4 Reasons to Skip the 2022 Dodge Durango and Get a 2022 Chevy Traverse

www.motorbiscuit.com
Related
Does the 2022 Chevy Colorado Get Better Fuel Economy Than the Chevy Silverado?
One of many reasons someone might want to buy a midsize truck is fuel economy. Although they aren’t typically going to rival smaller SUVs or sedans, they’ll likely be better than full-size truck alternatives. However, trucks come with many different engine choices, which makes things complicated. Does the 2022 Chevy Colorado get better fuel economy than the Chevy Silverado? The two Chevrolet trucks are much closer than you might think.
Is the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse Any Good?
Chevrolet is releasing its new Traverse model year soon. The Traverse is Chevy’s midsize SUV model. Is the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse SUV any good, or should consumers ignore the hype?. Is the 2023 Chevrolet Traverse any good?. The 2023 Chevrolet Traverse is a three-row American midsize SUV designed for...
3 Reasons to Avoid the 2022 Honda Ridgeline
The 2022 Honda Ridgeline is Honda's mid-size truck. These three reasons are why you should avoid it. The post 3 Reasons to Avoid the 2022 Honda Ridgeline appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Used Ford Escape SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
The best used Ford Escape SUV years to search for are the 2015 and 2021 versions, thanks to the safety scores. The 2018 Escape is worth skipping. The post The Best Used Ford Escape SUV Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny
The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid is better than you think. See how much value and power the new Kia Sportage Hybrid has to offer. The post The 2022 Kia Sportage Hybrid Is Worth Every Penny appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying?
Find out if the 2022 Ford Edge base model is worth buying for this popular midsize SUV. The post Is a 2022 Ford Edge Base Model Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com
We Check Out The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV
Say what you will about the way the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer looks, but it will certainly get attention. Chevy didn’t play it safe at all, creating one of the boldest looking electric crossovers on the market and we got to check it out at its official reveal venue - we didn’t get to drive it yet, but after learning all about it, we really want to have a go.
5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022
The pickup trucks with the worst retail value include the 2022 Honda Ridgeline, Hyundai Santa Cruz, Nissan Frontier, Ram 3500, and Ford Ranger. The post 5 Pickup Trucks with the Worst Resale Value for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tesla Model 3 Is the Cheapest Luxury Car to Own
The Tesla Model 3 has distinguished itself in the electric vehicle market with top-tier safety, range, and performance credentials. However, the baby Tesla also has money-saving skills in the luxury car segment. In addition to its better features, the Model 3 depreciates less and costs less to own than its cheapest conventional and EV luxury competitors.
6 Reasons You’ll Want to Buy the 2022 Acura RDX
Does the 2022 Acura RDX have what you want? Here are six reasons you'll want to drive this luxury SUV. The post 6 Reasons You’ll Want to Buy the 2022 Acura RDX appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Is the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor?
The 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor just dropped. What does this mean for Ford's small truck? The post What Is the 2023 Ford Maverick Tremor? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Could This Mazda SUV Actually Be Good Off-Road?
The 2023 Mazda CX-50 Meridian Edition is a rugged SUV. Can it handle off-road SUV use? The post Could This Mazda SUV Actually Be Good Off-Road? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is J.D. Power’s Top Large Premium SUV
The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer is the best large luxury SUV according to J.D. Power. The post The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is J.D. Power’s Top Large Premium SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports
Despite its positive review of the 2022 Toyota Tundra, Consumer Reports like one other full-size truck better. The post Only 1 Full-Size Pickup Truck Is Better Than the Toyota Tundra, According to Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
A Used Hyundai Genesis is a Budget-Friendly and Long-Lasting Sedan for Any Driver
The Hyundai Genesis sedan brought luxury to the mainstream. If you are looking for a used luxury sedan, a 2016 Hyundai Genesis is a top choice. The post A Used Hyundai Genesis is a Budget-Friendly and Long-Lasting Sedan for Any Driver appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chevy Silverado vs. Ford F-150 the Classic Truck Battle Continues
Do you want to drive the Ford F-150 or Chevy Silverado? One of these trucks could offer everything you need. The post Chevy Silverado vs. Ford F-150 the Classic Truck Battle Continues appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Advantages to Buying a 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Over a Kia Seltos
In making a buying decision between the 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross and the 2023 Kia Seltos, the Corolla Cross offers four key advantages. The post 4 Advantages to Buying a 2023 Toyota Corolla Cross Over a Kia Seltos appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022
The small SUV vehicle segment is extremely competitive. Here are some of the best small SUVs for the money in 2022. The post 3 Best Small SUVs for the Money in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Reasons to Buy a 2023 Toyota Highlander, Not a Hyundai Palisade — and Vice Versa
The Toyota Highlander and Hyundai Palisade are both excellent choices for the three-row midsize SUV segment. Each SUV has its strengths, but for this article, we focus on the advantages of the Highlander. In an article in the near future, we’ll highlight the advantages of the Palisade. Here are four reasons to buy a 2023 Toyota Highlander, not a 2023 Hyundai Palisade.
Is a Dodge Challenger a Good Daily Driver?
The Dodge Challenger does a few daily driver tasks much better than its rivals. For instance, the Challenger has a bigger back seat and trunk. The post Is a Dodge Challenger a Good Daily Driver? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
MotorBiscuit
128K+
Followers
31K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.https://www.motorbiscuit.com/
Comments / 0