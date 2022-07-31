Federal officials warn Ky. flood victims of potential scam operations

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 total dipped again Tuesday in West Virginia as hospitalizations increased and two more deaths were reported. The deaths – an 81-year-old man from Ohio County and an 88-year-old woman from Brooke County – pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,163, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO