Yordan Alvarez hits RBI single in 10th to lift Astros over M’s 3-2

Vin Scully, the longtime broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Tuesday at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif., the team announced. A native of the Bronx in New York City, Scully was the voice of the Dodgers from 1950 through the 2016 season, joining the team when they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. The final game he ever called was the Dodgers game against the Giants at Oracle Park (then AT&T Park) on Oct. 2, 2016.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO