped to take a selfie with the fan after PSG's Trophee des Champions win over Nantes. Watch the video below:. Messi continued his promising form ahead of the new Ligue 1 season with the opening goal as...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘Wrong’ And ‘Disrespectful’ To Demand Manchester United Exit
Cristiano Ronaldo has been told that the way he demanded an exit from Manchester United this summer was ‘wrong’ and ‘disrespectful’. Ronaldo handed in a transfer request last month after being irked by the fact that United will be playing in the Europa League in the new season.
Sadio Mane’s Childhood Friend Who Was ‘One Of Oldham’s Worst Strikers’ Signs For Bayern Munich
One of Sadio Mane’s best friends, Desire Segbe Azankpo has got himself a contract at Bayern Munich despite having a torrid spell in English football. Azankpo joined Oldham Athletics in 2019, and after scoring just 4 goals in 28 appearances, The Daily Mail labelled him as ‘one of Oldham’s worst strikers in memory’.
Kieran Tierney Had A Priceless Reaction To Learning What Martin Odegaard Earns At Arsenal
Kieran Tierney had an absolutely priceless reaction after discovering what Martin Odegaard earns at Arsenal. Odegaard joined Arsenal on an initial loan deal in January 2021, but the move was made permanent after starring at the Emirates. The Norwegian's brilliant performances on the pitch mirror his wage package, with the...
Liverpool Given Major Boost Ahead Of Fulham Game
Liverpool have received a boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham this weekend as Marco Silva has announced his side have a serious injury situation. When asked by West London Sport if his newly promoted side is ready for the start of the campaign, Silva responded ‘no’.
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
"The Perfect Window" - Fabrizio Romano Discusses Liverpool, Man City And Arsenal's Summer Business
Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has revealed which Premier League club he believes has had the most successful transfer window. It has been an extremely busy summer for clubs in England’s top division so far, with 11 of them having already spent over £50m, and 5 of them already spending over £90 million!
Manchester United 'Unimpressed' With Cristiano Ronaldo Snubbing Erik Ten Hag Team-Talk After Leaving Friendly Early
Manchester United were reportedly unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during Sunday's pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, as speculation continues over the striker's future. Ronaldo made his first appearance of pre-season as United were held to a 1-1 draw by their Spanish opponents at Old Trafford. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner...
Premier League Finally Making Change To VAR That Fans Have Been Calling For
The Premier League are planning on making a major change to the video assistant referee(VAR) in a bid to improve transparency to fans. According to The Times, a plan is in place to publicly release conversations held between referees and VAR officials during a game. The main aim is to...
Marc Cucurella On Verge Of Joining Chelsea As £52.5 Million Fee And Personal Terms Agreed
Chelsea are on the verge of completing a deal to sign Brighton and Hove Albion defender Marc Cucurella, with Fabrizio Romano giving the transfer the 'here we go'. The Blues have been negotiating a deal for the 24-year-old for several days, with it previously taking a turn as the Seagulls showed interest in Levi Colwill.
What Manchester United’s Pre-Season Told Us About Erik Ten Hag's Squad
Manchester United’s pre-season is officially over, and at the end of the week their Premier League campaign will have gotten underway. All in all, pre-season was a mixed experience results-wise for the Red Devils, yet for what it taught new manager Erik ten Hag it was invaluable. United flew...
Dean Henderson Says The Way He Was Treated At Manchester United Was ‘Criminal’
Going into the 2021/22 season at Old Trafford, it looked like Dean Henderson would be taking up the gloves at Old Trafford. Yet one year later he has again been loaned out by Manchester United, this time going to newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. In the 2020/21 season, Henderson coming into the...
Brighton And Hove Albion Deny Reports Of Chelsea's £52.5 Million Marc Cucurella Agreement
Brighton and Hove Albion have dismissed reports stating that they have reached an agreement on a fee of £52.5 million to sell Marc Cucurella to Chelsea. Italian transfer insider Fabrizio Romano had previously stated that the move is on the verge of completion as Chelsea had agreed a fee and personal terms with the player.
Ultimate Yaya Toure Compilation Of Him 'Dominating The Midfield' Is Insane, He Was So Complete
A two minute compilation of Yaya Toure "dominating the midfield" has gone viral and shows what a complete player the Ivorian was in his pomp. Toure was a perfectly fine player during his time at Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League in three seasons.
Liverpool Interested In £67M Spanish Star - Chelsea And Arsenal Also Linked
Liverpool are interested in signing Villarreal star Yeremy Pino, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes. Pino, who scored 6 goals for the La Liga side last season, is a player who operates on the right side of attack and likes to get at his opposing full-back. For Liverpool, signing a young...
“It's A Little Easier For Me" - Julian Alvarez Opens Up On Settling In At Manchester City
Manchester City's Julian Alvarez has opened on his new life in East Manchester and how he is adapting to Pep Guardiola's methods. The 22-year-old joined City from Argentinian giants River Plate for a reported fee of £20 million in January, and has hit the ground running in his new surroundings.
Serie A Side AC Monza Close To Signing Arsenal Defender
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is reportedly close to signing for AC Monza, according to Gianluca Di Marzio. Di Marzio reports that the parties want to close the deal in the next 48 hours. Fenerbahce had been linked, with rumours of a reunion between Mari and former Flamengo manager Jorge Jesus.
LEAKED: Manchester City Unveil 2022/2023 Third Shirt EARLY On Club App
Manchester City have unveiled their brand new third shirt for the 2022/2023 season early, in a leak on their official club app. Fans of the Premier League champions have already been treated to two exemplary editions for the club's home and away strips this season. Puma's new Manchester City home...
Watch: Arsenal Photographer's Emotional Speech Before North London Derby
Ahead of the launch of Amazon Prime’s All or Nothing series, a clip of Arsenal’s long-term photographer delivering a rousing speech has gone viral on social media. One of the most noticeable features from the already-released snippets of the documentary is Mikel Arteta’s desire to try new techniques to get the best out of his young squad.
