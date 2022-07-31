SRS tackles groundwater issue using innovative passive energy process

www.postandcourier.com
Phys.org
Transition metal catalyst discovery could help establish renewably generated electricity
Sustainable fuel and chemicals production is closer to becoming a practical reality after KAUST researchers analyzed a precious metal-free electrochemical hydride transfer catalyst and discovered molybdenum was playing the central role. Platinum has long been the preferred catalyst for electrochemical hydride transfer, a versatile chemical process for producing valuable chemicals...
Phys.org
New 'lab on a chip' may accelerate carbon storage efforts
Scientists at Stanford University have developed a new solution for the challenge of making sure that when carbon dioxide (CO2) is injected underground, it actually stays put. For decades, climate models have predicted that extreme heat waves of the sort experienced by millions of people this summer would become far more common at the levels of planet-warming gases now present in Earth's atmosphere. As emissions and temperatures continue to rise, there is growing scientific consensus that countries will need to actively remove and manage CO2 for the world to avoid warming beyond the threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Google-Funded Nuclear Fusion Reactor Hits Temperature Way Beyond Sun's Core
Plasma physicists said they have achieved a nuclear fusion reactor temperature of more than 135 million degrees Fahrenheit at the Google-funded Norman reactor in California. This is many times hotter than the core of the sun, which is a relatively balmy 27 million degrees Fahrenheit, according to NASA. The temperature...
Archer Successfully Completes Second Phase of Maker Flight Testing, Moves on to Third Phase Towards Full Transition
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) today announced that it has successfully completed all of its “critical azimuth” flight tests, marking the completion of the second of three key phases of flight testing. The purpose of these tests are to validate the crosswind capabilities of Archer’s eVTOL aircraft configuration and flight control systems. The company has now successfully flown Maker at increasing speeds of up to 15 knots, in various directions and attitudes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005621/en/ Archer’s Maker demonstrator aircraft in flight. (Photo: Business Wire)
Phys.org
Researchers enlist sturdy yeast to help make cost-effective ethanol
Yeasts play a key role in converting ("fermenting") sugars from plants into ethanol fuel. But not all yeasts are created equal. Some are better fermenters than others because they can tolerate the harsh conditions of the bioreactors in which they're used. Clavispora NRRL Y-50464 is just such a yeast. A...
ForConstructionPros.com
ANA Releases Hybrid Generator Systems
ANA has launched all-new Energy Boss hybrid energy systems for power generation and energy storage in construction sites. The mobile platform integrates generators with new battery technology and control systems to minimize fuel, emissions and service while also meeting power demand. Energy Boss is available in a variety of battery capacity options and can be stacked. These models are powered by fast-charging and discharging, long-life cycle life batteries, coupled with a generator providing a recharging current when the load is higher or for extended runtimes.
nutritionaloutlook.com
ICL, PlantArcBio develop bio-stimulant platform to improve crop yields
ICL (Tel Aviv, Israel) and PlantArcBio, Ltd.developed a bio-stimulant platform that uses RNAi technology to improve crop yields while having minimal impact on the environment., or any genetic modification. "The use of novel biostimulants based on RNAi technology helps promote sustainability, by reducing the use of chemicals in agriculture," said...
internationaltechnology.com
Patented Li-Hydrogen and Li-Water Battery Technology Disrupts Battery Industry for Commercial and Consumer Applications
The patented Li-Hydrogen and Li-Water battery technologies provide increased efficiency, greater energy storage, reduce risk of short-circuiting, environmentally friendlier than today's lithium-ion batteries, and a cheaper source of renewable energy. ATLANTA, GA (August 2, 2022) — Award-winning scientist and author Dr. Boris Tsenter is one of the world's leading minds...
New magnet breakthrough could unleash smaller, more potent fusion reactors
Nuclear fusion promises practically limitless energy and an unshackling from the harmful impact of fossil fuel consumption. Now, researchers from the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL) announced they found a way to build powerful magnets much smaller than ever before, a press statement reveals. The...
Phys.org
Study reveals key genes involved in production of industrial enzymes and biomass recycling
Researchers at the Institute of Modern Physics (IMP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), have made progress in the study of heavy ion mutagenesis breeding and the cellulase synthetic mechanism of enzyme-producing strains. The results have been published in Biotechnology for Biofuels and Bioproducts. Cellulase, accounting for the world's...
Using Technology to Clean Our Waterways!
If you have read my work, you will quickly conclude that I am a massive proponent of drone technology. Never has this been more cemented than right now, having seen what the engineers at RanMarine Technology have begun introducing in the form of the Wasteshark. The Wasteshark was designed to take a “bite” out of water pollution. This includes transparent plastics, bio-waste, and unwanted debris one would find in a body of water.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers Have Created Lightweight Yet Strong Polymer Building Blocks Using Inexpensive Feedstocks
Organic chemists at Flinders University are working on more sustainable alternatives, with an emphasis on building materials generated from waste products, because firing bricks and producing mortar and cement are relatively expensive processes. Another step toward the circular economy has been made by researchers from the Flinders Chalker Lab, who...
technologynetworks.com
Simplify your mRNA purification process
To support messenger RNA (mRNA)-based vaccines and therapies, Thermo Scientific POROS Oligo (dT)25 affinity solution was designed for the purification and isolation of mRNA of in vitro transcription manufacturing processes. Tailor-made for efficient purification of mRNA constructs, the POROS Oligo (dT)25 affinity resin demonstrates:. • Simple mRNA capture through AT...
Phys.org
Proposal by research team could revolutionize space medicine, improve astronaut health
Often when researching the molecular and biological changes that happen in space, models such as rodents, worms, and yeast are used to study the effects and consequences of long-duration space flight as a way to understand how microgravity impacts humans in space. However, OHIO's Nate Szewczyk, Ph.D., and several other researchers from around the world have published a paper that proposes a program for the European Space Agency that could potentially revolutionize space medicine by routinely collecting biological samples from astronauts for use with cutting-edge technologies to understand the effects on their genes, mRNA, proteins, and metabolites (commonly referred to as "omics" technologies).
