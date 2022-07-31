CBS Sports: Wildcats among top 30 best 2021-22 sports programs

arizonasports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Burger Joint Opens New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Neighborhood Pizzeria Closes After Nearly 20 YearsGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Related
Jada Williams, 5-star point guard, on Arizona Wildcats' elite recruiting class: 'We aren’t done yet'
The Arizona Wildcats are assembling a 2023 recruiting class that might be ranked No. 1 in the nation. Entering the week, Adia Barnes' program already had commitments from forward Montaya Dew and post Breya Cunningham, the nation's No. 9 and 10 overall prospects, respectively. But Arizona added ...
CBS Sports
Oregon basketball recruiting: Five-star PF Kwame Evans Jr. commits to Ducks over Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky
One of the top players in the Class of 2023 committed to Oregon on Tuesday, when five-star forward Kwame Evans Jr. chose the Ducks over Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky. Evans is ranked the No. 7 player of the class by 247Sports and is considered the No. 3 power forward. At...
Eastern Progress
Five-star 2023 forward Kwame "KJ" Evans picks Oregon over Arizona
Five-star class of 2023 forward Kwame “KJ” Evans chose Oregon over Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky in a decision he announced on Instagram Live with ESPN's Paul Biancardi. Arizona was considered a leader for the long and skilled 6-foot-9-inch forward from Baltimore via Florida’s Montverde Academy earlier this summer after he visited Tucson in June. But recruiting-focused sites On3.com and 247Sports.com both suggested in recent days that Evans instead would land with the Ducks, and Evans told Biancardi the Ducks "pitched" to him.
Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp
Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arizonawildcats.com
Arizona Draws Cincinnati For First Game of 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational
MAUI – The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day. The game will be the final of game of the day and is scheduled to tip-off around 9:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. Hawaiian time on ESPN2 from the Lahaina Civic Center. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and on the ESPN app.
KOLD-TV
Arizona returns to Maui Invitational, will open against Cincinnati
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday, Aug. 1, and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day of play in the Lahaina Civic Center. The game will be the final game of the day and is...
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona to participate in Mexican Baseball Fiesta
The Arizona Wildcats will participate in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta once again this fall, facing a to be determined opponent on Oct. 6 at Kino Stadium in Tucson. The UA has twice before participated in the event, which is part of the professional Mexican Pacific League’s preseason, in 2018 and 2021. Last season the Wildcats lost 9-4 to Yaquis de Obregon in what served as the coaching debut of Chip Hale.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2
One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
RELATED PEOPLE
azbigmedia.com
RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development
RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
tigerdroppings.com
Maricopa County stopped counting shortly after Kari Lake took the lead
Same playbook as Nov 2020. I hope the GOP has well-rested watchers up all night. This is ridiculous. You had to know this would happen again. Those comments are promising.. Wait til you see the unpopular Whitmer "win" the Michigan Governor's election. Georgia Fan. Georgia. Member since Oct 2021. 2851...
biztucson.com
OneAZ Credit Union Reveals Winner of Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway
OneAZ Credit Union has announced the winner of the Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway, which ran from Apr. 1through May 31. Joel P. of Tucson has been randomly selected as the winner of a brand new, 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. Joel was presented with the keys at OneAZ’s Tucson Alvernon Branch on July 18.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from July 29-31
PHOENIX — Parts of the Valley received more than an inch of rain from a strong monsoon storm on Saturday night, Phoenix police arrested a man accused in a shooting at a hotel that left two dead and the Arizona Humane Society rescued 31 chihuahuas from a Tempe hoarder.
Ciscomani, Engel declared primary winners in AZ Congressional District 6
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As projected winners in Tuesday’s primary, candidates Juan Ciscomani and Kirsten Engel are set to face off for Arizona’s only open seat in Congress, the new Congressional District 6. The seat is up for grabs this fall because Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is not...
Here's Where To Get Arizona's Best Grilled Cheese
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
scottsdale.org
City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears
New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
Salpointe HS officials ready for school year following campus fire
SCHS looks forward to welcoming1290 students and providing them with the signature Lancer experience.
knau.org
Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, 90, makes third run at political comeback in Tuesday's primary
Former Phoenix metro Sheriff Joe Arpaio is making his third political comeback attempt. This time he's running for mayor of the affluent suburb of Fountain Hills where he has lived for more than two decades. The Republican was voted out in 2016 as Maricopa County’s sheriff amid voter frustration over...
Suspect in attempted robbery, murder in Las Vegas arrested in Arizona
A man recently arrested in Arizona is suspected of an attempted robbery and attempted murder in Las Vegas last week, police said.
Comments / 0