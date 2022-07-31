ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot, killed in broad daylight inside Atlanta grocery store, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Man shot in broad daylight outside Atlanta grocery store (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide inside an Atlanta grocery store on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to a fire station on Boulevard SE just after 5:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the shooting happened more than four miles away near Tanner’s Corner Grocery at 828 McDonough Blvd. SE.

Officers who had initially responded to 911 calls were informed by the victim’s mother that the victim had been driven to the fire station.

Homicide detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Police say the only description they have of the suspect is that he was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Spalding County deputy killed when tree falls on patrol car, sheriff says He left behind a wife and two children.

Comments / 23

Eggman
2d ago

More of the usual media bias. Was the person Asian, Indian, Caucasian, African or any other nationality wearing a red shirt and jeans? 🙄

Reply(5)
8
Shannon Pelley
3d ago

"in broad daylight" like crime in Atlanta is a rare occurrence?

Reply
12
Michelle Baldwin
2d ago

prayers for God's peace and comfort to surround the family

Reply
8
#Atlanta Police#Shooting#Broad Daylight#Violent Crime#Wsb Tv#Cox Media Group
Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

