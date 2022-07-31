Milwaukee police investigate shots fired incident near 48th and Chambers

cbs58.com
WISN
Police are searching for the person who fired two shots at Milwaukee hospital
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the person who fired two shots that struck Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital on Saturday, August, 27. No one was hurt, but one bullet entered an occupied third-floor hospital room. Hospital officials are not saying whether it was a patient room that was struck. Another bullet hole was visible Monday in the frame between two fourth-floor windows.
CBS 58
28-year-old man fatally shot in Racine, suspect arrested
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday, Aug. 2. Officers responded to a residence near Yout and Green Street around 8:40 p.m. and located the victim, identified as 28-year-old Romelle Miller, with a fatal gunshot wound. A 21-year-old man was taken into...
CBS 58
Body of 32-year-old Milwaukee man pulled from lagoon near Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner responded to the lagoon near Lakeshore State Park Wednesday, Aug. 3, after a body was pulled from the water. Police identified the victim as a 32-year-old Milwaukee man. Dive teams were back in the water Wednesday morning along Milwaukee's lakefront, searching...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
22nd and Wright shooting; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 3 near 22nd and Wright. It happened approximately 10:21 a.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under...
CBS 58
Shooting incident shuts down I-43 SB from Locust to Marquette Interchange
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The southbound lanes of I-43, from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange were closed due to a shooting incident Tuesday, Aug. 2. The freeway reopened around 1:30 p.m. to traffic. An investigation is ongoing.
CBS 58
Fatal crash in New Berlin leaves one man dead
NEW BERLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A fatal crash in New Berlin left a 79-year-old New Berlin man dead near W. Grange and S. Moorland Road, police say. Police responded at 9:52 a.m. today, on Aug. 3, to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a tow truck.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee freeway reopens: Shooting reported on SB I-43
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) reopened southbound I-43 from Locust Street to the Marquette Interchange around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2 after completing an investigation of a reported shooting incident. The incident started around 11:30 a.m. MCSO deputies responded to a citizen reporting that their vehicle...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Greenfield police pursuit ends in crash, 1 in custody
GREENFIELD, Wis. - One person was taken into custody Wednesday morning, Aug. 3 following a police pursuit and crash in Greenfield. It happened just before 2 a.m. According to police, the driver fled a traffic stop. The officer pursued the vehicle where it crashed into another vehicle at 13th and Oklahoma.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired report near Milwaukee church
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police responded to 21st and Chambers Sunday, July 31. FOX6's crews went to the scene after hearing reports of shots fired outside a nearby church. Video shows police markers lining the ground as officers investigated. There's no word on what led up to this or whether there...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shot fired into Milwaukee home; 51-year-old woman wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Aug. 1 near 25th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:55 p.m. Police say the victim, a 51-year-old Milwaukee woman, sustained minor injuries after being struck by gunfire. She was treated on scene. The victim was in her...
CBS 58
14-year-old shot near Teutonia Ave and Wright Street in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 14-year-old was shot near Teutonia Avenue and Wright Street on Monday, Aug. 1. Police were called to the scene around 2:15 p.m. According to police, the victim sustained non-fatal injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Critically missing Milwaukee man found safe
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say they have located critical missing Dennis Pastoruis. He his safe. There was concern after he was last seen Tuesday, Aug. 2 near 22nd and Atkinson. blue polo shirt, with horizontal stripes and reading glasses. Pastoruis also commonly uses a wheelchair but left the location on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine homicide investigation; 1 in custody
RACINE, Wis. - Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday night, Aug. 2 Superior and Yount Streets. Upon arrival, officers located one person dead inside a residence from an apparent gunshot wound. One person was taken into custody at the scene. This is an ongoing investigation. Racine Police...
WISN
Body of missing man recovered in Lakeshore State Park
MILWAUKEE — The body of a 32-year-old man who was reported missing Tuesday in Lakeshore State Park Lagoon, has been recovered. Three boats were searching for the missing man until the family was informed that they found something. A short time afterward the body was recovered. The man was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine fatal shooting; accused told police he 'accidentally' shot friend
RACINE, Wis. - A 21-year-old Racine man is accused in connection with the fatal shooting of a man near Superior and Yout streets on Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. The accused is Isaiah Martinez-Phillips – and he faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts) First-degree reckless...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Teenage girl missing; last seen Sunday, Oak Creek police say
OAK CREEK, Wis. - The Oak Creek Police Department is seeking the public's help to locate 15-year-old Zyniah Jones. Officials say Jones was last seen on Sunday, July 31 – and may have been in the area of 27th and Oklahoma in Milwaukee. If you have information that could...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Lockwood Park shooting, vehicle on camera leads to arrest
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Malik Kentle, 23, of Racine, faces multiple charges in connection with a shots fired incident at Lockwood Park in Mount Pleasant May 30. Prosecutors say surveillance cameras captured his vehicle at the scene, leading to his arrest. Kentle faces three felonies and a misdemeanor: first-degree recklessly...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Water Street shooting; 3 men due in court
MILWAUKEE - The three men charged with shooting and wounding multiple people in one of three shootings in downtown Milwaukee on Friday, May 13 will have their final pre-trial hearing Tuesday, Aug. 2. The shooting happened after the Milwaukee Bucks game – not far from Fiserv Forum and the Deer District.
CBS 58
Woman struck by gunfire while inside her home
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, Aug. 1 around 9 p.m. A 51-year-old woman was struck by gunfire while inside her home near 25th and Rogers St. She was inside her home when a round of gunfire entered from the exterior and hit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting: Man injured near 38th and National
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 38th and National around 11 a.m. Sunday, July 31. During an argument, the suspect fired shots subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. Police continue to...
