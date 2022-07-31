Lindor, Mets hammer Marlins’ López 9-3 for sweep

mlb.nbcsports.com
NBC Sports
Vazquez makes interesting comment about future after Red Sox trade
Christian Vazquez has a new home after the Boston Red Sox traded him to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects before Monday night's game at Minute Maid Park. Vazquez joins an Astros club that leads the American League West standings and has a strong chance to make another deep postseason run.
NBC Sports
Trade deadline grades: Did the Phillies just crush that?
The Phillies are firmly in the playoff hunt with less than 60 games to go, and President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski made it clear before Tuesday's trade deadline that he doesn't want another September flame-out. If the Phils miss the postseason once again it won't be for a lack...
numberfire.com
Patrick Mazeika riding pine for Mets Monday
The New York Mets did not list Patrick Mazeika in their lineup for Monday's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika will take a seat Monday while Tomas Nido takes over at catcher and bats ninth. Our models project Mazeika to make 43 more plate appearances this season, with 3 runs,...
NBC Sports
Report: Red Sox showing interest in DFA'd Rays outfielder
The Boston Red Sox added two prospects, a 34-year-old outfielder and a backup catcher Monday ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Now they're eyeing another depth acquisition, it appears. The Red Sox checked in with the Rays about outfielder Brett Phillips, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported late Monday night....
NBC Sports
Giants trade Ruf to Mets for J.D. Davis, prospects
SAN FRANCISCO -- Darin Ruf again is on the move. The Giants sent their lefty-masher to the New York Mets on Tuesday in exchange for veteran J.D. Davis, left-hander Thomas Szapucki and two prospects. The young players coming back are lefty Nick Zwack and right-hander Carson Seymour, both of whom are in A-ball.
NBC Sports
Tomase: Red Sox players losing faith in Chaim Bloom as deadline nears
The question to Christian Vazquez was simple, as was his answer. But the space in between was damning. After what could've been his final home game in a Red Sox uniform on Sunday, Vazquez addressed trade rumors. He said the players are fighting for each other like family and he hoped to still be here come Tuesday's trade deadline.
ABC News
Vogelbach's slam, Alonso's HR send Mets past Nationals, 9-5
WASHINGTON -- Daniel Vogelbach hit a grand slam and Pete Alonso connected for his 28th homer, helping the New York Mets beat the Washington Nationals 9-5 on Wednesday. New York won for the eighth time in nine games and opened a 3½-game lead over second-place Atlanta in the NL East. The teams begin a four-day, five-game series Thursday in New York.
NBC Sports
Why Ruf wasn't entirely shocked about being traded to Mets
Before the Giants sent Darin Ruf to the New York Mets on Tuesday, he knew being traded was a possibility. That didn’t make it any easier. Speaking to reporters in New York on Wednesday for the first time since the deal went down, Ruf said he was “emotional and excited all at the same time.”
NBC Sports
Brewers trade All-Star closer Josh Hader to Padres
The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west. The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review
The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
MLB・
Yardbarker
New York Mets acquire right hander Mychal Givens to boost bullpen
Per Andy Martino of SNY, the New York Mets just traded for relief pitcher Mychal Givens from the Chicago Cubs. Givens is in his eighth MLB season and 32 years old. Over the 2022 season, Givens has a 2.66 ERA. He was 6-2 for the Cubs this year in 40 games (40.2 innings). Over his 40 appearances, Givens has allowed 32 hits, 19 walks, and 15 runs (12 earned). Givens also had 51 strikeouts, an impressive amount for 40.2 innings pitched.
NBC Sports
Watch: Newly-acquired Red Sox prospect homers in WooSox debut
Enmanuel Valdez did Chaim Bloom a solid Wednesday. The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer has received mixed reviews for his activity ahead of the MLB trade deadline, which included dealing starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for two little-known prospects. Well, one of those little-known prospects is...
NBC Sports
Juan Soto posts farewell message to Nationals, D.C. fans
Juan Soto's Washington Nationals tenure came to an end on Tuesday. The 23-year-old superstar outfielder was shipped to the San Diego Padres, along with first baseman Josh Bell, in a blockbuster deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Soto only spent four-plus seasons in the nation's capital, but what a...
NBC Sports
MLB trade deadline 2022: Tracking the latest Red Sox rumors and deals
The Boston Red Sox made a trio of trades Monday night. But it feels like there's still more to come ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom admitted as much in a video press conference after the team dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros, acquired outfielder Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds and sent reliever Jake Diekman to the Chicago White Sox in exchange for catcher Reese McGuire.
NBC Sports
Nats make first move of trade deadline, ship Adrianza to Braves
The Nationals have made a trade. Expected to be among the busiest teams ahead of Tuesday’s 6 p.m. ET deadline, Washington struck early Monday with its first move by sending utility infielder Ehire Adrianza to his former club the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Double-A outfielder Trey Harris. The club announced the move shortly before noon.
NBC Sports
Giants sign Jarrod Wilson
The Giants have made a move to solidify some depth in their defensive backfield. New York announced on Monday that the team has signed veteran safety Jarrod Wilson. As a corresponding move, the team waived cornerback Jarren Williams with an injury designation. Wilson played for both the Jets and 49ers...
NFL・
NBC Sports
Vin Scully, legendary Dodgers broadcaster, dies at age of 94
Vin Scully, the longtime broadcaster of the Los Angeles Dodgers, died Tuesday at his home in Hidden Hills, Calif., the team announced. A native of the Bronx in New York City, Scully was the voice of the Dodgers from 1950 through the 2016 season, joining the team when they moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958. The final game he ever called was the Dodgers game against the Giants at Oracle Park (then AT&T Park) on Oct. 2, 2016.
Yardbarker
New York Mets drop great deGrom performance, snapping winning streak | Main Takeaways
After winning seven straight games, the New York Mets lost 5-1 to the Washington Nationals last night. The loss puts the Mets at 65-38 on the year. They now have a 2.5-game lead on the Atlanta Braves. The Mets have to win tonight and take this series from a 36-69 Nationals team before heading home for five with the Braves.
NBC Sports
Syndergaard's first tweets as a Phillie are just spot-on
Noah Syndergaard just arrived in Philadelphia, but the 29-year-old trade deadline acquisition is wasting absolutely no time endearing himself to the Phillies' fanbase. Syndergaard was acquired Tuesday in a trade deadline swap with the Angels that sent Mickey Moniak to Los Angeles. Syndergaard, 29, has had a solid-if-unspectacular bounce back season after appearing in just two games across 2020 and 2021.
NBC Sports
Bell delivered on high expectations during Nationals tenure
WASHINGTON — Josh Bell arrived in D.C. during the 2020-21 offseason with high expectations despite coming off a down year. He departed having lived up to them. The Washington Nationals traded the switch-hitting first baseman to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday as part of the historic Juan Soto deadline deal that landed the club six players with which to build their franchise around. While Soto headlined the trade, Bell was a significant pickup for a Padres team looking to lengthen its lineup.
