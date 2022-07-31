WVU Application Launch Week begins Monday

wvmetronews.com
Metro News
Largest charter school in the state begins classes
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The first week of secondary school classes is underway at the West Virginia Academy in Morgantown, one of the new public charter schools in the Mountain State. West Virginia has had no charter schools until now, after passing a state law allowing them in 2019. Charter...
Metro News
Local tech company adds additional security layer at Marion County Schools
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Marion County Board of Education has approved a plan to add facial recognition technology at facilities throughout the district. A team including law enforcement, school officials and Morgantown-based Rank One Computing plan to implement the technology as soon as possible. Morgantown-based Rank One Computing provides...
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
WTOV 9
It's a tax-free weekend on back-to-school items in West Virginia
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — As students and families begin to gear up for the school year, buying back-to-school supplies is a must. And what a better time to buy them than this weekend, as they will be tax free in West Virginia. Shoppers will be able to purchase things...
Daily Athenaeum
Things to do in Morgantown this week
This Tuesday evening, August 2, 123 Pleasant Street sound engineer Neil G Wallace will host a plugged in open mic night. This event is 18+, and free admission will be granted with a valid photo I.D. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a bass direct input, guitar amp, and partial drum set provided. Sign-ups begin at 8 p.m. and go on until 11:30 p.m. 123 works to promote inclusiveness and community awareness and is home to original live music and entertainment from national, regional and local bands.
Metro News
Photo gallery: West Virginia’s second practice of fall camp
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia held its second practice on the second day of fall camp Tuesday at the Steve Antoline Family Football Practice Field. The Mountaineers begin the regular season Thursday, September 1 at Pitt. Twenty-three practices now separate West Virginia from the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
Mountain State Spotlight explains: What do charter schools mean for public education in West Virginia?
More than a thousand students are expected to attend West Virginia’s first four charter schools when they open later this month for the coming school year. The schools have been several years in the making, following a series of controversial bills and legal battles. They’re one of many steps...
WDTV
WVU Medicine Health Report: Hemorrhagic Strokes
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of the WVU Medicine Health Report, medical experts talk about hemorrhagic strokes. Watch the video above to learn more.
The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opens separate location in Buckhannon
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon has opened an extension location called The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres at 4 East Main St. Retail items that used to be displayed at the Fish Hawk Acres Restaurant are now just a block away at The Coop. With the new retail space, the store […]
West Virginia Governor appoints local attorney as judge for Second Family Court Circuit
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — Governor Jim Justice has appointed David L. Jackson, of Weirton, WV, to the Second Family Court Circuit, which serves Marshall, Wetzel, and Tyler counties. Jackson is set to fill the seat vacated by the resignation of Judge Robert C. Hicks. Jackson has 30 years of legal experience in both private practice […]
The Dominion Post
New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team
Mon Health System announced the addition of Dr. Jamil Ahmed to its team of physicians. Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ahmed will be practicing at the Mon Health Pulmonary locations in Morgantown and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
DALLAS PIKE, W.Va. — A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or […]
Metro News
Morgantown City Council accepts airport funding, disbands committees
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Morgantown City Council has accepted a federal grant for the Morgantown Municipal Funding runway extension project. Council members formally approved the payments totaling $350,142 for finishing the project during the body’s Tuesday meeting. The funding will come from multiple Federal Aviation Administration grants, in which the state would be allowed to match around half of the city’s required payment.
wajr.com
Morgantown reservoir project reaches milestone
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown Utility Board Flegal Dam and Reservoir project has cleared another milestone- the dam is complete and final fresh water connections are being prepared, according to senior engineer and assistant general manager Rich Rogers. The $50 million dollar project began in 2018. Completion of the...
The Recorddelta
Local first responders, Maniac Mountain to host 2022 EXPO
BUCKHANNON — Upshur County first responders and Maniac Mountain will be co-hosting the 2022 EXPO on Saturday, August 20, 2022 from noon to 5 p.m. This event will take place at Maniac Mountain located at 1659 Teter Road in Buckhannon. The event is set to allow the community to have fun while getting to interact with local representatives.
wvexplorer.com
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
WDTV
UPDATE: No bed bugs found after inspection at Weston Wendy’s
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Lewis County Health Department investigated an issue at the Weston Wendy’s on Wednesday after receiving complaints regarding bed bugs. Officials said a health inspection was conducted Wednesday morning at the restaurant. During the inspection, no bed bugs were found. Wendy’s contacted an exterminator to...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wetzel County man among latest COVID-19 deaths
CHARLESTON — A Wetzel County resident was among five people whose deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in the latest report from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The death of the 74-year-old Wetzel County man was confirmed along with an 80-year-old man from Harrison County, a...
woay.com
New SuperMotocross to offer $10 million purse in 2023
Morgantown, WV (AP)- Motocross and Supercross are combining for a world championship with a $10 million purse. Feld Motor Sports and MX Sports Pro Racing announced the creation of the SuperMotocross World Championship for the 2023 professional racing season. The $10 million purse will be the richest in the sport’s history.
