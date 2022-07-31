SRS tackles groundwater issue using innovative passive energy process

Scientists at Stanford University have developed a new solution for the challenge of making sure that when carbon dioxide (CO2) is injected underground, it actually stays put. For decades, climate models have predicted that extreme heat waves of the sort experienced by millions of people this summer would become far more common at the levels of planet-warming gases now present in Earth's atmosphere. As emissions and temperatures continue to rise, there is growing scientific consensus that countries will need to actively remove and manage CO2 for the world to avoid warming beyond the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO