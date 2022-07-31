Mothers United Against Violence 16th Annual Remembrance Day

Waterford and Groton Police Departments are working with Southern Connecticut State University to host a mock traffic stop event for drivers with Autism Spectrum Disorder. For the last two years, SCSU’s police department has been working with the Center of Excellence on Autism Spectrum Disorders. They created a video that shows a mock traffic stop and walks drivers through how to use the blue envelope, a Connecticut program designed to bridge communication between officers and drivers with ASD.

GROTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO