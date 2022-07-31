Brad Byrd inducted into Emmy’s Gold Circle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WEHT) — Eyewitness News Brad Byrd was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Gold Circle Saturday night.

The Gold Circle honors people who have been in television broadcasting for 50 years or more. Brad was the only person inducted into the Ohio Valley Chapter’s Gold Circle this year — an honor well deserved.

To watch Brad’s induction and speech, click on the video player above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).