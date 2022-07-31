ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police arrest Kan. double murder suspect after high-speed chase

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
salinapost.com

Heidi Schmidt Wetklow-Spencer
2d ago

why is it that every time something happens, race has to be injected? In my opinion people would get along much better if media and race baiters would zip it.

wibwnewsnow.com

Lawrence Man Arrested In Double Homicide Case

A 51-year-old man was arrested Sunday morning in connection with two fatal shootings in Lawrence after fleeing police and firing on officers during the chase. The two shootings were reported just a few blocks apart. The first shooting was reported around 1 a.m., and officers found a critically injured 53-year-old...
LAWRENCE, KS
Salina Post

Suspects captured after 2-state chase in reported stolen car

JACKSON COUNTY, Kan.— Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who were allegedly driving a stolen vehicle. Just after 4a.m. July 30, Richardson County, Nebraska authorities alerted sheriff's deputies in Kansas of a stolen Ford Crown Victoria that had been taken from Dawson, Nebraska, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID man who died in Kansas gas station shooting

JOHNSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Overland Park have identified the victim as 26-year-old Shaquille Jackson of Kansas City, Missouri. Just before 4:30p.m. Sunday, police responded to report of a shooting at a gas station in the 8600 Block of College Boulevard, according to...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSNT News

U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder

NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Suspicious vehicle’s passenger arrested on multiple Topeka warrants

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The passenger in a vehicle reported to officials as suspicious was arrested on Monday on various Topeka arrest warrants. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that around 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 1, officials were called to the 3200 block of NE Happy Hollow Rd. with reports of a suspicious vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: 4 adults arrested, 3 juveniles found during Kan. drug bust

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating 4 suspects after a large drug bust. On July 28, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU) as part of the Shawnee County Drug Enforcement Task Force executed two search warrants in the 200 block of SE Klein Street and the 1800 block of SE Chandler Street, according to Deputy Abigail Christian.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating homicide near 51st & Bellefontaine

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after Kansas City police happened to come across a shooting victim on Monday evening. Just before 6 p.m., police officers on a routine patrol saw a man lying on the side of Bellefontaine Avenue to north of E. 51st Street. As...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Salina Post

Sheriff: 2-year-old Kan. child dies after found in vehicle

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a child found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday. Just after 3:30p.m. Sunday, a family member found the 2-year-old child unresponsive, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. First responders began life-saving measures immediately and transported...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Child found in car in Osage County later dies

OSAGE COUNTY (KSNT) – A two-year-old child was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in Scranton on Sunday, July 31, according to the Osage County Sheriff’s Office. The child was found at 3:40 p.m. The sheriff’s office said first responders began life-saving measures immediately, and although the child was rushed to a Topeka hospital, the 2-year-old […]
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Kansas game wardens rescue 4 from Kansas River

JEFFERSON COUNTY—Kansas game wardens are being recognized for their effort to make a water rescue on the final weekend of July. Just before 4 p.m. July 30, the Jefferson County Sheriff's office reported 4 overturned canoes in the Kansas River that needed help, according to a social media report from the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
