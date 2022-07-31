Yordan Alvarez hits RBI single in 10th to lift Astros over M’s 3-2

mlb.nbcsports.com
Josh Bell’s true feelings about potential trade to Astros
The Washington Nationals are receiving a lot of attention as the 2022 MLB trade deadline rolls around thanks to their willingness to trade star outfielder Juan Soto. But another name on their roster generating a lot of attention is first baseman Josh Bell, who is widely expected to be moved prior to the deadline.
NBC Sports
Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade
Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
NBC Sports
Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?
The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
Report: Astros Looking to Add Tigers' Soto
The Houston Astros aren't done making moves. Now they're reportedly looking to acquire Detroit Tigers' reliever Gregory Soto.
NBC Sports
Why Ruf wasn't entirely shocked about being traded to Mets
Before the Giants sent Darin Ruf to the New York Mets on Tuesday, he knew being traded was a possibility. That didn’t make it any easier. Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday for the first time since the deal went down, Ruf said he was “emotional and excited all at the same time.”
NBC Sports
Here's how much of Hosmer's contract Padres are paying for Red Sox, per report
The Boston Red Sox were able to acquire a quality first baseman before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET MLB trade deadline, and it didn't cost them much, at least from a financial perspective. The San Diego Padres were busy Tuesday, making a historic deal with the Washington Nationals for generational talent...
NBC Sports
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
NBC Sports
Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut
Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
NBC Sports
MLB trade deadline 2022: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors and deals
The Boston Red Sox made a trio of trades Monday night. But it feels like there's still more to come ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted as much in a video press conference after the team dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.
NBC Sports
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age of 94
Vin Scully, the longtime broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Tuesday at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif., the team announced. A native of the Bronx in New York City, Scully was the voice of the Dodgers from 1950 through the 2016 season, joining the team when they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. The final game he ever called was the Dodgers game against the Giants at Oracle Park (then AT&T Park) on Oct. 2, 2016.
Report: Astros Option Lee With Addition of Vázquez
The Houston Astros optioned Korey Lee after Monday's game as the club welcomes Christian Vázquez.
NBC Sports
Zaidi acknowledges what hurt Giants in pursuit of Soto trade
SAN FRANCISCO — The Giants will fly to San Diego on Sunday evening, and for the next three days they’ll get a close look at one of the most imposing trios in recent MLB history. The newest member of that group is a player the Giants sought in recent days.
NBC Sports
Giants acquire utility man Proctor in trade with Rays, DFA Castro
SAN FRANCISCO -- For the second time this year, the Giants went shopping for a Ford. In a minor move made one day before MLB's trade deadline, the Giants acquired utility man Ford Proctor from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Triple-A pitcher Jeremy Walker. The bigger surprise was the corresponding move. Right-handed reliever Kervin Castro was DFA'd to clear a 40-man spot less than a year after his strong September put him on the playoff roster.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox in dreaded no man's land after uninspiring deadline
The Red Sox opened the trade deadline as sellers. They finished it as half-hearted buyers. That leaves them where no team ever wants to be, but where they probably belong -- stuck in the middle. One can argue they're ever so marginally better today than they were when the weekend...
