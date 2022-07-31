Mothers United Against Violence 16th Annual Remembrance Day

www.wfsb.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel Maven
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Artists of Color Accelerate (AOCA) Celebrates Successful First Year of InitiativeConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week. People are fed up, and activists want answers. They believe crime has gone up, but Eyewitness News is getting them the answers. Nine people have been shot in Hartford...
Eyewitness News
Hartford’s National Night Out builds community trust with law enforcement
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called “National Night Out”. The event is a way to for law enforcement agencies to engage with their local communities. Police departments across Connecticut participated in National Night Out, including Hartford. Hartford Police are working to...
Eyewitness News
Gun safety advocates hold roundtable discussion on guns in Conn.
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Gun safety advocates sat down with Governor Lamont to discuss ways to make Connecticut safer. One need gun safety advocates are looking to address is the need for more community investment. One event that is looking to accomplish this goal is Waterbury’s National Night Out event.
National Night Out festivities begin across CT
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police across the state and even other parts of the country are making a strong effort to connect with the communities they serve. The festivities begin on Tuesday and the Middletown Police Department is kicking off its first annual National Night Out celebration. Officers said it is a time for fun […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Gun safety improvement talks held in Waterbury
Sandy Hook parents took the stand Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Jones trial, having to re-live the awful moments of that day. State trooper assaulted victim in front of a child, Vernon police say. Updated: 3 hours ago. A state trooper was arrested following a domestic dispute at his home...
2 men hospitalized after Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two men were hospitalized after a shooting on Bond Street in Hartford Tuesday night. Just before midnight, officers responded to the area of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street on two separate ShotSpotter activations. Once on the scene, police said they located evidence of gunfire on Bond Street. While police investigated the […]
Recent Hamden grad dies in New Haven crash
A 2022 Hamden High School graduate died in a crash in New Haven.
NBC Connecticut
2 Men Injured in Hartford Shooting
Two men are injured after a shooting in Hartford late Tuesday night. Officers were called to the intersection of Wethersfield Avenue and Bond Street shortly before midnight after getting two separate ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found evidence of gunfire at 20 Bond Street. While at the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Takes Part in ‘National Night Out'
The City of Hartford took part in a national effort to help build trust between the police and the community. Tuesday's event follows a violent week in Hartford, resulting in seven people shot and one death. Twenty eight communities across the state took park in the effort called “National Night...
Three families displaced in Hartford Albany Avenue fire
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three families were displaced following a fire on Albany Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning, police said. The Hartford Fire Department said crews responded to 1483 Albany Ave. just after 7 a.m. in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood and found a fire on the second and third floor. Crews worked to extinguish […]
NBC Connecticut
Traffic Stop Event for Drivers With Autism Coming to Eastern Conn.
Waterford and Groton Police Departments are working with Southern Connecticut State University to host a mock traffic stop event for drivers with Autism Spectrum Disorder. For the last two years, SCSU’s police department has been working with the Center of Excellence on Autism Spectrum Disorders. They created a video that shows a mock traffic stop and walks drivers through how to use the blue envelope, a Connecticut program designed to bridge communication between officers and drivers with ASD.
WTNH.com
Brass City Jazz Fest returns to Waterbury
(WTNH) – The Brass City Jazz Fest is back in Waterbury this year on Saturday, August 6, after being postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Brass City Jazz Fest Chairman Al Taylor shares what people can expect from the free event and what musicians will be performing at the festival this weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
CRIME TRACKER: Waterbury gets $1 million in public safety funding
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The city of Waterbury recently received $1 million from the state, and it’s all going towards public safety. Waterbury Police are looking to increase the number of camera feeds they have in their real-time crime center. “The addition of these extra cameras in areas that...
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Eyewitness News
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones faces trials in both CT and TX
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting families continue to seek justice in their lawsuits against a well-known conspiracy theorist. They are suing Infowars host Alex Jones in both Connecticut and Texas. The defamation trial in Waterbury is in a relatively straightforward stage. Jury selection is slated to...
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
AKA Sorority hosts event for future HBCU students
A historically African-American sorority is honoring those who've committed to pursuing higher education.
Eyewitness News
Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
Eyewitness News
Ways to keep your pets safe in summer heat
Hartford law enforcement participated in a nationwide event called “National Night Out”. Sandy Hook parents took the stand Tuesday afternoon in the Alex Jones trial, having to re-live the awful moments of that day.
iheart.com
Local Man To Be Arraigned For Holyoke Murder
A Holyoke man is under arrest for murder. Pablo Rivera-Ortiz is accused of fatally shooting a woman from New Haven, Connecticut, Desiree Rivera Lopez, on July 23rd. Police had responded to a possible domestic altercation on North Summer Street when they found the victim. Police aren’t saying very much about...
Comments / 0