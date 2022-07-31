Deputies searching for missing Indiana man

www.wave3.com
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
wbiw.com
Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee
COLUMBUS – Bartholomew County officials are mourning the loss of a long-time county employee who was killed Saturday afternoon in a car accident on State Road 129. According to Indiana State Police reports, 66-year-old Lenord “Ray” Sheldon Jr. of Elizabethtown was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheldon worked in the Bartholomew County Surveyor’s Office for more than 30 years.
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
cbs4indy.com
Police search for man missing out of Seymour
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert has been issued as the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department investigates the disappearance of 31-year-old William Hankins. Authorities said Hankins is 5 feet 9 inches tall, 250 pounds, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 a.m. in Seymour, Indiana wearing a black shirt with skulls and black pants.
wvih.com
Louisville Woman Found Dead In Indiana
Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg, Indiana on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found. Deputies located the...
wdrb.com
Police investigating 'accidental drowning' of 8-year-old in Charlestown
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating what they believe is an accidental drowning of an 8-year-old in Charlestown. Investigators said the child was found unconscious and unresponsive in a swimming pool. Police do not believe foul play was involved in the drowning. Police have not identified the child or...
Wave 3
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
Man found dead in private pond in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — The body of a Jackson County man was discovered in a private pond in Washington County over the weekend, Indiana State Police confirmed. Around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, ISP and deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office were sent to investigate the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road after a resident reported […]
Fox 19
Man killed in Ripley County crash, state troopers say
Mounting complaints against Whiteland hot rod restoration shop
The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating complaints against a Whiteland hot rod restoration shop, JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod.
Wave 3
Man on home incarceration charged with stabbing woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who had been freed from jail after an arrest just over two weeks ago has been charged with the unprovoked attack on a woman outside a church after GPS technology put him at the scene of the crime. Oscar A. Vasquez, 27, of Louisville,...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway as Louisville woman found dead in southern Indiana
SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - Scott County officials confirmed a death investigation is ongoing after a Louisville woman was found dead in Scottsburg on Sunday. According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to a location on South Underwood Road after reports of a dead woman was found.
Wave 3
Man arrested in rape, death of neighbor indicted
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned an indictment against a man who is on Kentucky’s Sex Offender Registry in the death of his neighbor. James Allen Peters, 66, of Louisville, was indicted on one count each of murder, rape and burglary, along with two counts of voyeurism.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
Missing 13-year-old from Morgantown may be with 18-year-old man
Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old from Morgantown who may be in the company of an 18-year-old from Greenwood.
wamwamfm.com
Authorities Seeking Information on Subject & Vehicle
The Jasper Police Department is seeking the public’s help. Authorities say they need assistance identifying an individual and vehicle in a current investigation. Pictures of the suspect and vehicle can be seen on our Facebook page and website attached to this news link. Details of the investigation were not...
Wave 3
Former homicide detective Chris Palombi said his PTSD shouldn’t have gotten him fired
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A former LMPD homicide detective accused of threatening to kill his co-workers is planning to tell a merit board he wants a job with the department back. Chris Palombi said the department fails its officers when it comes to their mental health, and that he shouldn’t...
WLWT 5
Man dead following two-car accident on State Road 129
Carlisle man killed in Greene Co. motorcycle crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Carlisle man has died after being hit by a pickup truck shortly after being ejected from his motorcycle on State Road 67. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred Saturday at 11:50 a.m. on SR 67 north of Switz City. Robert McKee, 43, of Carlisle, died […]
ripleynews.com
Elizabethtown man killed in crash
