ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: August arrives with comfortable temps, potential for rain

By Kristin Emery
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mf5F3_0gzrELfG00

KDKA-TV Weekend Forecast (7/31) 03:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We'll ring in the month of August with comfortable temperatures and the possibility of a late shower or storm.

ALERT: None

AWARE: Showers and t-storms tomorrow late afternoon and evening with a passing cold front.

WEATHER LINKS:

Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather Photos

Cloudy skies stick around the rest of the evening but the rain showers have moved out to the southeast. Comfortable temperatures will linger tomorrow through Tuesday before heat returns Wednesday/Thursday pushing highs close to 90 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9i0s_0gzrELfG00
KDKA Weather Center

Monday starts off dry and pleasant with seasonable highs for early August in the lower 80s. A late afternoon/early evening cold front passage will touch off a chance for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. There's a marginal/isolated severe storm risk for areas west of I-79 late Monday evening with the main threat being gusty, damaging wind with any strong storms that may develop.

Dry weather returns Tuesday with heat and humidity arriving Wednesday and another round of storms possible late Thursday with another cold front that will break the heat on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jil3L_0gzrELfG00
Your 7-day forecast, as of August 1, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures make run for 90 degrees on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Yesterday's average temperature came in at 75.5°, that's notable because it was the first time in just over a week that we saw temperatures above the average for this time of the year. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosThe warm-up continues today with highs shooting up to near 90 degrees. I think Pittsburgh hits 89° for today's high. The potential 90-degree day, the fifth of the year if we hit it, could be a sneaky one with just how comfortable this morning's weather is.  Temperatures have dropped to the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: More rain possible as we head into the afternoon

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Overall, Tuesday will be comfortable, but more rain could sneak into the forecast through the afternoon hours.Daily average High: 83 Low: 63 Sunrise: 6:19 AMSunset: 8:35 PMToday: Mostly cloudy skies to start off the day. There remains a low storm chance for this afternoon as we see a blast of cool air briefly move in for the next 18 hours or so.Any Alert Days Ahead?: We really see rain chances ramping up starting Thursday. Only one completely dry day on the 7-day forecast right now (Wednesday).Aware: Hot weather returns with highs near 90 arriving as soon as Wednesday. Rain may keep highs...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes touched down during storms

Two tornadoes touched down during storms Monday in the region, according to the National Weather Service’s Moon office. The twisters were confirmed Tuesday in Greene County and near the border of Pennsylvania and West Virginia. They were the second and third confirmed tornadoes in the Pittsburgh office’s coverage area,...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
YourErie

Weather service confirms tornado southwest of Pittsburgh

DALLAS, W.Va. (AP) — Cleanup was ongoing Tuesday in a rural area of northern West Virginia from damaged caused by a tornado with maximum winds of 120 miles per hour. The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh said the EF2 tornado briefly touched down Monday night in the state’s Northern Panhandle. No injuries were reported. The […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Temperatures cool off on Sunday with some possible evening showers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - High-pressure overhead will keep things mainly dry through the rest of the weekend with a light northwesterly flow keeping humidity low. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosHighs will only be near 80 again which is a hair below normal.It will be a bit cloudier today and this afternoon and evening a brief sprinkle or light shower can't be ruled out for areas south, but I would keep outdoor plans in place. This will not be a washout by any means. The next chance for rain and possible thunderstorms returns tomorrow afternoon and lasts through Tuesday.The heat cranks up midweek where we are looking to get at or near 90 Wednesday and possibly in the 90s on Thursday. We will at least be feeling in the low to mid-90s with increasing humidity and plenty of sunshine Wednesday.The next chance of rain and storms rolling through on Thursday.Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Two tornadoes confirmed in Western Pennsylvania

WEST FINLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two tornadoes have been confirmed from Monday evening's storms in western Pennsylvania, the National Weather Service said Tuesday. See the tornado damage: Watch the report above. An EF2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 mph to 120 mph was confirmed near the intersection of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

National Weather Service posts tornado warning for Greene, Washington counties

A tornado warning has been issued by National Weather Service for Southwestern Pennsylvania, specifically Washington and Greene counties, from 7:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Monday. In issuing the tornado warning, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was observed near Valley Grove, W.Va., moving in a southeasterly direction at 30 mph, according to a statement from the weather service in Moon. Weather service radar indicated rotating winds in the storm.
GREENE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Smartphone App#Kdka Tv#School Closings Delays#Kdka Mobile App
CBS Pittsburgh

NWS confirms 2 tornadoes in Greene and Washington counties

DALLAS, W. Va. (KDKA) - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Pennsylvania and West Virginia after severe storms Monday. An EF-2 tornado with maximum winds of 110 to 120 mph hit near the intersection of Washington, Ohio and Marshall counties. The twister ripped off a roof and scattered debris in West Virginia before it made its way to Washington County, snapping dozens of trees along the way. The NWS said it grew quickly, going from 50 yards in size to nearly 400 in just a mile. "I just walked out on my porch. My phone went off 'code...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pesky plant-damaging pests: Western Pennsylvania seeing increase in spotted lanternflies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A pesky plant-damaging pest is now setting up shop close to our home. The spotted lanternfly has hitched a ride into our neighborhoods and is showing up with increasing frequency. When posed with the question: "Can you keep them off of your property?" The folks at Penn State Extension had one simple word in response. "No." Up until about a week ago, the spotted lanternfly was something Shannon Stevenson had only seen on the news, and then she saw them at the pool. "[I] killed a few of them there and then just yesterday I was on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Monroeville go-kart track to reopen as Full Throttle Adrenaline Park

For Justin Lewis, all-around entertainment is the name of the game. “People don’t want to stop by and just waste a couple hours,” said Lewis, president of Full Throttle Adrenaline Park, which recently acquired Steel City Karting behind the Monroeville Mall. “We take a lot of pride in delivering a really fun experience.”
MONROEVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
discovertheburgh.com

10 Great Pittsburgh Date Night Ideas – Dates for All Budgets

If you're struggling with a new idea for date night in Pittsburgh, you're not alone. It is often quite easy to get settled into a routine of hitting your favorite places over and over again (in fact, getting out of that cycle is why we started Discover the Burgh in the first place).
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty’s daughter has arrived!

We’re so excited to announce our Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 family has grown by one!. Meteorologist Ashley Dougherty and her husband, Bobby, have welcomed their daughter, Willow Marie. Willow was born Monday evening. Ashley says Willow is “the sweetest little thing” and has a full head of hair....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Daily Voice

YWCA Explodes In Western PA: Reports

A YWCA in western Pennsylvania has apparently exploded on Tuesday, August 2, according to media outlets. The explosion happened in the 400 block of 9th Street, McKeesport around 8 a.m., according to WTAE. The building was known as the Common Ground Building and it was under construction at the time...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PTL Links: August 2, 2022

Visit the links below for more on today's guests & topicsPittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium Gorilla Trek Pittsburgh GivesDr. Lori | YouTubeIzzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout BarLucille Ball Comedy FestivalNational Comedy CenterPittsburgh Today Live On Social MediaFacebookTwitterInstagram
PITTSBURGH, PA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Pittsburgh

If you happen to live in Pittsburgh and you are wondering where you could enjoy a good pizza then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh that you should definitely visit next time you are craving pizza. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travellers and they have excellent online reviews. The food is delicious, the service is great and the prices are more than affordable. What more could you ask for? All that is left for you to do is to go check them out one by one and then come back and tell us which one you liked best. And if you have other recommendations, as always, you are more than welcomed to share them with us in the comment section. Until then, here are three amazing pizza places in Pittsburgh:
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pedestrians worried about holes in Smithfield Street Bridge's sidewalks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pedestrians are concerned with some holes forming on a downtown bridge. The Smithfield Street Bridge has holes in the sidewalk, where you can see straight to the water below. In walking both sidewalks, there are about 10 holes where you can see exposed metal and the greenish-blue color of the Monongahela River down below. PennDOT says about 6,100 vehicles use the bridge each day."It's disappointing," said Rachel Yovich, who works downtown.For the most part, the road didn't appear to be in as bad of shape as the sidewalks, which are used heavily to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

To pluck or not to pluck: How to properly address gray hairs

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - For some, it is a nuisance, for others, it is a sensitive subject. Can we talk about gray hairs?Gray hair can prompt strong emotions and strong reactions. And many at the sign of any gray reach for the tweezers.But before you do, you need to hear what KDKA's John Shumway found out in his quest to find out: to pluck or not to pluck.The answer is: don't puck. You can actually do more harm"I have women who are like, 'oh no no I'm not ready for it,'" said hairstylist Julie Vari. Vari owns the Macabre Rose Salon.Vari...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
63K+
Followers
29K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy