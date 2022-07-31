Beam Suntory investing $400 million in Nelson Co. distillery, adding 50 jobs

www.k105.com
wdrb.com
First Watch opens at Holiday Manor, the popular brunch restaurant's 6th Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- First Watch opened a new location Monday in Holiday Manor next to Kroger on US 42. The sixth First Watch in the Louisville area, this new breakfast and lunch spot is 4,200 square feet and features two patios equipped with heaters and fans for outside dining most of the year.
quicksie983.com
Pigs Roaming in Vine Grove
Mayor Pam Ogden is trying to find the owners of a family of 9 pigs wandering around Vine Grove. Podcast: Download (Duration: 5:55 — 13.6MB)
k105.com
Grayson Co. Alliance produce-only distribution on Wednesday. Ducking Hunger Regatta is here.
Grayson County Alliance (GCA) will host a produce-only distribution on Wednesday. The drive-thru distribution will be held at the Grayson County Fairgrounds at 1414 Brandenburg Road from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The distribution is open to all Grayson County residents and no appointment is necessary. GCA is typically open...
k105.com
Owensboro Health welcomes new group of five physicians to Grayson Co.
Five Owensboro Health physicians have begun practicing at Owensboro Health Twin Lakes Medical Center (OHLMC), bringing new services and expanding access to care in the Twin Lakes region, hospital officials announced. The announcement, officials said, marks a significant milestone in Owensboro Health’s efforts to recruit providers to Grayson Count; a...
wnky.com
Cave City Fire Department accepting donations
CAVE CITY, Ky. – Cave City Fire Department will accept donations this week to help eastern Kentucky. According to a social media post by the fire department, if you would like to donate, contact Chief Kevin Jandt at 270-670-7014 or Battalion Chief Andrew Bagshaw at 270-670-3324. You may also...
hazard-herald.com
Highest paying jobs in Lexington that require a graduate degree
Compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in Lexington-Fayette, KY using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Here's why a tank was tooling down Shelbyville streets in 1991
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — It's not something you see every day -- but in 1991 a tank rolled down the streets in Shelbyville. The local guard company hoped to create a spectacle that would lead more people to enlist. Watch the video for the full story. This story is from...
Lebanon Junction mayor announces new fire chief, two more firefighters resign
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — The Lebanon Junction city council met for the first time since the mass resignation of nearly a third of their firefighters last month. Two more firefighters resigned hours after Monday's meeting, one of them a captain at the department. Mayor Larry Dangerfield addressed the resignations...
Kentucky Police Officer Says Chris Stapleton Desperate To Help Out With Flood Relief: “No Job Was Too Small Or Beneath Him”
Chris Stapleton is a class act in every sense of the term. He’s been on the ground in his home state of Kentucky for a few days now, pitching in to help wherever he can and even stopping by the local Walmart to buy supplies for the flood victims.
WLKY.com
WATCH: Louisville couple celebrates their 70th wedding anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jo Ann and Shirl Kelly, a Louisville couple, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this weekend. The two met at the Fountain Ferry Skating rink and the rest is history. The Kelly's had a total of five children, eight grandchildren and now eight great-grandchildren. And just how...
k105.com
Fiscal Court: Possible road closure, asbestos removal, detention center bumps starting pay
Grayson County magistrates on Tuesday voted to begin the process of discontinuing a roadway, approved a company for asbestos removal from the old hospital and agreed to increase the starting pay at the Grayson County Detention Center. Closing roadway. The only resident on Barnett Road, a .156 mile lane off...
wcluradio.com
Barren Co. Marriage Licenses – Week of July 25, 2022
GLASGOW — The following marriage licenses were issued July 25 – August 1, 2022 in the office of Barren County Clerk Helena Birdwell. Madison B. Glidewell, 20, and Joshua D. Jones, 21, both of Glasgow. July 26. Autumn E. Dame, 31, and Dustin D. Davis, 32, both of...
k105.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for section of Leitchfield
Leitchfield Utilities has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a section of Leitchfield. Utilities officials recommend boiling water at a rolling boil for three minutes before using in cooking or drinking. The affected areas are Lilac Road from Boston Hill Road to Cave Mill Road. Ken Howlett, News Director.
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in several zip codes. The mosquitoes were tested after being found in surveillance traps in the following zip codes in Jefferson County: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
leoweekly.com
Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found Across 7 Jefferson County Zip Codes
Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus have been found in surveillance traps across seven Jefferson County Zip Codes:. The surveillance traps are monitored by The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness (LMPHW), which has been in charge of mosquito control for over 60 years. Connie Mendel, the senior director of LMPHW, said in a statement that the public should research “all of the preventative measures you can take to protect yourself, and your family, from mosquitoes.”
USACE orders sandbar camper be removed immediately
(WEHT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District has issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them to immediately remove the trailer and other materials and place it in uplands where it does not have the potential to impede safe navigation as river levels rise.
k105.com
Justin Scott Ford, 30
Justin Scott Ford, age 30, of Louisville, KY, passed away Saturday, (July 30, 2022) at his home. He was born on September 06, 1991 in Louisville, KY, the son of Scott Ford and Tammy Price Ford. He was a heavy machinery operator who enjoyed skateboarding, riding jet skis, fishing and...
wdrb.com
Family hit by car in downtown Louisville to be discharged soon
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family that was hit by a car in downtown Louisville is scheduled to be discharged in a few weeks, according to a member of the family. Ava Jones and her mother Amy have been undergoing rehab at Frazier Rehabilitation Institute after they were hit by driver Michael Hurley, 33, who was high on hydrocodone, in downtown Louisville.
leoweekly.com
The Street Rod Nationals Return To Louisville, See Schedule
More than 10,000 vintage and muscle cars will hit Louisville this weekend when the Street Rod Nationals return to the Kentucky Expo Center on Thursday, Aug. 4-7. The annual event is a showcase of thousands of “street rods, customs, muscle cars and special interest vehicles” as well as “vehicles from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s,” according to a press release.
wdrb.com
Texas man arrested for flying to Louisville, scamming elderly woman out of money
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scam in Scottsburg, Indiana, caused an elderly lady to hand over a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects claimed to be federal agents and convinced her that her Social Security account had been compromised. They told her she needed to transfer a large...
