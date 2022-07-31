ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Fraser and James Hall get back on the horse as Adam Peaty seeks response

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Sport

Joe Fraser and James Hall will look for glory in Monday’s Commonwealth Games pommel final while Adam Peaty searches for a medal improve on his shock fourth place in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is to come on day four in Birmingham.

Rise from injury

James Hall won silver in the men’s all round final at Arena Birmingham on day three (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Joe Fraser and James Hall will aim to put their injury issues behind them and add to their medal collection on the first day of apparatus finals at Arena Birmingham. Fraser helped his team to gold despite a fractured foot while Hall settled for all-around silver despite a painful ankle injury. Fraser and Hall go in the men’s pommel final against favourite Rhys McClenaghan of Northern Ireland.

Smith and Davies medal hunt

Zoe Smith is on the hunt for more medals (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

Zoe Smith and Sarah Davies will target more weightlifting medals for England. Smith, the champion in Glasgow in 2014, is targeting her fourth, while Davies looks to go one better than the silver medals she earned on Gold Coast four years ago and at the 2021 World Championships.

Peaty goes again

Adam Peaty swims in the 50 metre breaststroke (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Adam Peaty has little time to recover from his fourth in the 100m breaststroke as he goes again over half the distance in the morning heats and then the semi-final in the evening. Elsewhere, it is Tom Dean v Duncan Scott, part two, in the men’s 100m freestyle final. Scott prevailed at the weekend in the 200m discipline so Dean will have his sights on levelling the score in Birmingham.

Picture of the day

Scotland’s Sam Hickey and St Lucia’s Kyghan Mortley battle it out (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Social media moment

Day three highlights

Jake Jarman won gold against team-mate James Hall (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Jake Jarman pipped his team-mate Hall to win gold in a dramatic men’s all-around gymnastics final at Arena Birmingham. In the pool, James Wilby clinched gold in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke ahead of the previously unbeatable Peaty.

