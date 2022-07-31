Study: Fewer at-risk Blacks, Hispanics take drug that prevents HIV than Whites

www.detroitnews.com
10 Years After HIV PrEP Approval, Uptake Lowest Among Highest Risk Groups
Expanding Medicaid and reducing stigma can bolster equitable HIV PrEP access, Dr. Patrick Sullivan says. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), preventative medication that can reduce the risk of contracting HIV by over 99%, is the single greatest reducer of HIV infection. Now, a decade past the initial approval of PrEP in 2012,...
Fostemavir Improves Outcomes for Treatment-Resistant HIV Patients
After 5 years of treatment, fostemsavir improved immunologic response and virologic outcome in patients with highly resistant HIV infection. At the 24th International AIDS Conference (AIDS 2022), ViiV Healthcare announced positive 5-year data from their phase 3 trial for fostemsavir, a drug for multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection. At week 240, ViiV reported, fostemsavir improved patients’ immunologic response and virologic outcomes.
Deaths from heart failure rise among young Americans
A growing number of younger American adults are dying of heart failure, with Black Americans being the hardest-hit, a new study finds. Heart failure is a chronic condition in which the heart muscle cannot pump blood as well as it should, leading to symptoms like fatigue, breathlessness and swelling in the legs. The condition is treatable, but it can prove deadly if it progresses to a severe stage.
How Does HIV Persist for Decades in People on Antiretrovirals?
Two HIV researchers received a Campbell Foundation grant to tackle a conundrum. They’re studying a group of Botswanan children who were born with HIV several years ago or were infected during birth but started HIV medications within their first year of life. Today, they’re adolescents and young adults. The question is: How exactly does HIV persist for decades in people who take antiretrovirals?
Signs That Your Blood Sugar May Be Spiking
Diabetes is among the most common diseases, affecting a significant portion of the U.S. population. About 37.3 million American adults have diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The food you eat contains sugar, or glucose, which is then processed into energy in the presence of...
Japan set to report record syphilis cases in 2022
Japan is on target to set a record in syphilis cases this year, possibly topping 10,000 cases in 2022 if cases grow at the current pace. As of July 27, Japan’s National Institute of Infectious Diseases reported 6385 total syphilis cases. Tokyo has reported 1881 cases year to date,...
Erectile dysfunction and incontinence could be symptoms of long Covid, according to new research
Erectile dysfunction and incontinence could be symptoms of long Covid, according to new research. Researchers from the University of Birmingham analysed anonymised electronic health records of 2.4 million people in the UK. The data, taken between January 2020 and April 2021, comprised of 486,149 people with prior infection and 1.9...
HIV Accelerates Cellular Aging Soon After Infection
HIV substantially speeds up aging at the cellular level within the first few years after acquisition of the virus, researchers at the University of California (UCLA) report in iScience. These findings underscore the importance of early diagnosis and prompt treatment of HIV. The team observed that during the first two...
Fourth patient seemingly cured of HIV
A man who has lived with HIV since the 1980s seems to have been cured in only the fourth such case, say doctors. He was given a bone marrow transplant to treat blood cancer leukaemia from a donor who was naturally resistant to the virus. The 66-year-old, who does not...
2 more people have been 'cured' of HIV — 1 man thanks to cancer treatment, and 1 woman who mysteriously developed natural control over the virus
Two more patients were announced functionally "cured" of HIV during AIDS 2022. One had cancer, the other has naturally controlled the virus for years.
Accuracy of Diagnostic Mammograms May Vary Across Racial and Ethnic Groups
The accuracy of diagnostic mammograms differed across racial and ethnic groups, with variation in several measures of diagnostic performance, according to results published in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. Racial disparities in breast cancer are well documented, and research has identified...
People With Gout Are At Higher Risk Of Stroke And Heart Disease, According To New Study
Experts from the University of Nottingham and Keele University have found that in the four months after a gout flare, the risk of heart attacks and strokes temporarily goes up. Those who had a heart attack or stroke were found to be more than twice as likely to have flared...
Endometriosis linked with increased stroke risk
August 2, 2022 – People with a history of endometriosis had a greater risk for stroke than those without endometriosis, a study found. The study analyzed 28 years’ worth of data from participants in the Nurses Health Study II. The participants completed questionnaires about their health every two years.
An aspirin a day lowers chances of ovarian cancer for high-risk women
SALT LAKE CITY — An aspirin a day cuts the risk of ovarian cancer in women most likely to develop the disease, according to new research. A team from the University of Utah says it could protect those with a family history of the disease and those carrying a specific gene making them more prone to its development.
Genes involved in heart disease are similar across all populations, study finds
The genes involved in coronary heart disease, the most common form of heart disease, appear to be nearly the same for everyone, according to a VA study. Roughly one-third to one-half of everyone's chances for developing this type of heart disease are rooted in their genes. This genetic risk seems to be the same across all major racial and ethnic backgrounds, including people of European, African, Japanese, and Indigenous ancestries, the VA study found.
World's first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant performed at NYC hospital
A New York City hospital performed the world's first HIV-positive to HIV-positive heart transplant. The patient, a woman in her 60s, suffered from advanced heart failure and received the donation, along with a simultaneous kidney transplant, in early Spring at Montefiore Health System in the Bronx, according to a news release.
New study shows hope, options for older patients with liver cancer
Physicians and researchers from UK HealthCare's Transplant Center and the University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center conducted a study of patients over the age of 70 with a type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and how the outcomes of ablative treatments compare to liver transplants. The findings were published in the May 2022 issue of the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
Preeclampsia linked to increased markers of brain cell damage, inflammation
Preeclampsia is a serious complication of pregnancy characterized by high blood pressure and kidney damage. Mayo Clinic researchers found that women with a history of severe preeclampsia have more markers linked to brain cell damage and inflammation, compared to women who had uncomplicated pregnancies. The findings are being presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in San Diego.
Hypertension: Cocoa flavanols may be able to reduce blood pressure
Cardiovascular health is essential to overall well-being and health. Risk factors for cardiovascular disease such as high blood pressure need to be promptly addressed to reduce the risk of further complications. People can also make lifestyle choices that might help prevent blood pressure from rising above healthy levels. A recent...
What to know about the sickle cell anemia test
The sickle cell anemia test is a simple blood test that helps doctors diagnose the condition. People of any age can have the test. However, it is commonly part of newborn screening, so most adults do not require testing. Doctors test for sickle cell anemia because babies with the condition...
