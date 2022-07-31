ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Residents share their frustration, annoyance with recent boil water advisories

By Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tvijy_0gzrENQi00

Residents share their frustration, annoyance with recent boil water advisories 01:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three neighborhoods are under boil water advisories this evening after a water main break on the North Side.

For the time being, residents have to get their water from one of two water buffaloes — or take time out of their day to boil what they need.

Either way, they said, it's not the worst thing in the world - just inconvenient and annoying.

"It was crazy, it burst out in the middle of nowhere, cars were driving through it, it was wild," said David Brown, a North Side resident.

Brown was talking about a North Side 8-inch water main break that the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said happened Saturday evening. He was walking his dog when water shot up from the ground.

Now, the PWSA said parts of the central North Side, Fineview, and Perry South neighborhoods are under a precautionary boil water advisory.

Barbara Robinson is Brown's neighbor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YzIjO_0gzrENQi00
Frustrations overflow as boil water advisories continue in Pittsburgh neighborhoods 01:26

"Well, it's been annoying. It's more difficult to wash your face and brush your teeth and I try to give the dogs good water," Robinson said.

The PWSA said there are two water buffaloes in the area, one is on Perrysville Avenue — the other is at Pittsburgh EMS Medic 4.

Both Robinson and Brown said, at the end of the day, it's frustrating and has slowed them from doing some daily tasks, but it's something they're dealing with.

"A little bit rough but that's life and we'll get through it," Brown added.

The PWSA said the boil water advisory will continue until it can confirm the water is safe by testing it.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pedestrians worried about holes in Smithfield Street Bridge's sidewalks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pedestrians are concerned with some holes forming on a downtown bridge. The Smithfield Street Bridge has holes in the sidewalk, where you can see straight to the water below. In walking both sidewalks, there are about 10 holes where you can see exposed metal and the greenish-blue color of the Monongahela River down below. PennDOT says about 6,100 vehicles use the bridge each day."It's disappointing," said Rachel Yovich, who works downtown.For the most part, the road didn't appear to be in as bad of shape as the sidewalks, which are used heavily to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Parts of Pittsburgh's Northside under precautionary boil water advisory

Several hundred households in Pittsburgh’s Northside are being asked to boil their water as a precaution after a water main break Saturday. Officials with the Pittsburgh Water & Sewer Authority said the break caused a loss in water pressure, which can result in bacterial contaminants entering the water. There were about 460 households under the precautionary advisory in parts of Perry South, Fineview and the Central Northside.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
wtae.com

Boil water advisory issued for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Water and Sewage Authority has issued a boil water advisory for three Pittsburgh neighborhoods. PWSA said residents in Central Northside, Fineview and Perry South neighborhoods are being asked to boil their water. The advisory was issued following a water main break Saturday evening. Around 460...
CBS Pittsburgh

Explosion injures 2, damages Common Ground Building in McKeesport

MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were injured in an explosion at the former YWCA building in McKeesport on Tuesday morning.The Common Ground Building on Ninth Avenue has significant damage after the explosion, which appears to have involved a gas line, a McKeesport spokesperson said. The two people who were injured were installing a handicap-accessible ramp around 9 a.m., McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko said. KDKA-TV was told one person was working in a mini-excavator and the other person was working on the ground when the explosion happened. Their condition has not been released, but they are expected to be OK.KDKA-TV has...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Penn Hills parking lot collapse: Property manager hopes tenants can move back in

PENN HILLS, PA. (KDKA) — It's been eight days since a parking lot in Penn Hills collapsed, leaving parts of the parking lot crumbled and the apartment building next to it condemned.  About 50 residents were displaced after the incident, but the property manager told KDKA-TV on Wednesday that he's hoping to have them move back in temporarily, pending approval from the township's Municipal Code Enforcement Department.  Michael Kelly with M.J. Realty Group told KDKA-TV that he hired an engineering team to do a walk-through of the building Wednesday morning. He said the engineering firm determined the building was structurally...
PENN HILLS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Brown
CBS Pittsburgh

Work well underway to replace the Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- What a difference a week has made when it comes to the reconstruction of the Fern Hollow Bridge.Half of the massive support beams are now in place with more set to arrive nearly every day.It's very impressive to see, and it's an impressive illustration of the benefit of cooperation.From an aerial perspective, you can see just how far the work has come as the massive beams have been moved from Blair County to their place on the bridge."10 beams have been set and this week we will have four more beams set," said Cheryl Moon-Sirianni, PennDOT District...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Cranberry Township providing senior citizens with free smoke detectors

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - Seniors 65 and older in the Cranberry area can get free smoke detectors today. According to Butler Radio, the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company will be handing out battery-operated smoke detectors from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the council chambers of the municipal center. The event is part of the Cranberry Fire Company's ongoing fire safety education program.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Collier’s Weekly: There’s a Squeaky Wheel Getting Greased in Fern Hollow

Have you been by the Fern Hollow construction in the past couple of days? It’s magnificent. A gleaming, gigantic crane hoists massive beams into the sky, placing them in what can only be described as a distinctly bridge-like arrangement. Where very recently there were ruins, there is already a thing that looks a lot like an impending bridge.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents oppose plans for fracking near Elizabeth Forward High School

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) -  Fracking is back and so is the opposition to shale gas drilling. After years of very little activity, suddenly more wells are being proposed in the region and getting push back from some who live close by.Some parents and residents are trying to block a well from being drilled near a local high school, saying it poses danger to the health and safety of the students.The proposed well would be drilled within 2,000 feet of Elizabeth Forward High School on private property but a group of parents says it's too close for comfort.Joelle Whiteman, who...
ELIZABETH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdka#Pwsa#Pittsburgh Ems Medic 4
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Helping people experiencing homelessness in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Homelessness is on the rise in our region, up 21 percent in Allegheny County from last year. And nowhere is that increase more visible than in the city of Pittsburgh. Tents and tent encampments seem to be popping up everywhere in parks and other public spaces, especially along the riverfront trails.Bruce Wagner of Hampton is among the many cyclists, walkers and runners who pass them every day and who've grown concerned about their growing number and their well-being."You worry about running into them and you also worry about some of them maybe have mental issues that weren't addressed,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pesky plant-damaging pests: Western Pennsylvania seeing increase in spotted lanternflies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pesky plant-damaging pest is now setting up shop close to our home. The spotted lanternfly has hitched a ride into our neighborhoods and is showing up with increasing frequency. When posed with the question: "Can you keep them off of your property?" The folks at Penn State Extension had one simple word in response. "No." Up until about a week ago, the spotted lanternfly was something Shannon Stevenson had only seen on the news, and then she saw them at the pool. "[I] killed a few of them there and then just yesterday I was on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YourErie

Weather service confirms tornado southwest of Pittsburgh

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Daily Voice

YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports

A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets. The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE. The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time...
MCKEESPORT, PA
PublicSource

Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again?

Drainage from abandoned mines marks the biggest source of water pollution in Pennsylvania, with more than 5,500 miles of streams affected. The post Dead creek revival: Blacklick has flowed orange for as long as locals can remember. Can a coal-killed waterway live again? appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigating body found in Allegheny River in Westmoreland County

ARNOLD, Pa. — Police are investigating after a body was found in the Allegheny River in the city of Arnold in Westmoreland County over the weekend. According the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Addam Roe, 28, from East Deer Township in Allegheny County, was found floating in the river by a fisherman near the 1500 block of Riverside Drive at 4:04 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy