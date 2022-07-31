Clay County 14-year-old dies after falling off electric skateboard

www.firstcoastnews.com
Report: 3 children, baby, one adult from Lake City seriously injured in crash after blowing a tire
ALACHUA, Fla — Two children, a baby and an adult from Lake City were seriously injured in a single-vehicle accident in Alachua County, a report from Florida Highway Patrol said. The baby, who is 7 months old, was not in a car seat or restraint, according to the report.
fox35orlando.com
Baby ejected from SUV after crash on I-75 in Alachua County, troopers say
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. - A baby and four others from Lake City were seriously hurt after the SUV they were traveling crashed off Interstate 75 Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the 29-year-old driver was traveling south on I-75 near County Road 236 around 3 p.m.,...
News4Jax.com
4 children, 1 adult seriously injured after tire blows out on I-75, SUV overturns multiple times: FHP
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Four children, including an infant, and an adult were seriously injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 in Alachua County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. According to troopers, a 29-year-old woman was driving a sport utility vehicle on southbound I-75 around 3...
alachuachronicle.com
Five Lake City residents seriously injured in roll-over crash on I-75 in High Springs
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol reported that five Lake City residents, including four children, were seriously injured in a roll-over crash on I-75 yesterday. A sport utility vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 near the 406 mile marker at about 3:00 p.m. when a tire blew out, causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled onto the grass shoulder and overturned multiple times, ejecting a 17-month-old girl who was not secured in a car seat. The driver was a 29-year-old Lake City woman, and the passengers were an 11-year-old girl, 4-year-old girl, 5-year-old girl, and 17-month-old girl, all of Lake City. All occupants of the vehicle were transported to UF Health Shands with serious injuries.
click orlando
Man seriously injured in crash at Marion construction site, FHP says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured after colliding with a front-end loader at a construction zone in Marion County on Monday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the wreck occurred at a construction zone near County Road 40 and Ohio Street in...
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
Missing Person Alert in Nassau County for 18-year-old Arianna Hall
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Nassau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman. Arianna Hall, 18, has been missing since the beginning of July. Deputies say she is 5' 1" and has brown hair. Shortly after midnight on July 3, deputies say she got in a car and...
mainstreetdailynews.com
I-75 crash sends 5 Lake City residents to hospital
Five Lake City residents, including four children, were hospitalized Monday afternoon following a wreck on southbound I-75, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). The driver and four passengers, including a 7-month-old girl, are in serious condition at UF Shands, according to the FHP, which responded to the single-vehicle crash.
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car near UF Health's Downtown Campus
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been found dead inside a submerged transit van in a pond right outside UF Health's Downtown Jacksonville Campus Tuesday, police say. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 4:17 p.m. officers were dispatched to a call of a submerged vehicle inside a pond just north of the 2100 block of North Jefferson Street.
News4Jax.com
Scene cleared after crash blocks lanes of Matthews Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department on Monday night said a crash in the westbound lanes of the Matthews Bridge brought traffic to a crawl. It’s unclear how long Fire Rescue would be at the scene. Traffic appeared to be moving again around 9:10 p.m.
First Coast News
JSO: Man found dead in submerged car in Downtown Jacksonville
Officers say when they arrived they located a submerged White Ford Transit. The dive team responded and conducted a search of the car.
mycbs4.com
Two dead from a Gyroplane crash in Clay County
According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), two people died in a plane crash on Saturday, July 30th, in Clay County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Master Sergeant Dylan Bryan, says at approximately 10am, a Gyroplane crashed into a residential grassy field, near CR 214 and Melrose Rd. The Gyroplane caught...
JFRD: Crash on Mathews Bridge leaves one person trapped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has conformed a crash westbound on Mathews Bridge. They state that this crash has left one person trapped in the wreckage and crews are working to save them. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. JFRD has stopped all traffic...
Police: Woman in serious condition after New Town area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman was left in critical condition after a shooting in the New Town area on Friday night. Jacksonville police responded to the 1400 block of Windle Street around 8:15 p.m., where they found a woman with gunshot wounds in her "upper torso and upper extremities". The victim is in her mid-50's, according to officials. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Man charged with setting fire to Fernandina Beach mechanic shop after being let go
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — A man is facing an arson charge after he set a business on fire shortly after being fired from his job, according to the Fernandina Police Department. According to an arrest affidavit, Daniel Rosado, 62, was both living and working at an automotive mechanic shop...
WCJB
Father and son arrested in Levy County after opening fire at a gas station
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A father and son were arrested after a shooting at a gas station in Levy County. Levy County deputies say Luis Carraquillo and Luis Franco tried to avoid getting arrested by fleeing to Orange County. But a US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found them. Deputies say...
One person seriously injured in Hogan's Creek area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A victim is in critical condition after a Hogan's Creek area shooting, early on Wednesday morning. The victim was rushed to a local hospital by a witness to the shooting around 5 a.m.. They had multiple gunshot wounds and is reportedly in critical conditioning, police said.
Police: Teenager crashed car while trying to chase down a car thief
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man allegedly trying to chase down a car thief T-boned a family's Sudan, a police report shows, causing injuries. The incident took place on Old Kings Road on Saturday. The driver's father told police that a car had been stolen from their lot, and his...
WCJB
Gainesville man leads officers on a chase in stolen vehicle
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after leading officers on a chase in a stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning. Gainesville Police Department officers spotted Tahj Green, 18, driving a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. When officers tried to pull him over, Green sped away. Officers say...
First Coast News
Car accident in St. Johns County injures three, including 3-month-old baby
An 18-year-old boy and a 3-month-old baby from Jacksonville were seriously injured. Neither were secured in the car by a seat belt or restraint.
First Coast News
