Archbald, PA

Fire company tries to extinguish childhood cancer

By Taylor Chronowski, Nico Rossi
 3 days ago

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Extinguishing childhood cancer that’s the goal of Eynon Sturges Volunteer Hose Company.

They’re selling t-shirts to raise money to offset medical costs for 7-year-old Addie Evans and her family. Addie lives in Archbald and was diagnosed with a rare cancer that requires her to travel to Philadelphia for treatments and doctor’s visits.

Therefore, the fire company does a t-shirt fundraiser every year and when they heard about Addie, they knew they wanted to help.

“Our existence is basically giving back to the community any way we can and normally it’s in a type of tragedy, fire, or another emergency. So when we have a chance to try and make a difference and help somebody out with the battle that they’re fighting it makes us feel good,” said Mark Kline, Vice President of Eynon/Sturges Volunteer Hose Company.

Online T-shirt sales end Monday morning, August 1 at 9:00, If you miss that deadline, you can also purchase shirts at the Eynon Sturges BBQ on September 24.

Visit the sales website to buy your t-shirt before the BBQ.

