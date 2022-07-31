Former ODH director speaks at Jewish Community Center

www.wytv.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five places in Pennsylvania that are considered to be haunted and where to find themJoe MertensPennsylvania State
This Epic Ohio Flea Market is a Must VisitTravel Maven
This Hidden Ohio Quarry has some of the Bluest Waters in the StateTravel MavenOhio State
Youngstown Mother Desperate For Answers In Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedYoungstown, OH
Related
WYTV.com
Health agency offering screenings and giveaways
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In honor of National Health Center Week, ONE Health Ohio is hosting patient appreciation events at four locations. All events will feature free health screenings, back-to-school giveaways, free food, games and prizes. Events will be held at the following locations, on the following dates and...
AP: Lauren McNally wins Ohio’s 59th District primary
The Associated Press has declared a winner in the primary race for Ohio's 59th District.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DeWine announces safety and security support for over 1,000 Ohio schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that more than 1,000 K-12 schools across Ohio will receive state assistance to pay for security upgrades that enhance the safety of students and staff. While speaking this morning at the Ohio School Safety Summit in Columbus, Governor DeWine announced...
Hospital celebrates caring and compassionate staff
St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital is celebrating 15 years of serving the community.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvxu.org
The results are in for Tuesday's low-turnout primary in Ohio
Two highly competitive Democratic contests for Ohio House seats in Hamilton County dominated Tuesday's low-turnout election in southwest Ohio. It was an election which broke records for low-turnout, with turnout in the four southwest Ohio counties ranging from 6.6% in Clermont County to 9.5% in Butler County. Hamilton County came...
Are Ohio Republicans worried Frank LaRose will lose because of an election denier on the ballot? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A top official with the Ohio Republican Party is challenging the candidacy of a podcaster and conspiracy theorist who is running as a political independent in a challenge of Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose. We’re talking about how the Ohio Republican Party’s executive director is challenging...
WYTV.com
National Night Out traditions grow in the Valley
(WKBN) — National Night Out started in 1984 as “America’s Night Out Against Crime.” It’s always the first Tuesday in Aug. It’s a way for the community to get to know their police officers, firefighters and other first responders. That tradition has grown in the Valley.
WYTV.com
AP: Vincent Peterson wins Ohio’s 64th District primary
(WKBN) – The Associated Press has declared a winner in the race for Ohio’s 64th District. Vincent Peterson, II, has been declared the winner in the August 2 primary election. Peterson shared the ballot with Bria Bennett. In addition to economic development, Peterson says improvements to infrastructure and...
RELATED PEOPLE
thepostathens.com
Results: Ohio special primary election
Ohio held a special primary election Tuesday for the Ohio House of Representatives, the Ohio Senate, the Democratic and Republican state central committees and various local issues. Athens voters did not have issues to vote on, but did vote in all applicable state races. Each party put forward candidates for...
wktn.com
Race is On for 83rd Ohio House District
The candidates in the race this fall for Representative of the 83rd District in the Ohio House are set after Tuesday’s Primary Election. On the Democratic ballot, Claire Osborn defeated Melissa Kritzell 849 to 524 in Hancock, Hardin and the northern section of Logan Counties that comprise the district.
Hiring event for school employees in Canfield
The Educational Service Center of Eastern Ohio is having an event.
Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law
Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Dr. Amy Acton back home at the Youngstown Jewish Community Center
During the beginning and at the height of the pandemic Youngstown native Dr. Amy Acton found herself in the crosshairs of history. The former Ohio Health Director came home to speak at the Jewish Community Center, a place and community she loves. Dr. Amy Acton who is Jewish shared some...
Who won Ohio’s legislative primaries? The Wake Up for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Temperatures will spike today, climbing into the low 90s, but with the humidity and sunshine it might feel like it’s over 100 degrees. It will remain humid and warm overnight, with temps staying in the mid-70s. There are chances of showers and thunderstorms. Read more.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Ohio University requiring masks to start school year; others keeping masks optional
Vaccines are still required for all students and faculty at Otterbein University, the Ohio State University and Capital University. However, masks remain optional.
Mahoning County Health Commissioner: Most new COVID cases are mild
With Cuyahoga County bringing mask mandates back into government buildings, we reached out to Mahoning County Public Health.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Primary results in … again
LIMA — The 78th District has elected Susan Manchester as the new State Representative for Ohio. She will run unopposed in the November general election. Manchester won 55.2% of the votes, compared to opponent Dr. JJ Sreenan’s 44.8%. Manchester is replacing House of Representatives Speaker Bob Cupp who...
Longtime Valley judge passes away
Judge Francis Fornelli served as the President Judge in the court of common pleas for over 20 years.
List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below. Athens County Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17 Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24 Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23 Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
WYTV.com
Mercy Health van to bring mammograms closer to you
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van will be in Canfield so women can get screened for breast cancer more easily. The van will be at two different primary care offices. Monday morning, it’s at Talsman Primary Care. Monday afternoon, it’ll be at Canfield Primary...
Comments / 0