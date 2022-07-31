ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

FoodShare members receive 50% discount on fresh produce at Outpost through 2023

On Milwaukee
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
onmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield Marty’s Pizza to reopen

BROOKFIELD — Heartbroken pizza lovers, dry your tears. Marty’s Pizza in Brookfield, 16630 W. Bluemound Rd., announced plans to reopen on Tuesday, Aug. 16, starting with carry outs and lunchtime deliveries. “We will be open Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. while we train some new staff....
BROOKFIELD, WI
CBS 58

Riverside Meats recalls smoked hot Polish sausage sold in Wisconsin

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Riverside Meats in Waukesha issued a Class II recall for smoked hot Polish sausage sold at stores throughout Wisconsin. Smoked hot Polish sausage, 10 lb. boxes, including a packaging date on or before July 27, 2022. According to a news release, the recall was initiated...
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Milwaukee, WI
Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee County, WI
Industry
Local
Wisconsin Industry
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee County, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Industry
Milwaukee County, WI
Food & Drinks
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Business
Greater Milwaukee Today

Meet Cedarburg’s popologist

CEDARBURG — Did you know that Americans consume approximately 17.3 billion quarts of popcorn annually?. Popcorn is a delicious, healthy snack. In addition to being high in fiber, popcorn contains phenolic acids, a type of antioxidant. Popcorn is a whole grain, an important food group that may reduce the risk of diabetes, heart disease and hypertension in humans.
CEDARBURG, WI
WISN

Pick 'n Save store in Brookfield to close

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Pick 'n Save is closing one of its Brookfield stores. The location at Ruby Isle will be closed by Sept. 3, the ownership group confirmed to WISN 12 News. Pick 'n Save said the store's 78 employees were told last week about the closure and that they will be offered jobs at other Pick 'n Save/Metro Market stores.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon in Brookfield announces closing

BROOKFIELD — Owner David Dayler and General Manager Jennine Dayler announced through a YouTube video Monday that Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon will be closing on Aug. 20. “Unfortunately, just shy of 11 years, with heavy hearts and bacon-clogged arteries, we have to announce that due to circumstances well beyond our control, this has to be our final month at Saloon on Calhoun with Bacon,” said David.
BROOKFIELD, WI
On Milwaukee

52 restaurants (week 31): Flour Girl & Flame

It’s more important than ever to support our local restaurants. And there’s no better way to do so than making a commitment to patronize them throughout the year. To guide you on your journey, I’ve composed a list of 52 restaurants (one for each week of 2022) that should be on your Milwaukee restaurant bucket list. View the full list here.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Fresh Fruits#Nutrition#Fruit#Food Drink#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Foodshare#Outpost Natural Foods#The Hunger Task Force#Gus Schumacher
spectrumnews1.com

German Fest thrives in return from pandemic hiatus

MILWAUKEE — Nine-year-old Barnaby couldn’t be more excited to run in his seventh Dachshund Derby race. “He’s won three times, so we have high hopes for him today,” said Tonya Klein, one of Barnaby’s owners. Klein and Chris Willey, Barnaby’s owners, said they saw these...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

4133 Pine Ave 4140-4150 S. Whitnall Ave.

Well kept unit in nice location. Heat included! - 2 bedroom available in a well kept building near Bayview downtown area. Unit includes a refrigerator, range/oven, and A/C unit. Utilities included are heat, water/sewer, and trash. For questions or to schedule a time to see it, please call our office...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
MATC Times

3220 N. Bartlett Ave.

2 bedroom - Renovated Townhouse with living room, eat-in kitchen and small patio on first level, and two large bedrooms with great closet space on second level. Private basement with washer and dryer included. One off-street parking spot included. Conveniently located near downtown, UWM, MSOE and Marquette, shopping, restaurants and night life.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Grafton’s Aurora hospital ranked 4th in state

GRAFTON - Recognized for delivering exceptional patient care, Aurora Medical Center-Grafton was recognized among U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals, according to a press release from Aurora Health Care. U.S. News and World Report has been conducting the ranking for more than 30 years to help patients and...
GRAFTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Once-contaminated site gets new life

CEDARBURG — It’s mostly rubble and rough terrain now at tax incremental district No. 7 at N49W6337 Western Rd., but eventually it will be a thriving neighborhood near downtown Cedarburg. City officials joined a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Fox Run residential development on the 12.76-acre property that...
CEDARBURG, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Nearly half of $32.4M of WHEDA grant for affordable multifamily housing projects to invest in Milwaukee

Governor Tony Evers and WHEDA’s Elmer Moore Jr. announced on July 18 that developers of affordable multifamily housing projects across Wisconsin would soon receive $32.4 million to help fill financing gaps caused by rising construction costs, interest rate increases, and supply chain delays. “Affordable housing is essential to the...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy