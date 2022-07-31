ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, KY

Ann Martha Durbin, 85

Ann Martha Durbin, 85, of Sunfish passed away at 4:40 AM July 31, 2022 at her home. The Bullitt County native was a retired postmaster at Bee Spring Post Office and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a daughter of the late J.T. Duvall and Bennie Woosley Duvall and the wife of the late John A. Durbin. She was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
SUNFISH, KY
Joel “Joe” Montgomery, 81

Joel “Joe” Montgomery, 81, of Brownsville passed away at 12:45 PM July 30, 2022 at Edmonson Center. The Adair County native was a farmer, a US Army veteran and a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Rollin Hurt Montgomery and...
BROWNSVILLE, KY
Gerald Hansel White, 89

Gerald Hansel White, 89, of Paducah passed away at 9:03 PM July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. The Edmonson County native was a retired principal at Kyrock and Edmonson County Middle School and a member of Briensburg Church of Christ. He was a son of the late Hobart White and Ercel Kinser White.
PADUCAH, KY
More stolen equipment returned to Falls of Rough Fire Department

More of the over $10,000 in equipment stolen from the Falls of Rough Fire Department has been recovered. Grayson County Deputy Sean Fentress returned the pilfered equipment to Fire Chief David Mercer on Saturday afternoon. Mercer said the recovered equipment included turnout boots, hand tools, chain saws, and coolers among other items.
FALLS OF ROUGH, KY
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for section of Leitchfield

Leitchfield Utilities has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a section of Leitchfield. Utilities officials recommend boiling water at a rolling boil for three minutes before using in cooking or drinking. The affected areas are Lilac Road from Boston Hill Road to Cave Mill Road. Ken Howlett, News Director.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Leitchfield man convicted 2.5 years ago for meth trafficking arrested again for meth trafficking by Leitchfield PD

A Leitchfield man convicted two-and-a-half years ago for trafficking in methamphetamine has been arrested again for drug trafficking. Monday night at approximately 10:45, Leitchfield Police Officer Tamara Jupin executed a traffic stop on Floyd Street on a Chevrolet Suburban with only one working headlight. Upon making contact with the driver, 45-year-old Christopher W. Coates, he gave Jupin permission to search the vehicle.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
Clarkson man arrested after fleeing Clarkson police chief at ‘well over 100 miles per hour’

A Clarkson man has been arrested after fleeing Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith at “well over 100 miles per hour,” the chief said. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Meredith attempted to stop a Nissan SUV, being driven by 47-year-old Robert J. Bradley, who was speeding on South Patterson Street. Bradley, though, fled Meredith south on South Patterson, with Meredith stating that Bradley almost hit a vehicle as he turned left onto Peonia Road.
CLARKSON, KY

