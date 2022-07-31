Police arrest Kan. double murder suspect after high-speed chase

salinapost.com
wibwnewsnow.com
Lawrence Man Arrested In Double Homicide Case
A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with two fatal shootings in Lawrence after fleeing police and firing on officers during the chase. The two shootings were reported just a few blocks apart. The first shooting was reported around 1 a.m., and officers found a critically injured 53-year-old...
Murder suspect was also wanted for violent Kansas armed robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A Kansas woman arrested on Monday in Allen County in connection with the July 25 murder of a man in Chanute was also wanted in connection with a violent armed robbery on July 16. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, 41-year-old Nicole Pike is being held in...
Suspects captured after 2-state chase in reported stolen car
JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Just after 4a.m. July 30, Richardson County, Nebraska authorities alerted sheriff's deputies in Kansas of a stolen Ford Crown Victoria that had been taken from Dawson, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting
JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCTV 5
Man arrested in deadly Lawrence crime spree had history of drug convictions
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) — A man arrested for killing two men at two homes miles apart from each other then shooting at police spent time in prison for possession of narcotics and aggravated assault, among other crimes. Lawrence Police released the man’s name Sunday night, but KCTV5 has a...
U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder
NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
WIBW
Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
Suspect arrested after double homicide in Lawrence, Kansas
A man is in the Douglas County Jail after two people were shot and killed and the suspect shot at law officers overnight in Lawrence, Kansas.
Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
KMBC.com
Kansas City police identify victim in fatal shooting near 50th, Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday evening near East 50th Street and Bellefontaine Avenue. On Tuesday, police identified the victim of the shooting as George Richards, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri. Authorities said that officers were patrolling the area of...
Sheriff: 4 adults arrested, 3 juveniles found during Kan. drug bust
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating 4 suspects after a large drug bust. On July 28, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed two search warrants in the 200 block of SE Klein Street and the 1800 block of SE Chandler Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
Man shot, killed on Grand Boulevard in Kansas City
A man died following a shooting in the 800 block of Grand Boulevard Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
KMBC.com
KC police locate parent of a young boy found wandering near an intersection
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Missouri Police Department said it has found a parent of a young boy found wandering late Tuesday morning. Police say the boy, believed to be between four and five years old, was found wandering near the intersection of E 108th Street and Marsh Ave.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide near 51st & Bellefontaine
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after Kansas City police happened to come across a shooting victim on Monday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police officers on a routine patrol saw a man lying on the side of Bellefontaine Avenue to north of E. 51st Street. As...
Sheriff: 2-year-old Kan. child dies after found in vehicle
OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday. Just after 3:30p.m. Sunday, a family member found the 2-year-old child unresponsive, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. First responders began life-saving measures immediately and transported...
KCMO police officers find victim shot to death while conducting routine patrol
KCMO police officers found a homicide victim Monday evening on the side of Bellefontaine Avenue near East 50th Street.
1 person shot Sunday night in possible road-rage incident in KCMO
One person was shot about 9 p.m. Sunday in what police said may have been a road rage incident on Interstate 435 near the East 23rd Street exit.
Child found in car in Osage County later dies
OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old […]
Kansas game wardens rescue 4 from Kansas River
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Kansas game wardens are being recognized for their effort to make a water rescue on the final weekend of July. Just before 4 p.m. July 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported 4 overturned canoes in the Kansas River that needed help, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
Kansas child dies after being found inside car
A young child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton, a town south of Topeka, has died.
