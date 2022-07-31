'My intention is to get it done' Central Warehouse owner speaking out on imminent threat

cbs6albany.com
Albany’s battle for Central Warehouse far from over
It’s business as usual for Amtrak but the fight over the infamous Central Warehouse is far from over for the city of Albany.
Saratoga Springs City Council strikes down ordinance on panhandling
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga Springs City Council narrowly voted to strike down an ordinance that would have restricted “aggressive solicitation” in the city. The proposed legislation, which failed by a 3-2 vote, comes as visitors and businesses complain about aggressive panhandling. In part, the ordinance defined aggressive solicitation as making physical contact […]
WRGB
Crews working to demolish Uncle Sam Parking Garage in Troy
TROY, NY (WRGB) — The Office of the Mayor in Troy has released photos of the demolition of the Uncle Same Parking Garage. The garage, used by 100 to 150 people, is being town down following a series of issues that have compromised the structure. Back in December of...
New rules at Gaffney’s are “working,” officials say
A bar in Saratoga is still a popular spot this summer, with new rules following a string of violence on Caroline Street. Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner, Jim Montagnino, says heightened police presence and other new operating regulations have been working well at Gaffney's.
WNYT
Amtrak service in Albany is still disrupted
Amtrak service disruptions continue Monday morning for passengers looking to travel through Albany. Locations north and west of Albany are most affected. According to the Amtrak website, it says service west of Albany is temporarily modified as a safety precaution. Alternative bus transportation is being provided on the Lake Shore...
WRGB
Resolution to E. coli contamination at Cobleskill mobile home park remains unclear
Cobleskill, NY (WRGB) — A boil water notice has been put in place at the Colonial Village mobile home park in Cobleskill after two water sample tests came back positive for e coli, according to the Schoharie County Department of Public Health. But now, residents in the park are...
albany.org
Albany County Day Trip Itinerary: Bethlehem, Coeymans & New Scotland
Embark on an Albany County day trip in the Towns of Bethlehem, Coeymans and New Scotland. From kayaking along the Hudson River, to exploring Albany County's only arboretum, these three bordering towns offer a day trip packed with outdoor adventures. Keep reading for a day trip itinerary for Bethlehem, Coeymans and New Scotland.
Albany road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Albany for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
WRGB
Albany taking part in "National Night Out" to strengthen bonds with community
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — On Tuesday, residents of Albany were asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and come outside. But, don’t worry, this is all a part of something positive for the community. Tuesday night is “National Night Out.”. National Night Out is a...
Will There Be Free Samples at the North East Cannabis Convention?
Are you a cannabis enthusiast? Are you looking to get cannabis or hemp based products for your business? Or even see what new things are available for packaging the products?. Maybe a convention is the best way to check out all of the new products? Remember what a convention was? You might think that they are things that are only done in Las Vegas and that there must be show girls and debauchery, but not at this convention.
Hudson Falls Powerhouse, Allen Mill to be torn down
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has reached an agreement to dismantle the Powerhouse and Allen Mill in Hudson Falls, with General Electric and the facilities' owner, Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation.
Troy Record
Operation Hard Hat results released for Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. — On June 21, New York State Police issued 35 tickets in Rensselaer County during an “Operation Hard Hat” detail. Troopers monitored traffic on Interstate 90 in Rensselaer County while road crews made roadway repairs. During the detail, a trooper blends in with the workers and watches for risky and unsafe behavior.
Thrillist
Here's the Latest Amtrak Updates Following Albany's Central Warehouse Collapse
Last Thursday, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service after Albany's infamous "eyesore building," the Central Warehouse, partially collapsed. While none of the debris fell on the adjacent train tracks, the move to suspend service west of Albany and on the Lake Shore Limited train was deemed a necessary and precautionary measure. The service remained closed for four days after chunks of the Central Warehouse fell off its facade, and Albany officials ultimately declared a state of emergency.
WRGB
No demolition for eyesore Central Warehouse building
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany city crews continued to monitor the imminent threat Saturday at the Central Warehouse after concrete started falling from a portion of the Montgomery Street building on Friday. "Crews are right now working on one corner of the building where there's a large metal stack,”...
suncommunitynews.com
Twin Northway bridges over Route 9 to be replaced
LAKE GEORGE | Construction work is ongoing underneath the twin bridges between Northway Exit 22 and Exit 23 that carry Interstate 87 over state Route 9 in the town of Lake George, and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced July 29 that the two spans are to be replaced with a single bridge.
National Night Out events in the Capital Region
National Night Out is on August 2. This is a yearly event that focuses on building stronger relationships between police departments and their communities.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Voting on August 23, here’s what you need to know
There are four elections on August 23 for local voters to be concerned with, three for congressional seats and for a State Senate seat. But there is much confusion because two of those congressional seat elections feature current Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan. One is a primary election and one is a special election to fill a vacant seat.
Resident at Bolduc Correctional Facility has died
PORTLAND, Maine — A resident at the Bolduc Correctional Facility in Warren has died. Christopher Wilson, 49, of Troy, New York died Monday at about 3:25 p.m. according to a news release release issued Tuesday by the Maine Department of Corrections. Wilson's death was attended by medical personnel. The...
New cat-themed store opens in downtown Schenectady
The Spicy Purrito, a cat-themed shop, has opened at 34 Jay Street. Owner Tonya Hall expanded into the new storefront after growing a strong customer base at a space she leased inside The Schenectady Trading Company on Union Street.
Saratoga County restaurant closing after licensing issues
The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don't have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.
