Youngstown, OH

Former ODH director speaks at Jewish Community Center

By Kristen McFarland
WYTV.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wytv.com

WYTV.com

Health agency offering screenings and giveaways

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In honor of National Health Center Week, ONE Health Ohio is hosting patient appreciation events at four locations. All events will feature free health screenings, back-to-school giveaways, free food, games and prizes. Events will be held at the following locations, on the following dates and...
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine announces safety and security support for over 1,000 Ohio schools

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking this morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Governor DeWine announced...
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio

Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

National Night Out traditions grow in the Valley

(WKBN) — National Night Out started in 1984 as “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” It’s always the first Tuesday in Aug. It’s a way for the community to get to know their police officers, firefighters and other first responders. That tradition has grown in the Valley.
NEW MIDDLETOWN, OH
WYTV.com

AP: Vincent Peterson wins Ohio’s 64th District primary

(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared a winner in the race for Ohio’s 64th District. Vincent Peterson, II, has been declared the winner in the August 2 primary election. Peterson shared the ballot with Bria Bennett. In addition to economic development, Peterson says improvements to infrastructure and...
OHIO STATE
thepostathens.com

Results: Ohio special primary election

Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District

The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law

Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center

During the beginning and at the height of the pandemic Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton found herself in the crosshairs of history. The former Ohio Health Director came home to speak at the Jewish Community Center, a place and community she loves. Dr. Amy Acton who is Jewish shared some...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
OHIO STATE
The Lima News

Primary results in … again

LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Mercy Health van to bring mammograms closer to you

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van will be in Canfield so women can get screened for breast cancer more easily. The van will be at two different primary care offices. Monday morning, it’s at Talsman Primary Care. Monday afternoon, it’ll be at Canfield Primary...

