ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tesla rumored to be in talks with another Giga Press supplier

By Simon Alvarez
teslarati.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.teslarati.com

Comments / 0

Related
Carscoops

Jeep’s Plant Closure Could Signal The End Of The Joint Venture Era In China

Recent news of Stellantis closing its only operating Jeep production facility in China surprised the automotive world just days ago. While the automaker will continue to sell Jeep products in the country, the shift to an import-only model is telling. It could very well mark the end of the joint-venture era as automakers know it in China, the world’s largest market.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Robb Report

This New Flying Car Could Hit the Market in Weeks After Getting FAA Approval

Click here to read the full article. A Ferrari-red flying car could soon become every commuter’s dream come true: It would fly over miles of gridlock to work, land and then drive a mile or two to their parking spaces. Samson Sky’s Switchblade, which has been 14 years in the making, is now ready for its next series of tests. Previously, we reported the Oregon-built vehicle was gearing up for road tests. On July 15, the Federal Aviation Administration determined it was safe for flight testing, so the flying car could be weeks away from going to market. The innovative vehicle was...
CARS
americanmilitarynews.com

US military tested something with Elon Musk – here’s what it is

Earlier this year, the United States Air Force started testing Elon Musk’s Starlink satellite internet to see if it could be used to support F-35A fighter jets in locations that are typically isolated. The 388th Fighter Wing’s Operations Support Squadron stated in a March 31 press release that the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giga Press#Car Manufacturing#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Idra#Ev#Chinese
CarBuzz.com

Jeep Is Leaving China Before It's Too Late

Stellantis-owned Jeep has taken the decision to shut its only factory in China over increasing political concerns, said CEO Carlos Tavares. This follows an announcement that the SUV maker would be terminating its 12-year-long partnership with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC), a state-owned company that produced Jeeps for the Chinese market.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Elon Musk Sends His Final Regards to Russia

Elon Musk will not go on vacation to Russia. The Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report CEO, turned-global influencer with more than 102 million followers on microblog website Twitter, doesn't really care about Moscow. He never hid it. When President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

10 Coca-Cola products you can’t buy anymore

In October 2020, Coca-Cola made a huge announcement: The company had decided to discontinue 200 of its beverage brands in an effort to rid its portfolio of underperforming brands and prioritize those that showed the most opportunity for growth and scale. While you might think the ongoing pandemic was the catalyst for Coca-Cola's decision to retire certain brands, it wasn't. The company's plans to tighten up its portfolio were already in motion before the pandemic reared its head in early 2020. However, supply chain issues and altered customer shopping behavior that resulted from the pandemic encouraged Coca-Cola leaders to fast-track those plans.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Brother Kimbal Exercises Option To Buy 25K Tesla Shares

Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s brother, Kimbal Musk, on Wednesday bought 25,000 shares in the electric-vehicle firm. The purchase followed exercising of a call option to buy the shares at an exercise price of $74.17 on Monday, expending about $1.85 million, a Form-4 filing showed. The expiration date for the call option, which gives the right to buy the stock, is June 18, 2025.
STOCKS
SlashGear

The Reason Why The VW Beetle Was Banned In The US

When you think of how prolific Volkswagen's Beetle was globally, and how much of an impact it had on American car culture, it's hard to remember that the "Pregnant roller skate" was banned in the United States. Adolph Hitler's "People's Car" first came to America in 1949, and by the time it was banned in 1977, VW had sold 21,529,464 units, more than any other car in history.
CARS
CBS News

Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding

Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
BUYING CARS
MarketRealist

How Much is Elon Musk's Father Errol Worth?

Telsa billionaire Elon Musk appears to have gotten his proclivity to reproduce from his dear old dad, Errol Musk. News broke this week that the senior Musk had a second child with his stepdaughter, who is 41 years younger. Errol is a South African engineer, pilot, sailor, and property developer with an estimated net worth in the millions.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy