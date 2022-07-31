Benefit show raises money for displaced employees

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A number of local bands played at a benefit show on Sunday.

Proceeds from the show will go toward helping those who lost their jobs when Chrissy’s Lake Tavern in Mecca, Ohio, burned down . The fire caused 15 people to lose their jobs.

The event took place at the Southtown Smokehouse and Saloon in Champion. There was food, music and vendors.

“We’re a small community — Mecca is tiny, and Lake Tavern is one of the nicest things we had. It also put a lot of music through there, the place was over 100 years old,” said Beth Glancy, event organizer.

Lake Tavern is looking at a partial rebuild in the future.

