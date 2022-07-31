Sly Stallone Blasts ‘Rocky’ Producer Irwin Winkler Over ‘Drago’ Spin-Off

www.thedailybeast.com
Dolph Lundgren says he thought 'friend' Sylvester Stallone was involved in 'Rocky' spinoff after being accused of 'going behind' his back
Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
thedigitalfix.com
How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie
When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
Sylvester Stallone Is Earning $1 Million Per Episode for ‘Tulsa King’
For his first major TV role in 'Tulsa King,' Oscar nominee Sylvester Stallone will earn $1 million per episode. The show premieres November 13.
“Pathetic And Moronic”: Sylvester Stallone Slams ‘Rocky’ Producer Irwin Winkler For “Picking At The Bones” Of Characters He Created
Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Sylvester Stallone posted a new message via Instagram on Sunday going after producer Irwin Winkler yet again following the announcement a Rocky spinoff film is in the works at MGM titled Drago. The post contained a gallery of four photos, the first of which depicts Winkler as a vampire with blood all over his face which he seemingly sucked from Stallone’s character Rocky Balboa’s neck. The final slide shows Rocky punching the character Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren, from the 1985 film Rocky IV. “After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY !...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Dolph Lundgren Responds After Sylvester Stallone Slams ‘Rocky’ Spinoff ‘Drago’
The Dolph Lundgren and Sylvester Stallone Drago feud seems to have taken a peaceful turn after Lundgren finally addressed the situation on social media. Stallone publically shamed his long-time friend after news broke that Lundgren was set to star in an upcoming Creed installment. And Lundgren stayed silent about the issue. But today, he finally shared his side of the story. And if his words are correct, it appears that the whole thing boils down to a miscommunication.
Dolph Lundgren Weighs In On ‘Drago’ Fracas: “Just To Set The Record Straight…”
Click here to read the full article. Dolph Lundgren has weighed in on the scrum around the announcement that a Rocky spinoff film called Drago is reportedly in the works at MGM. His message was essentially, “Keep me out of it.” After the news broke about the project, the franchise’s star and guiding light over the past five decades, Sylvester Stallone, went public with his discontent. He did so yet again this weekend, posting a series of photos, the first of which depicts producer Irwin Winkler as a vampire with blood all over his face which he seemingly sucked from Stallone’s character Rocky...
Ars Technica
Sylvester Stallone is a grizzled, disillusioned superhero in Samaritan trailer
Action legend Sylvester Stallone has dabbled in the superhero genre before, most notably as Judge Dredd (1995), the Ravager Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. (2017), and the voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad (2021). (He's reprising his Ravager role for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.) With his new film Samaritan, Stallone gets to play an aging superhero living anonymously as a garbage man, tormented by his past. Judging by the official trailer, it's the perfect role for the 73-year-old action star, combining all the best elements of his long, illustrious career.
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
thedigitalfix.com
Adam Sandler almost played Tom Cruise’s role in Collateral
Michael Mann’s stylish thriller movie Collateral is one of the best 2000s movies there is, with its action-packed, tense narrative, and exceptional performance from Tom Cruise. Collateral could have been very different though, if the role of Vincent had gone to Adam Sandler instead of Cruise, as was the original plan.
‘Rocky’ Puts Another Iconic Villain in the Spotlight with ‘Creed’ Spin-Off ‘Drago’
Click here to read the full article. “Creed III” has just been pushed to 2023, but MGM clearly has confidence in the sequel’s success. The company is continuing to aggressively expand the franchise by developing a new spin-off film, “Drago,” from screenwriter Robert Lawton (via The Wrap). While plot details are scarce, the name “Drago” is instantly recognizable to fans of the Rocky franchise. Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer played by Dolph Lundgren in “Rocky IV,” is one of Rocky Balboa’s most iconic foes. In “Creed II,” Lundgren returned as Ivan Drago and Florian Munteanu was introduced as Viktor Drago, his...
ComicBook
UPDATE: Netflix to Co-Finance and Stream New Johnny Depp Movie
UPDATE: Variety reports Netflix is not co-financing La Favorite as a Netflix original. The streamer has licensed the Depp movie to stream on Netflix France after a 15-month theatrical window in the country. The original story follows below. Netflix will reportedly co-finance and stream Johnny Depp's first movie since the...
‘Creed’ Spinoff ‘Drago’ Scripted By Robert Lawton In Works At MGM
Click here to read the full article. A new Creed spinoff titled Drago, from screenwriter Robert Lawton, is in development at MGM, we can confirm. When contacted by Deadline, the studio had no comment. Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under lock and key. But we hear that it will center on the Russian boxer of the same name, portrayed by Dolph Lundgren—previously seen in 1985’s Rocky IV and 2018’s Creed II—as well as his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), previously seen only in Creed II. The Creed franchise launched in 2015 is a spinoff to Sylvester Stallone’s sports...
Warner Bros. won't release $90 million movie that was already filmed
Warner Bros. has shockingly scrapped plans to release a highly anticipated new Batgirl movie starring Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton, despite the fact that it was already filmed and cost around $90 million, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported by the New York Post and confirmed by...
Collider
'Top Gun: Maverick' Sinks 'Titanic's Record as Highest Domestic-Grossing Film in Paramount's History
Top Gun: Maverick has officially soared past not only the rest of its box office competition, but the rest of its competition at Paramount Pictures across the studio’s entire 110-year history. Paramount has just announced that the high-flying sequel to 1986’s Top Gun is officially their number one top domestic grossing film of all time, bringing in $601.9 million at the domestic box office and surpassing one of the most iconic films of all time: Titanic.
Popculture
'John Wick 4': First Look at Keanu Reeves in Long-Awaited Action Sequel
John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise’s Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
Sylvester Stallone brands Rocky producers ‘blood-suckers’ and depicts them as vampires
Sylvester Stallone has escalated his criticism of the Rocky franchise’s producers after the announcement of the new spin-off film, Drago.Last month, the actor shared a lengthy message asking producer Irwin Winkler to give him “at least a little [of] WHAT’S LEFT of my rights back”.Now, on Instagram, Stallone shared a mocked-up picture of Winkler as a vampire, sucking blood from the neck of Stallone’s character, Rocky Balboa.“After IRWIN WINKLER And FAMILY SUCK ROCKY DRY! Presumed to be the most hated , untalented, decrepited, Producer in Hollywood and his cowardly children have found their next meal… Drago ?” he wrote...
People Are Sharing Which Celebrities They Think Would've Have Played A Character Better
"James Marsden could replace Chris Pratt in most of his movie roles."
Daily Beast
Chrissy Teigen Announces Pregnancy: ‘I’m Feeling Hopeful’
Chrissy Teigen says she and husband John Legend are expecting another child almost two years after they suffered a very public pregnancy loss. Teigen, 36, took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce the good news, saying “joy has filled our home and hearts again” after “a blur of emotions” surrounding the last few years. The model said she was apprehensive to share the news publicly after the couple lost their third child, Jack, in October 2020. “1 billion shots later… we have another on the way,” she wrote. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing.” The couple have a 6-year-old daughter, Luna, and a 4-year-old son named Miles.
