Davenport University football player killed in Detroit shooting

www.fox17online.com
Tonya Beard
2d ago
My condolences to the family. It hurts to see any body make out of Detroit to better themselves, only to return to be killed. That's what happened to my niece 😢
Reply
2
patjthomas.pt
2d ago
My sincerest condolences to his family, friends and teammates 🙏🏼😢💔
Reply
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
10 Places in Michigan That are Almost too Beautiful to be RealTravel MavenMichigan State
Despite Controversy, Detroit City Council Approves $60 Million In Property Tax BreaksTaxBuzzDetroit, MI
Did The Tigers Just Draft Their Next Super-Star?IBWAADetroit, MI
On this day July 19, 1942, George Washington Carver, arrived in Dearborn, Michigan at the invitation of Henry FordTour Tyler TexasDearborn, MI
Related
College football player killed in drive-by shooting
The college football world is in mourning after Davenport University player EyQuan Cobb was shot and killed in Detroit, the school announced. The player died just days before his 22nd birthday. "The loss of a student-athlete is always impactful, but the loss of EyQuan Cobb to a tragic and ...
Man Charged In Detroit Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 6
(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of firing shots over a parking dispute, killing two people and injuring six others, is facing 20 charges. Prosecutors charged Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building, and 10 counts of felony firearm. He was arraigned on Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail. Winston Kirtley Jr. (credit: Detroit Police Department) At about 2:44 a.m. on July 31, Detroit police were called for a reported shooting in the 11600 block of Coyle Street, where they found multiple...
MLive.com
Top recruits: Detroit King’s Messiah Blair turns growth spurt into DI commitment
A funny thing happened to Messiah Blair during his Covid growth spurt. He got bigger … and smaller. The Detroit Martin Luther King defensive end has grown to become a top pass-rushing recruit, committing to play for Eastern Michigan. “I was a little guy back in the day,” Blair...
mea.org
Pontiac paraeducator finds special takeaways at MEA Summer Conference
Pontiac paraeducator Gabby Price attended her first MEA conference last week, caught a front-row seat to a well-attended motivational talk by former NBA player Tim McCormick, responded with a smile to the speaker’s light-hearted banter and left with an autographed basketball. More importantly, she said in an interview after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit News
LeDuff: Even Detroit cops don't wait for ambulances
There is one final disturbing detail you should know about the death of Detroit Police Officer Loren Courts, who was murdered last month while responding to a gunman firing from a window. Courts was transported to the hospital in the back of a squad car. There is no official explanation...
fox2detroit.com
Two Melvindale teens shot in drive-by at party thankful to be alive
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two teen girls were shot at a party on Detroit's west side amid last weekend's wave of violence across the city. Luckily they are expected to recover. "They’re just thanking god that they are okay," said mom Tamika Redmond. And they’re not the only ones:...
daystech.org
‘Shark’ Mark Cuban bringing AI bootcamp to United Wholesale Mortgage campus in Pontiac
A famous “shark” is bringing his philanthropic synthetic intelligence coaching bootcamp to metro Detroit later this 12 months. Mark Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, “Shark Tank” star and proprietor of the Dallas Mavericks NBA basketball staff will deliver the Mark Cuban Foundation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Bootcamp to the area this fall, in line with a information launch.
Second person dies after 8 shot on Detroit's west side
The death toll in a Sunday shooting of eight people on Detroit's west side has risen to two, police confirmed Monday. "Sadly, a second person has now died," Jackson Vidaurri, public information manager for the Detroit Police Department, told the Free Press on Monday morning. ...
RELATED PEOPLE
'Our community deserves better.' 24 shootings reported in Detroit this weekend
Detroit Police Chief James White spoke about a string of violent shootings over the weekend in the city, saying the community deserves better.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Male victim stabbed multiple times in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – Officials say a man has been stabbed multiple times in Detroit. The incident took place around 4 a.m. Tuesday (Aug. 2) in the 15000 block of Collingham Drive in Detroit. Police say the victim was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CBS DETROIT) — Police say a woman wanted in the stabbing death of an Oakland County man in Nashville was taken into custody. According to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, 32-year-old Christina Nicole Walker allegedly stabbed 44-year-old Charles Eric Wyche, of Troy, in a room at HomeTown Studios in Nashville. Christina Nicole Walker (credit: Metropolitan Nashville Police Department) Wyche was found in the second-floor room shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday. Police say Walker was later located at an apartment on Glastonbury Road in Nashville and was arrested without incident. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teen accused of murdering 13-year-old over stolen cellphone
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. ‘His life is over’: 16-year-old killed 13-year-old boy over stolen cellphone, Detroit police say. Detroit police said a 16-year-old who is charged as an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit Police shoot armed suspect multiple times on the southwest side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White said an officer from the 4th precinct shot a suspect on the city's southwest side after a foot chase through the area. The shooting happened near Omaha Street and Annabelle on the city's far southwest side around 9:30 p.m. Late Tuesday...
Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World
Time asked its correspondents and contributors for nominations “on the greatest places in the world” and Detroit, Michigan made the list. The post Time Says Detroit is One of the Greatest Places in the World appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
Police Update: Remains Found In Burned Home May Be Missing Detroit Barber
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department announced that they are fearful that human remains found are those of a Detroit barber who has been missing for over a week. David Woodger, 46, was last seen leaving his barbershop “D. Woods” which is located on Seven Mile Road near Conley on July 20, according to his brother Winfred Woodger. Police say they received an anonymous tip about human remains found in a burned-out home on Goddard Street. They believe it could be Woodger, but they are working to confirm the identity. According to police, at least one person has been arrested in connection with his disappearance. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Gang member shot after pointing gun at officers in Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man who Detroit police say is a known gang member was shot by officers Tuesday night. According to police, officers tried to stop the man in Southwest Detroit, but he ran. He was shot three times near Omaha and Annabelle streets around 9:30 p.m. Police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Detroit police searching for missing teenage girl
Police in Detroit are asking for your help in find a teenage girl who has been missing since the end of July.
fox2detroit.com
Missing Detroit man found dead in Ohio river; police looking for people who interacted with him
ELYRIA, Ohio (FOX 2) - Police in Ohio are looking for information after a missing Detroit man was found dead last week. Officers in Elyria, Ohio, which is west of Cleveland, responded to a report that a body was in the Black River near the East Bridge Street bridge just after 6:30 a.m. July 27. The city's fire department water rescue team also responded, and found the body of the 29-year-old Deontae Mason.
Detroit police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs, calling them dangerous nuisance
Detroit Police seek to destroy confiscated ATVs as some people run onto police impound lot to take them back
Facebook homicide suspect extradited from Georgia, two more arrested in murder conspiracy
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man arrested in Georgia for the shooting death of an Ypsilanti Township man broadcasting himself on Facebook live in late June has been extradited back to Michigan to face murder charges. Additionally, two more suspects were arrested on conspiracy charges in connection with the...
Comments / 5