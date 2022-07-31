Olympian, Cary native Claire Curzan named USA Today High School Girls Athlete of the Year

www.wralsportsfan.com
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
3 great burger spots in Raleigh, North CarolinaAlina AndrasRaleigh, NC
Durham baseball team in RBI World SeriesThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Black Farmers Hub expands to serve more customersThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Despite late hire, Chadwick believes Clayton has a chance to be a 'tough out'
Clayton, N.C. — As the sun set in Clayton on Monday evening, the Clayton High School varsity football team was preparing for its first official practice under new head coach Scott Chadwick — the sunrise of a new season for the Comets. Clayton's football team advanced to the...
Zebulon native Blake McShea qualifies for Wyndham Championship
Zebulon native and Rolesville High School alum Blake McShea has earned one of the final four spots in the PGA tour's Wyndham Championship. McShea shot a 6-under 65 at Bermuda Run Country Club to earn a spot in the final PGA tour event of the regular season which will take place this week at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro. Mickey DeMorat, Yannick Paul and Rick Lamb earned the other spots.
Campbell to leave Big South for CAA in 2023
Buies Creek, N.C. — In a move that continues the trend of conference realignment throughout college sports, Campbell has agreed to join the Colonial Athletic Association. Campbell will remain a Big South Conference member through the upcoming 2022-2023 academic year before CAA membership begins on July 1, 2023. The...
WRAL News
Triangle has 50-50 chance of hosting World University Games Competition
Durham, N.C. — Our state now has a 50-50 chance to host an event close to the level of the Olympic Games. It’s down to the Triangle and a city in South Korea as the finalists to host the 2027 Summer World University Games. The Durham Bulls Ball...
Panther Creek prepares for big season without star QB Odom
Cary, N.C. — Everything was setting up for Panther Creek football to have a landmark season. The Catamounts were set to bring back many key pieces from a 2021 team that went 10-4, made the third round of the playoffs and there lost to the eventual 4A state champions from Cardinal Gibbons.
dukebasketballreport.com
The Biggest Surprise For Duke So Far? Ryan Young
Duke has released two videos from summer scrimmages and for us, the guy who surprised us the most was Northwestern transfer Ryan Young. And it’s not just us. Dariq Whitehead, who so far appears to be the most talented player on this year’s roster knows it too, telling the News & Observer’s Steve Wiseman that “I’m sure even the coaches didn’t realize he was that good.”
Yardbarker
The greatest players in North Carolina men's basketball history
The North Carolina men's basketball program has won six national championships — guided by legendary coaches like Frank McGuire, Dean Smith, and Roy Williams. It's probably the stable of ultra-talented athletes that the school is best known for producing. Here are our 20 best players in Tar Heels history — listed in chronological order.
3 hurt when fight breaks out at youth track meet in NC
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three people were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out during a youth sporting event at North Carolina A&T State University on Tuesday, officials said. Greensboro police said a fight broke out during the AAU’s Junior Olympic Games track meet on the university’s campus,...
NC State basketball draws tough opponent in first game of Battle 4 Atlantis in Bahamas
The Wolfpack will play in the tournament opener on Nov. 23 against one of the top teams in the country, a team it hasn’t faced in 10 years.
One-on-one with Mike Elko - Part One - why he took the Duke Head Coaching Job
Mike Elko was the highest paid Defensive Coordinator in the SEC at Texas A&M and had a number of opportunities across college football to become a head coach. But when the opportunity opened up at Duke, his small, private school experience combined with the vision that Nina King was selling for the importance of the football program moving forward, he knew it was the right time to launch his head coaching career.
AthlonSports.com
North Carolina Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Tar Heels' Schedule
Where exactly is North Carolina going under Mack Brown? After the Orange Bowl season of 2020, coupled with consecutive strong recruiting classes, many expected the Tar Heels to be a contender to Clemson in the ACC for years to come. But last fall's 6-7 record slowed the optimism of the...
'It's my sweet sixteen': Wake Forest nursing home throws 107th birthday party for resident
Wake Forest, N.C. — Eva Arrington has lived a good, long life. She was born 107 years ago, on Aug. 3, 1915. Even though the world around Arrington has changed, she hasn't. She's always been compassionate and loving toward the people around her, according to nursing home staff at Hillside Nursing & Rehab in Wake Forest.
cbs17
Cary teen to start Ph.D. program at NC State this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary teen has received a undergraduate degree in applied mathematics at NC State this last school year. Madhusudan Madhavan, 16, graduated with a 4.0 GPA and is now getting ready to start a Ph.D. in applied mathematics. “I’ve always had a passion for learning...
Durham baseball team in RBI World Series
Durham's Bull City RBI Team.Courtesy of Durham Long Ball. Durham Triple Play Long Ball RBI is one of 24 baseball and softball teams to earn a spot in next week’s RBI World Series at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Florida. The teams represents the United States, Puerto Rico and Nicaragua.
duke.edu
Summer Scholars leave Duke with a once-in-a-lifetime research experience
The Summer Scholars Program in Genome Sciences & Medicine, a collaboration between the Duke Program in Precision Medicine, the Duke Center for Genomic and Computational Biology (GCB), and North Carolina Central University (NCCU), concluded the 10-week program last week in Durham, North Carolina. This summer, eight scholars from across the...
kiss951.com
The Best Chicken Wings In The Carolinas
Have you been to your state’s best chicken wings spot?. With college and NFL football season approaching, chicken wings are on our minds. If you know anything about wings, then you know that not all chicken wings are created equal. That’s why when we saw that Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of where the best chicken wings are in each state, we couldn’t just keep it to ourselves!
ncwc.edu
NCWU Collaborates with Rocky Mount Prep
ROCKY MOUNT, NORTH CAROLINA – North Carolina Wesleyan University (NCWU) has partnered with Rocky Mount Preparatory School (Rocky Mount Prep) to offer educational opportunities to their employees who are pursuing their Teaching License with NCWU’s Teacher Education Program. This opportunity is available to those seeking teacher licensure as a Residency Student, as a bachelor’s-only student, those pursuing a second bachelor’s degree, or for those seeking tutoring support for licensure exam preparation.
2 North Carolina Lottery Winners Rake In The Big Bucks
The lucky players join the growing list of lottery winners across North Carolina.
Baking point: Leap from nurse to baker rooted in passion for Durham woman
Durham, N.C. — Barbara Nigro helped her parents launch their dream of starting a pizzeria a few years ago. Now, she's taken a leap of faith and opened her own bakery at Durham Food Hall. Not that long ago, Nigro graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree...
University of North Carolina releases fall 2022 COVID protocols
The University of North Carolina has released its COVID protocols for the fall 2022 semester. "We are excited to welcome you back to campus for the Fall 2022 semester. This marks the start of the third academic year that has been impacted by COVID-19, and our understanding of the virus is greater than ever thanks to the diligent research of our infectious disease experts," said the university in a statement.
