Mystics top Aces with fourth-quarter run
Shakira Austin and Natasha Cloud combined to score 12 points during a 13-0 fourth-quarter run, and the Washington Mystics snapped
WNBA playoff picture still muddled, 2 weeks left in season
The WNBA playoff race is still very much undecided with just two weeks left in the regular season. Five teams have clinched postseason berths with only three games separating Chicago, Las Vegas and Connecticut at the top of the standings. Seattle and Washington also have earned berths in the postseason and are tied for fourth and fifth spots. Under the new playoff format those two teams, right now would meet in a first-round, best-of-three series. The first two games of each first-round series will be played on the higher seeds court. If a third game is necessary, it will take place at the lower seed. There are still six teams vying for the final three spots, setting up an exciting finish to the regular season. Each of the six teams has at least one game remaining against the others in this group.
Storm, Lynx in different playoff scenarios
The Seattle Storm are in the playoffs, but they’re battling for seeding. The Minnesota Lynx are lurking in position for
Busch to miss 3rd NASCAR race with concussion-like symptoms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch will miss his third consecutive race with concussion-like symptoms when he sits out Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. Busch was injured after crashing in qualifying on July 23 at Pocono Raceway. Ty Gibbs will replace him in the Toyota for 23XI Racing for his third drive in the No. 45. “I am continuing to make improvements every day,” Busch posted on social media. “I know Ty will continue to do a great job representing 23XI and the No. 45 Monster Energy team this weekend in Michigan. I am working hard to get back to 100% and it’s my hope to be back in the car at Richmond Raceway. Thanks to everyone for the continued support and I look forward to being back on track soon.” Gibbs finished 17th at Pocono and Indianapolis, but Michigan will be his first traditional oval in a Cup car. Busch has a waiver to hold his spot in NASCAR’s playoff field should he qualify. Headed into Sunday’s race at Michigan he does have a spot based on his May victory at Kansas.
NHL
Minnesota Wild Announces 2022 Road Tour
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild today announced the 2022 Road Tour, presented by our partners at TRIA and HealthPartners, will visit four communities in Minnesota, August 8-11. All events are free and open to the public. All Road Tour events will be open from 6:00 PM - 9:00...
NHL
Minnesota Wild Announce Preseason Game in Milwaukee
SAINT PAUL, Minn.- As part of their preseason schedule, the Minnesota Wild will play the Chicago Blackhawks in the "Home Away from Home," 2022 series presented by BMO, at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, Oct. 2 at 6:30 p.m. Prior to the puck drop, Fiserv Forum's entertainment plaza and Deer District...
Yardbarker
Lynx hold on to defeat Sparks
Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points on 9-of-14 shooting to help the Minnesota Lynx notch an 84-77 victory over the host Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Sylvia Fowles added 16 points on 8-of-9 shooting and collected nine rebounds for the Lynx (12-19), who won their second straight game. Kayla McBride scored 15 points and Rachel Banham added 10 for Minnesota.
NBA・
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teams
Makenna Webster, a former standout at Wisconsin, will transfer to Ohio State and plans to participate in both Field and Ice Hockey. Credit: Tom Lynn. Makenna Webster was already 7 years old by the time she started playing ice hockey, but her field hockey career began while she was in a physical education class.
Yardbarker
Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum to host NHL 'Home Away from Home' game
There has not been a NHL game in Milwaukee since 1993. That will change this year as the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum have reached an agreement to host the NHL’ “Home Away from Home” game on Oct. 2, 2022. The event will be a preseason matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, the two NHL teams closest to Milwaukee.
Boxing Scene
Cassius Chaney Tops Card on August 20th at Mohegan Sun Arena
Uncasville, CT – Like any professional fighter, heavyweight Cassius Chaney would love to retire with enough money to secure a comfortable future for himself and his family. Money, however, isn’t the only motivating factor whenever the hulking, 6-foot-6 slugger from New London, CT, steps through the ropes. As...
