WVU Application Launch Week begins Monday

This Tuesday evening, August 2, 123 Pleasant Street sound engineer Neil G Wallace will host a plugged in open mic night. This event is 18+, and free admission will be granted with a valid photo I.D. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a bass direct input, guitar amp, and partial drum set provided. Sign-ups begin at 8 p.m. and go on until 11:30 p.m. 123 works to promote inclusiveness and community awareness and is home to original live music and entertainment from national, regional and local bands.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO