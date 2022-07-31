Man shot, killed in broad daylight inside Atlanta grocery store, police say

Man shot in broad daylight outside Atlanta grocery store (WSB-TV)

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide inside an Atlanta grocery store on Sunday evening.

Officers were called to a fire station on Boulevard SE just after 5:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot.

The man, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that the shooting happened more than four miles away near Tanner’s Corner Grocery at 828 McDonough Blvd. SE.

Officers who had initially responded to 911 calls were informed by the victim’s mother that the victim had been driven to the fire station.

Homicide detectives are working to learn what led up to the shooting.

Police say the only description they have of the suspect is that he was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

