Michigan State

Study: Fewer at-risk Blacks, Hispanics take drug that prevents HIV than Whites

Detroit News
 3 days ago
contagionlive.com

10 Years After HIV PrEP Approval, Uptake Lowest Among Highest Risk Groups

Expanding Medicaid and reducing stigma can bolster equitable HIV PrEP access, Dr. Patrick Sullivan says. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), preventative medication that can reduce the risk of contracting HIV by over 99%, is the single greatest reducer of HIV infection. Now, a decade past the initial approval of PrEP in 2012,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Fostemavir Improves Outcomes for Treatment-Resistant HIV Patients

After 5 years of treatment, fostemsavir improved immunologic response and virologic outcome in patients with highly resistant HIV infection. At the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022), ViiV Healthcare announced positive 5-year data from their phase 3 trial for fostemsavir, a drug for multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection. At week 240, ViiV reported, fostemsavir improved patients’ immunologic response and virologic outcomes.
HEALTH
UPI News

Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans

A growing number of younger American adults are dying of heart failure, with Black Americans being the hardest-hit, a new study finds. Heart failure is a chronic condition in which the heart muscle cannot pump blood as well as it should, leading to symptoms like fatigue, breathlessness and swelling in the legs. The condition is treatable, but it can prove deadly if it progresses to a severe stage.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
POZ

How Does HIV Persist for Decades in People on Antiretrovirals?

Two HIV researchers received a Campbell Foundation grant to tackle a conundrum. They’re studying a group of Botswanan children who were born with HIV several years ago or were infected during birth but started HIV medications within their first year of life. Today, they’re adolescents and young adults. The question is: How exactly does HIV persist for decades in people who take antiretrovirals?
SCIENCE
Health Digest

Signs That Your Blood Sugar May Be Spiking

Diabetes is among the most common diseases, affecting a significant portion of the U.S. population. About 37.3 million American adults have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The food you eat contains sugar, or glucose, which is then processed into energy in the presence of...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Japan set to report record syphilis cases in 2022

Japan is on target to set a record in syphilis cases this year, possibly topping 10,000 cases in 2022 if cases grow at the current pace. As of July 27, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 6385 total syphilis cases. Tokyo has reported 1881 cases year to date,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POZ

HIV Accelerates Cellular Aging Soon After Infection

HIV substantially speeds up aging at the cellular level within the first few years after acquisition of the virus, researchers at the University of California (UCLA) report in iScience. These findings underscore the importance of early diagnosis and prompt treatment of HIV. The team observed that during the first two...
SCIENCE
BBC

Fourth patient seemingly cured of HIV

A man who has lived with HIV since the 1980s seems to have been cured in only the fourth such case, say doctors. He was given a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer leukaemia from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus. The 66-year-old, who does not...
DUARTE, CA
Real Health

Accuracy of Diagnostic Mammograms May Vary Across Racial and Ethnic Groups

The accuracy of diagnostic mammograms differed across racial and ethnic groups, with variation in several measures of diagnostic performance, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Racial disparities in breast cancer are well documented, and research has identified...
Harvard Health

Endometriosis linked with increased stroke risk

August 2, 2022 – People with a history of endometriosis had a greater risk for stroke than those without endometriosis, a study found. The study analyzed 28 years’ worth of data from participants in the Nurses Health Study II. The participants completed questionnaires about their health every two years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

An aspirin a day lowers chances of ovarian cancer for high-risk women

SALT LAKE CITY — An aspirin a day cuts the risk of ovarian cancer in women most likely to develop the disease, according to new research. A team from the University of Utah says it could protect those with a family history of the disease and those carrying a specific gene making them more prone to its development.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Genes involved in heart disease are similar across all populations, study finds

The genes involved in coronary heart disease, the most common form of heart disease, appear to be nearly the same for everyone, according to a VA study. Roughly one-third to one-half of everyone's chances for developing this type of heart disease are rooted in their genes. This genetic risk seems to be the same across all major racial and ethnic backgrounds, including people of European, African, Japanese, and Indigenous ancestries, the VA study found.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

New study shows hope, options for older patients with liver cancer

Physicians and researchers from UK HealthCare's Transplant Center and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center conducted a study of patients over the age of 70 with a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and how the outcomes of ablative treatments compare to liver transplants. The findings were published in the May 2022 issue of the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation

Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical News Today

Hypertension: Cocoa flavanols may be able to reduce blood pressure

Cardiovascular health is essential to overall well-being and health. Risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as high blood pressure need to be promptly addressed to reduce the risk of further complications. People can also make lifestyle choices that might help prevent blood pressure from rising above healthy levels. A recent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about the sickle cell anemia test

The sickle cell anemia test is a simple blood test that helps doctors diagnose the condition. People of any age can have the test. However, it is commonly part of newborn screening, so most adults do not require testing. Doctors test for sickle cell anemia because babies with the condition...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

