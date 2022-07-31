Big first inning lifts Whitecaps to 6-5 victory over the Dragons

www.wzzm13.com
This Canton firefighter just retired to take a vital role with the Detroit Tigers
Canton firefighter Maureen Stoecklein has switched gear from public safety to professional sports as the Detroit Tigers nutrition coordinator. She was invited to become a crucial member of the professional baseball team’s support network in late 2021 and officially retired from firefighting duties this summer to focus on the Tigers’ fuel from food.
Jett Howard describes the conversation with Juwan that brought him to Michigan
It might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Jett Howard would commit to playing college basketball with his brother at the program coached by their father. Though he ultimately chose the Wolverines, forming part of a top-10 class that arrived on campus this summer, Howard seriously considered Rick Barnes and Tennessee. He even left a visit to Ann Arbor with the Volunteers remaining his favorite. But one “heart-to-heart” conversation with Juwan Howard sold him on Michigan.
Gehrig Normand chooses Michigan State
EAST LANSING – Gehrig Normand announced his commitment to play basketball at Michigan State on Tuesday night via Instagram. Normand is a four-star wing from North Richland Hills, Texas. The 6-foot-6 wing chose the Spartans over Tennessee, Illinois, Wisconsin and others. Normand took an official visit to Michigan State...
Bradford dropped from football schedules
DARKE — Football programs around the state are currently in the middle of their first few padded practices and are preparing for upcoming scrimmages. For a few local schools, they have changed their schedule weeks before week 1 begins. Tri-Village High School has announced on Twitter that they will...
Top 10 Michigan HS football players in Class of 2023
EAST LANSING, Mich. (BVM) — Some great football players have come from Michigan like Allen Robinson, Eric Fisher and Matt Judon. However, the next generation has just as much talent, and they are out to prove themselves. Here are the Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) top 10 players...
How A Leaky Michigan Milk Truck Inspired a Revolutionary Invention
Detroit, 1911. With over 465,000 residents, it's already the 9th-largest city in America, and thanks to the burgeoning auto industry, its population is about to explode. At this time, cars are obviously a very new thing. There's no such thing yet as "rules of the road". Car crashes happen frequently, most often deadly, for a couple chief reasons: 1) all drivers are inexperienced, and 2), everybody pretty much travels down the middle of the road.
Find Delicious Sweet Corn at These Fantastic Mid Michigan Farms
Everything has its own season; strawberries, cherries, lavender, blueberries, and more. Especially here in Michigan where the summer season isn't as long as in other spots in the country, we have to make the most out of those warmer season months. Sweet Corn Season. Despite that, summertime in Michigan sees...
Michigan Birthday Freebies – Get Free Stuff on Your Big Day
My birthday is coming up on August 10, and I always miss all the birthday freebies. I just never remember until the day of my birthday to see what Michigan stores and restaurants offer free stuff on birthdays, and by then, it’s often too late. With that in mind,...
Eastbrook Homes’ Tannery Bay development in Whitehall offers a unique lifestyle and waterfront living
WHITEHALL, Mich. — Eastbrook Builders President and CEO Mick McGraw had a vision for the company’s Tannery Bay development in Whitehall that draws from some of his favorite Michigan communities. Situated on the shores of White Lake, with boat access to Lake Michigan, McGraw has created a community...
The 10 Best New Restaurants in Metro Detroit
When Hamissi Mamba and Nadia Nijimbere set out to open an East African restaurant in Detroit, “we didn’t know what we were doing,” says Mamba, who worked in sales and marketing, while Nijimbere was a human rights worker. Though the refugees from Burundi were navigating the same bureaucracy and complicated systems that go with opening a restaurant that other owners encounter, an added challenge was they didn’t see many refugee-led restaurants that not only served the food of their homeland but provided opportunities for people who looked like them.
Vernors first new flavor in decades hits stores this week for Michiganders only
Get ready to be among the first in the nation to try a new flavor of Vernors. The Detroit original is coming out this week with its first pop flavor in decades, Black Cherry Ginger. The new flavor, which is not replacing Vernors ginger ale, will be available for a...
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
Vote 4 The Best: Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit
The 2022 Vote 4 The Best winners voted by Local 4 viewers can be your guide to the best places in Metro Detroit!. Here’s the list of the winning independent pizza joints in Metro Detroit, as voted by the fans. Top 10 independent pizza spots in Metro Detroit:. 1....
Bomb threat cleared at Michigan State
EAST LANSING, Mich. — A bomb threat reported Monday afternoon at Michigan State University was cleared, according to campus officials. The threat was reported at Fee Hall on the East Lansing campus and everyone was asked to evacuate the building. Officers did a sweep of the hall and said there is no credible threat.
Spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium from Wixom plant into Huron River
“Several thousand gallons” of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium have spilled into the Huron River. The compound has been linked to cancer and other health problems. State regulators are urging people not to play in or drink from the river until further notice. For the second time in four years, a...
DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years
WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
Fox Motors opens new Subaru facility
An automotive group has a new dealership in West Michigan. Fox Motors last week opened a Subaru flagship facility at 6115 28th St. SE in Forest Hills featuring the newest Subaru design. The new location marks the third facility investment Fox Motors has made in greater Grand Rapids. “We love...
Tick expert from Michigan State University weighs in on what you need to know when you encounter the bug
There is no doubt that tick populations in the state of Michigan are growing and moving into areas where we initially did not have concerns. 20 years ago, ticks in our area were really more of a nuisance because they rarely carry serious diseases. Unfortunately, that has changed. In response...
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?
Aug. 2: Gibbs upsets Meijer, Stevens and Thanedar win Michigan Congress races. For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of...
