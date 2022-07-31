ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Rapid City Post 22 claims Class ‘A’ State Championship

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Nhuy_0gzrH4Ct00

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class ‘A’ Legion Baseball State Championship.

BRACKET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11YUJ0_0gzrH4Ct00

Post 22 needed two wins on Sunday. They knocked of Harrisburg in game 14 and then followed that up with a win over Sioux Falls East, to claim the Class ‘A’ crown.

Winner/Colome, Vermillion, Gregory win at state tournament on Sunday

RECAP

Two main factors aided in Post 22’s championship win.

The first has to be their ability to get on the board early. Rapid City loaded the bases in the first and they took advantage as Alex Dietrich cleared the bases with a double.

That strong start proved to be a tough challenge to overcome for Sioux Falls East.

The second factor in Post 22’s win was the excellent performance by right-handed pitcher, Harrison Good.

He threw all seven innings and did so on 105 pitches. He allowed just one run on four hits, while walking four and striking out two.

That performance helped earn him Tournament MVP honors, but more importantly, it helped Rapid City Post 22 win the state championship.

Post 22 has now won 44 state championships in team history.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Harrisburg, SD
Rapid City, SD
Sports
Sioux Falls, SD
Sports
City
Sioux Falls, SD
City
Gregory, SD
City
Vermillion, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rapid City Post 22#Sioux Falls East#Post 22#Mvp#Nexstar Media Inc
newscenter1.tv

Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
wnax.com

Fox Run Golf Course in the Rough

There have been a number of complaints about the condition of the fairways and greens at the city owned Fox Run Golf Course in Yankton. City Manager Amy Leon says they are aware of the problems…. Leon says they are having continuing talks with Great Life of Sioux Falls,...
YANKTON, SD
hawkeyesports.com

South Dakota State Game Sold Out; Nebraska Near Sellout Status

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s season-opening home football game against South Dakota State, scheduled for Sept. 3 at 11 a.m. (CT) on Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, is officially sold out. The announcement was made Monday by the UI Athletics Department. Six...
KELOLAND

Sioux Falls East, RC Post 22 pick up vital victories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) – Entering Friday, the only two unbeaten teams left in the Legion baseball Class A state tournament were Sioux Falls East and Mitchell Post 18. The winner of this one would at least get a shot at the championship. In the bottom 3rd, two men aboard for Jonah Schmidt who found […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
184K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy