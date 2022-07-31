Study: Fewer at-risk Blacks, Hispanics take drug that prevents HIV than Whites

The genes involved in coronary heart disease, the most common form of heart disease, appear to be nearly the same for everyone, according to a VA study. Roughly one-third to one-half of everyone's chances for developing this type of heart disease are rooted in their genes. This genetic risk seems to be the same across all major racial and ethnic backgrounds, including people of European, African, Japanese, and Indigenous ancestries, the VA study found.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO