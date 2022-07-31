ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Mothers United Against Violence 16th Annual Remembrance Day

 3 days ago
WTNH

National Night Out festivities begin across CT

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Program aims to address statewide nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A program for college students aims to address a statewide nursing shortage. Gov. Ned Lamont participated in a news conference at Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven on Wednesday morning to announce the program’s launch at Connecticut’s colleges and universities. “We have...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Gov. Lamont announces program to help with nursing shortage

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – There is a severe nursing shortage impacting the country and Gov. Ned Lamont is launching a new program to help additional nurses get to work. On Wednesday at Southern Connecticut State University, Lamont shared the new program is called “Connecticut Health Horizons.” It’s a $35,000,000 investment in higher education to […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Gun safety advocates hold roundtable discussion on guns in Conn.

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Gun safety advocates sat down with Governor Lamont to discuss ways to make Connecticut safer. One need gun safety advocates are looking to address is the need for more community investment. One event that is looking to accomplish this goal is Waterbury’s National Night Out event.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Conn. flags to be lowered for soldier killed by lightning

HARTFORD, Conn. — Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month. Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton had served for 22 years on active duty and as a Army reservist. Clark, 41, had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a medical unit, the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Over 2 Dozen Police Departments Across Conn. Gear Up for National Night Out

Over two dozen police departments across Connecticut are gearing up for National Night Out on Tuesday. The annual event brings the community and police together to make neighborhoods a safer and more caring place to live. In the midst of violence plaguing communities across the country, countless communities are continuing...
105.5 The Wolf

Charge Your Crystals Connecticut, It’s the Last Supermoon of 2022

Have you noticed that people love stacking rocks into cool little columns? I have a couple of rock gardens around our place in Torrington, and I see more and more of them everywhere I go, especially around water. Rock and crystal enthusiasts of Connecticut, head's up, the last Supermoon of 2022 is next week, so get ready to cleanse and charge your crystals under the powerful full moon.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Jury Selection for Alex Jones Case Begins Today in Waterbury

Jury selection begins in the case against talk show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on Tuesday. Courts in both Connecticut and Texas have already found Jones liable for defamation. The jury selection in Connecticut is about determining how much money Jones will owe the families. A separate trial began...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bright Spot: Amazing animal rescues in our state

(WFSB) - Connecticut’s Environmental Conservation Police were busy over the weekend, not just with our state parks and waterways, but rather wildlife rescues!. The first call was responding to a fox who found itself in a bit of a predicament. It somehow managed to get its head stuck in...
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Northwest CT Food Hub gets $300,000 for food assistance programs

TORRINGTON — More than $2 million in grants is going to local projects in Connecticut to help fight hunger, including funding for the Northwest CT Food Hub. The state Department of Agriculture recently announced it is awarding $2.031 million to seven agencies through the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program, intended to provide resources “to increase food supply chain resiliency,” according to a statement from state Commissioner of Agriculture Bryan P. Hurlburt.
TORRINGTON, CT
cbia.com

Made in Connecticut: Altek Electronics

Each month, we profile a Connecticut manufacturer, showcasing the ingenuity and innovation driving the state's economy. For August, we spoke with David Altschuler, CEO of Altek Electronics, based in Torrington. Company location(s)?. Altek is located at the foot of the Berkshire mountains in Torrington, Connecticut. When was your company founded?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Doctors stress importance of screenings on World Lung Cancer Day

(WFSB) – Monday marked World Lung Cancer Day, and medical experts stressed that early screening and detection can save countless lives. Connecticut is in the middle of the pack when it comes to new cases when compared to the rest of the country. The state ranked 24th in the rate of new cases, according to health officials.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Maritza Bond runs for Secretary of the State

Conn. (WFSB) - Two Democrats and two Republicans are looking to fill the Secretary of the State’s seat. Maritza Bond is currently the Director of Health for New Haven. Bond was the first Hispanic woman to become a health director in Connecticut. My career has been devoted to public...
NEW HAVEN, CT

