www.k105.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
k105.com
Ann Martha Durbin, 85
Ann Martha Durbin, 85, of Sunfish passed away at 4:40 AM July 31, 2022 at her home. The Bullitt County native was a retired postmaster at Bee Spring Post Office and a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. She was a daughter of the late J.T. Duvall and Bennie Woosley Duvall and the wife of the late John A. Durbin. She was preceded in death by 10 siblings.
k105.com
Joel “Joe” Montgomery, 81
Joel “Joe” Montgomery, 81, of Brownsville passed away at 12:45 PM July 30, 2022 at Edmonson Center. The Adair County native was a farmer, a US Army veteran and a member of Poplar Springs United Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Rollin Hurt Montgomery and...
k105.com
Gerald Hansel White, 89
Gerald Hansel White, 89, of Paducah passed away at 9:03 PM July 29, 2022 at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah. The Edmonson County native was a retired principal at Kyrock and Edmonson County Middle School and a member of Briensburg Church of Christ. He was a son of the late Hobart White and Ercel Kinser White.
k105.com
More stolen equipment returned to Falls of Rough Fire Department
More of the over $10,000 in equipment stolen from the Falls of Rough Fire Department has been recovered. Grayson County Deputy Sean Fentress returned the pilfered equipment to Fire Chief David Mercer on Saturday afternoon. Mercer said the recovered equipment included turnout boots, hand tools, chain saws, and coolers among other items.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
k105.com
Grayson Co. Alliance produce-only distribution on Wednesday. Ducking Hunger Regatta is here.
Grayson County Alliance (GCA) will host a produce-only distribution on Wednesday. The drive-thru distribution will be held at the Grayson County Fairgrounds at 1414 Brandenburg Road from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The distribution is open to all Grayson County residents and no appointment is necessary. GCA is typically open...
k105.com
Third Elizabethtown man arrested in killing of elderly Hart Co. man
A third person has been arrested in connection to the murder of a Hart County man on Friday. On Sunday night, Kentucky State Police arrested 65-year-old Dale Edward Hodge, of Elizabethtown, and charged him with complicity to commit murder in the shooting death of 78-year-old Robert W. Myers. The murder...
k105.com
BOIL WATER ADVISORY issued for section of Leitchfield
Leitchfield Utilities has issued a Boil Water Advisory for a section of Leitchfield. Utilities officials recommend boiling water at a rolling boil for three minutes before using in cooking or drinking. The affected areas are Lilac Road from Boston Hill Road to Cave Mill Road. Ken Howlett, News Director.
k105.com
Clarkson man nabbed with over ounce of meth, cash, during roadblock in Clarkson
A roadblock by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, including K-9 Officer Zeus, and Leitchfield and Clarkson Police Departments resulted in the seizure of over an ounce of methamphetamine and the arrest of a Clarkson man on Friday night. In addition to the sheriff’s office and Clarkson PD, participating in...
RELATED PEOPLE
k105.com
Fiscal Court: Possible road closure, asbestos removal, detention center bumps starting pay
Grayson County magistrates on Tuesday voted to begin the process of discontinuing a roadway, approved a company for asbestos removal from the old hospital and agreed to increase the starting pay at the Grayson County Detention Center. Closing roadway. The only resident on Barnett Road, a .156 mile lane off...
k105.com
Leitchfield woman behaving erratically facing drug, other charges after resisting arrest
An apparently intoxicated Leitchfield woman arrested earlier this year for DUI, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct was again arrested Sunday on drug and other charges after exhibiting bizarre behavior and resisting arrest. Sunday morning at approximately 2:15, Leitchfield Police Officers DJ Newton and Tamara Jupin and Grayson County Deputy Justin...
k105.com
Weather Alert: Head index could reach 105 in Grayson Co. Wednesday afternoon
The National Weather Service (NWS) says heat index readings in Grayson County could reach as high at 105 on Wednesday afternoon. The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature, according to the NWS.
k105.com
Grayson Co. Sheriff’s Office 6 month Activity Report: Over 350 arrests, over 115 cases opened
The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office has released its January through June 2022 Activity Report. “We at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office feel that it is important for our citizens to be able to keep up with what their deputies are doing by keeping track of our activities,” Sheriff Norman Chaffins said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
k105.com
Leitchfield man convicted 2.5 years ago for meth trafficking arrested again for meth trafficking by Leitchfield PD
A Leitchfield man convicted two-and-a-half years ago for trafficking in methamphetamine has been arrested again for drug trafficking. Monday night at approximately 10:45, Leitchfield Police Officer Tamara Jupin executed a traffic stop on Floyd Street on a Chevrolet Suburban with only one working headlight. Upon making contact with the driver, 45-year-old Christopher W. Coates, he gave Jupin permission to search the vehicle.
k105.com
Beaver Dam woman facing DUI, drug charge after trying to drive through high water
A Beaver Dam woman is facing DUI and drug charges after attempting to drive through high water. On Thursday night at approximately 9:45, a vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Brooklyn P. Gossett “proceeded to drive through high waters on Hwy 62 west in Beaver Dam,” according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.
k105.com
Clarkson man arrested after fleeing Clarkson police chief at ‘well over 100 miles per hour’
A Clarkson man has been arrested after fleeing Clarkson Police Chief Buck Meredith at “well over 100 miles per hour,” the chief said. Monday night at approximately 7:45, Meredith attempted to stop a Nissan SUV, being driven by 47-year-old Robert J. Bradley, who was speeding on South Patterson Street. Bradley, though, fled Meredith south on South Patterson, with Meredith stating that Bradley almost hit a vehicle as he turned left onto Peonia Road.
Comments / 0