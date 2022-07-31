Chattanooga VFD hosts annual Fish Fry Fundraiser

www.kswo.com
Lawton Food Bank searches for volunteers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help weigh-in and organize donations, help distribute, build food boxes and more. Anyone looking to volunteer must be 16 years or older, or if you’re 15 or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult. For...
Preparations underway for Lawton’s 121st Birthday Celebration
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thursday marks the City of Lawton’s 121st Birthday, and this year they have a new way for Lawtonians to celebrate, inviting the whole city to come out and party. But before any of the fun begins, organizers have been hard-at-work preparing for a birthday celebration...
“Throwin’ Bags & Spiking Balls” fundraiser this Saturday, benefiting Cache Football
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - A fundraiser benefiting Cache football teams is set to kick off this weekend, featuring a Cornhole and Sand Volleyball tournament. “Throwin’ Bags & Spiking Balls” takes place Saturday, August 6, at 572 NW Airport Road. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., before the fun and...
The Great 580 prepares for Teacher & Student Giveaway 2022
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For the fifth year in a row, The Great 580 Association is teaming with multiple community organizations to give away free backpacks. The event will take place Saturday, August 6, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cameron Baptist Church. Families will be able to...
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
First Baptist Church of Walters hosts Back to School Drive
WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - Monday and Tuesday, parents from Walters are invited to the First Baptist Church for their annual Back to School Drive. While Monday’s drive ended at 6 p.m., the drive will continue Tuesday between noon and 6 p.m. at the First Baptist Church building at 2006 W Missouri in Walters.
City of Lawton to host 121st Birthday Celebration
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton is excited to invite members of the community to its 121st Birthday Celebration on Aug 4, at McMahon Memorial Auditorium. The event, which is the first of its kind, will feature entertaining and educational performances showcasing the diverse history of Lawton. Several...
Hofmeister “Hometown Tour” to visit Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is scheduled to visit parts of Lawton this week, as part of her “Hometown Tour.”. The public is encouraged to come out to meet her, as she comes through town on Thursday. Hofmeister will make her first stop at the...
Interview: Lawton Public Library Previews August Events
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The local library can be a safe haven for children and adults alike, where you can relax and enjoy yourself or get involved with the community for a fun time. 7News spoke with Tanya Organ, the Community Engagement Librarian for the Lawton Public Library, to discuss...
Cotton County Health Department extends school immunizations hours
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - With kids heading back to school, officials with Cotton County Health Department have announced extended hours for Tuesday, to help with last minute vaccinations. They will extend their hours until 6 p.m., allowing parents to finish up vaccinations which are required for students to return...
Instead of A Sports Complex, Lawton Should Build This
I can't remember how many months ago it was announced, but the Lawton mayor and city council are dead set on building a non-standardized sports complex that hasn't been very popular with the public. In fact, the outcry was so loud that city officials followed the same procedure they did after announcing they might purchase Lawton's failing mall... They shut up about it and worked on it in secret behind closed doors.
WFFD responds to early morning fire
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a single-story home for a structure fire Wednesday morning.
Apache hosts first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise
APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend, Apache will host its first-ever “Caffeine & Chrome, Cruising the Wichita Mountains” car cruise, featuring a scenic drive through the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge. The 100 mile cruise will take over two hours to complete, and will include a short break to...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
LFD battles fire in abandoned house
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews are continuing to monitor hotspots Tuesday evening, after a house fire in Lawton. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. Tuesday, at an abandoned home near northwest 28th and 30th Street. It’s unclear how the fire started, but crews were able to quickly get...
City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
Health district construction begins, reduces parking
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Construction at the Wichita Falls - Wichita County Public Health District is set to close part of the parking lot on Aug. 1, 2022. The parking lot directly in front of the building, the front entrance and the WIC entrance are all reportedly closed. City...
Weekly Events Calendar, August 1-7, 2022
Each week, Oklahoma Today staffers comb through their calendars to find a handful of great events happening across the state. Get out! See Oklahoma! And be sure to let us know what you find, either here or on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @oklahomatoday. Fairly Fun. Since 1915, the Mountain...
Tuesday night fire destroys home in Cache
CACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - Firefighters were called to the scene of a structure fire Tuesday night, after flames tore through a home on North Mountain View Drive in Cache. Luckily, no injuries were reported with the fire, which was extinguished a little after 7 p.m.. Multiple emergency crews were on...
Staple of Windthorst community for 47 years now closed
A meat business at the center of the Windthorst community has decided to close down.
