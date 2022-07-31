Dungeons and Dragons and Pajama storytime among the fun things to do the week of Aug 1

fox42kptm.com
fox42kptm.com
National Coloring Book Day recognizes a hobby that is perfect for all ages
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Coloring Book Day recognizes a hobby that is perfect for all ages, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day takes place on August 2. Coloring can bring joy to people of any age. It has always been popular with kids, but as of recent times, adults...
fox42kptm.com
Friday Night Flicks bringing families together before summer ends
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Friday Night Flicks is set for every Friday in August in the downtown green event lawn in Gene Leahy Mall, according to a press release from MECA. Attendees can reserve their spots starting at 3:00 p.m. with lawn chairs and blankets. No stakes will be allowed.
fox42kptm.com
"We give them tools to be successful adults", Made new Makerspace visits Gene Leahy Mall
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) - For Jim Clements, Founder of Made new Makerspace, it's the family oriented activities and hands-on learning that make events, like the one this Sunday, enjoyable to put on for the community. “[It's} family friendly, are very kid oriented, and so we wanted to bring some fun...
fox42kptm.com
Open Omaha to throw spotlight on activities, career opportunities
OMAHA—Nonprofit group Omaha by Design is hosting a two-day event this Saturday and Sunday: Open Omaha. It's like an open house across the entire Omaha metro. "There are so many amazing organizations and businesses opening their doors for a behind-the-scenes look that you wouldn't get any other time," operations and special events director Corinne Wardian said.
Pop artist icon to open exhibition in Omaha gallery
The Peter Max Experience exhibition to visit the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery The Peter Max Experience exhibition to visit the Roberta and Bob Rogers Gallery
KETV.com
Now Serving Omaha: Finicky Frank's
Homemade crab cakes, French fries, onion rings, and more?. If any of that sounds appetizing, head on down to Ponca Hills and give Finicky Frank's a try!. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down with Finicky Frank's to talk about what's on the menu, in this week's edition of what's Now Serving Omaha.
WOWT
Brothers reunite with Boys Town family teachers after 17 years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Jorge and Francisco Mazon were just kids when they left their tough home life in Las Vegas and came to Boys Town. Now all grown up, the brothers were able to reunite with the family teachers who played a big part in shaping who they are today.
KETV.com
Waverle Monroe returns to KETV NewsWatch 7
OMAHA, Neb. — Waverle Monroe made her triumphant return to KETV NewsWatch 7 on Saturday morning. Waverle was welcomed back by the First News crew, including Jonah Gilmore and Caitlin Harvey. Earlier in July, Waverle announced that she had been diagnosed with cancer. On First News, she provided an...
omahamagazine.com
Well Done: Company’s Best Interests at Stake for Omaha Steaks CEO
Todd Simon doesn’t quite recall his first job at Omaha Steaks, which is understandable. He spent his first years bouncing between a dozen of what he called “mini apprenticeships,” throughout the family-owned company Todd’s great-great-grandfather (B.A. Simon) and great-granduncle (J.J. Simon) started as a small butcher shop in downtown Omaha 100 years ago. The Simon family has since expanded Omaha Steaks into a world-famous brand.
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
WOWT
Large tree falls on car, pickup in Council Bluffs
What are the odds? You're driving down a city street and a tree falls on top of your car. People living near Kountze Park in Omaha are letting us know how a quarter million dollars should be spent on the park. Mural remembering Mollie Tibbetts. Updated: 5 hours ago. A...
Platte River State Park, which could have been called Wild Turkey or Winding River, celebrates 40 years
The state was building a new park in the hills and hardwoods above and along the Platte River — midway between Lincoln and Omaha — and it needed a name. So four decades ago, it asked Nebraskans: What should we call it?. More than 5,300 ideas poured in,...
WOWT
Omaha neighbors plan petition drive about violence in the area after deadly shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors in the area of 22nd and Lake say they plan to start a petition drive to do something about the violence in their area. Early Sunday morning people who live in that area had to deal with another multiple shooting and say that large crowds gathering after the bars close have been a problem for years.
Latest update from 3 News Now | August 1 | 5 PM
The latest news, weather and headlines from KMTV 3 News Now in Omaha on Monday morning, August 1, 2022.
fox42kptm.com
Garbage and recycling pickup may be delayed due to extreme heat
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Garbage and recycling pickup may be delayed due to extreme heat which has caused staffing issues, according to a press release from the City of Omaha. Residents should follow their normal trash and recycling schedule. If it does not get collected, leave it, and it...
WOWT
Woman found dead in parked vehicle outside Omaha home
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police officers were called to an Omaha neighborhood Monday after a woman was found unresponsive inside a parked vehicle. Omaha Police officers responded at 4:58 p.m. to a residence south of 72nd Avenue and Webster Street, just south of Burt Street, after a friend said they had found 24-year-old Monae Rokusek-Ward still sitting outside in the vehicle after dropping them off, according to the OPD report.
iheart.com
Unscheduled Council Bluffs Street Closure Announced
Council Bluffs Police and traffic engineers say Madison Avenue will be closed today for the removal of a tree. They say Madison will close from Timbercrest Drive to East Graham Avenue. Bluffs Police say motorists should avoid the area and use alternate routes. The closure is expected to last most...
WOWT
Omaha fire caused by exhaust fan leaves nearly $30,000 in damage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a fire on Burt Street Sunday afternoon. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were sent to a multi-family home near 50th and Burt Street at 3:17 p.m. Sunday. Fire crews saw fire showing from the third floor when they arrived. The fire...
theshadowleague.com
“If Anyone Knows Which HVAC Company Is The Coldest” | Nebraska WR Decoldest Crawford Plays Into His Unique Name With NIL Deal
Nebraska Cornhuskers freshman wide receiver Decoldest Crawford isn’t wasting any time getting paid off his name. Decoldest, in maybe an obvious partnership, is the new spokesperson for SOS Heating & Cooling, an HVAC company located in Omaha. It’s all in the name ,right?. “If anyone knows which HVAC...
