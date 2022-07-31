Residents share their frustration, annoyance with recent boil water advisories 01:36

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three neighborhoods are under boil water advisories this evening after a water main break on the North Side.

For the time being, residents have to get their water from one of two water buffaloes — or take time out of their day to boil what they need.

Either way, they said, it's not the worst thing in the world - just inconvenient and annoying.

"It was crazy, it burst out in the middle of nowhere, cars were driving through it, it was wild," said David Brown, a North Side resident.

Brown was talking about a North Side 8-inch water main break that the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority said happened Saturday evening. He was walking his dog when water shot up from the ground.

Now, the PWSA said parts of the central North Side, Fineview, and Perry South neighborhoods are under a precautionary boil water advisory.

Barbara Robinson is Brown's neighbor.

"Well, it's been annoying. It's more difficult to wash your face and brush your teeth and I try to give the dogs good water," Robinson said.

The PWSA said there are two water buffaloes in the area, one is on Perrysville Avenue — the other is at Pittsburgh EMS Medic 4.

Both Robinson and Brown said, at the end of the day, it's frustrating and has slowed them from doing some daily tasks, but it's something they're dealing with.

"A little bit rough but that's life and we'll get through it," Brown added.

The PWSA said the boil water advisory will continue until it can confirm the water is safe by testing it.