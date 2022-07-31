Federal officials warn Ky. flood victims of potential scam operations

wchstv.com
wchstv.com
Governor: Kentucky dodges more rain, but warns of rising temperatures
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Kentucky’s governor said the eastern part of the state luckily dodged more heavy rain Monday, but warned of incoming heat as residents work to recover from devastating floods. Gov. Andy Beshear said that while the region didn’t receive the heavy rain that was...
wchstv.com
W.Va. cities, counties cut $400 million settlement with major opioid distributors
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Lawyers for West Virginia’s counties and cities said they have reached a $400 million settlement against Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen, and McKesson - the “big three” of opioid distributors. The lead attorneys indicate it is the highest per capita payout in the country...
wchstv.com
Heat advisory issued for multiple counties in region
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Heat and humidity were expected to push heat index values up to 101 on Wednesday, prompting a heat advisory from the National Weather Service in Charleston for multiple counties in the region. The advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 p.m. and includes...
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 total dipped again Tuesday in West Virginia as hospitalizations increased and two more deaths were reported. The deaths – an 81-year-old man from Ohio County and an 88-year-old woman from Brooke County – pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,163, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
wchstv.com
AP PHOTOS: Kentucky counts the dead, braces for more floods
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — Amid a climbing death toll, frantic searches for the missing and the daunting cleanup of mud-soaked homes and businesses, Kentucky authorities brace for the possibility of more storms and flash floods. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on NBC’s “Meet The Press” that the death...
wchstv.com
'More tough news': Kentucky flooding death toll climbs to 35
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:30 p.m., 8/1/22. The death toll from flooding in eastern Kentucky jumped to 35 Monday afternoon, the state's governor said. Gov. Andy Beshear said in an update on social media that officials have confirmed five more deaths from the flooding that hit the region last week.
wchstv.com
Details announced for West Virginia's back-to-school sales tax holiday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Clothing, school supplies, school instructional materials, laptops and tablets and sports equipment are among the items that will be exempt from sales tax this weekend during West Virginia's back-to-school sales tax holiday. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced in a news release the sales tax...
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. on Monday; active case total dips
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported as the active case total dipped Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 7,161 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
wchstv.com
Flood watch expanded to cover most of West Virginia, eastern Kentucky
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 1:15 p.m., 8/1/22. A flood watch has been expanded to include most of West Virginia and will remain in effect until Tuesday. The National Weather Service updated its flood watch area to include most of West Virginia and Lawrence County, Ohio, following storms Monday have drenched an already-soaked region or are expected to.
wchstv.com
Red Cross says volunteers, financial donations needed as it responds to Kentucky disaster
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The American Red Cross said volunteers and financial donations are urgently needed as the organization responds to a devastating flooding disaster in Kentucky. Red Cross officials said there is an urgent need for monetary donations and people can visit redcross.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text...
wchstv.com
W.Va special needs classroom described as place of 'torture' as judge sentences teacher
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It's a story that made headlines and sparked change in West Virginia law when it comes to penalties for teachers abusing students and cameras in special needs classrooms. On Tuesday, a Kanawha County Circuit Court judge sentenced a now former special education teacher to the...
wchstv.com
Attorneys announce $400 million settlement with opioid distributors in W.Va. suit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 1:16 p.m. 8/01/22. Attorneys representing West Virginia counties and cities in opioid litigation pending against three major opioid distributors on Monday announced that a $400 million settlement has been reached in the case. The settlement was reached with opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and...
wchstv.com
Kanawha high school students working on furniture for new W.Va. court deliver first pieces
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two Herbert Hoover High School students who have been working over the summer to build furniture for West Virginia’s new intermediate court got to deliver and install the first set of benches recently. Lane Ramsey and Josh Stuart, along with several Herbert Hoover...
wchstv.com
A special session without special results as negotiations on abortion and taxes stall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — After five days of discussion and debate costing more than $100,000 of public money, the West Virginia Legislature failed to pass either a new abortion bill or Gov. Jim Justice's proposal to cut the personal income tax. That outcome leads to some serious questions: how...
wchstv.com
Texas lawmakers: Frequent lockdowns may have made Uvalde complacent
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (TND) — Between February and May of this year, students in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had to go through lockdown procedures 47 times. That time frame spans roughly 80 school days, meaning it was more likely than not students would go to school any...
