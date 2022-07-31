ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

CBS Sports: Wildcats among top 30 best 2021-22 sports programs

By NIKASH NATH
arizonasports.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eastern Progress

Five-star 2023 forward Kwame "KJ" Evans picks Oregon over Arizona

Five-star class of 2023 forward Kwame “KJ” Evans chose Oregon over Arizona, Auburn and Kentucky in a decision he announced on Instagram Live with ESPN's Paul Biancardi. Arizona was considered a leader for the long and skilled 6-foot-9-inch forward from Baltimore via Florida’s Montverde Academy earlier this summer after he visited Tucson in June. But recruiting-focused sites On3.com and 247Sports.com both suggested in recent days that Evans instead would land with the Ducks, and Evans told Biancardi the Ducks "pitched" to him.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Four players no longer with ASU as team prepares for camp

Junior defensive end Stanley Lambert, sophomore linebacker Jaydon Williams and sophomore safety T Lee are not part of Arizona State's program as the team prepares to start camp practices Wednesday, according to its head coach Herm Edwards. A fourth player, sophomore tight end Jake Ray, is no longer listed on the team's roster after not practicing in the last year due to a health-related matter, two people familiar with his situation told Sun Devil Source.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Tucson, AZ
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
Tucson, AZ
Sports
Tempe, AZ
Sports
State
North Carolina State
Tucson, AZ
College Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
State
Utah State
arizonawildcats.com

Arizona Draws Cincinnati For First Game of 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational

MAUI – The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day. The game will be the final of game of the day and is scheduled to tip-off around 9:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. Hawaiian time on ESPN2 from the Lahaina Civic Center. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and on the ESPN app.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona to participate in Mexican Baseball Fiesta

The Arizona Wildcats will participate in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta once again this fall, facing a to be determined opponent on Oct. 6 at Kino Stadium in Tucson. The UA has twice before participated in the event, which is part of the professional Mexican Pacific League’s preseason, in 2018 and 2021. Last season the Wildcats lost 9-4 to Yaquis de Obregon in what served as the coaching debut of Chip Hale.
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on August 2

One of the leading cannabis companies in the United States, Trulieve, announced the opening of its first Trulieve-branded dispensary in Arizona. Located at 1007 N. 7th St in Phoenix, the doors open at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, with ongoing hours of 8 a.m. – 10 p.m., seven days a week. This is the first marijuana dispensary in the Roosevelt Row neighborhood in downtown Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lloyd
azbigmedia.com

RICK Engineering acquires Cypress Civil Development

RICK Engineering Company (RICK), a multidisciplinary planning, design and engineering firm serving the western United States with 10 offices, has acquired Cypress Civil Development, a 12-year-old civil engineering and survey firm with offices in Tucson and Phoenix. The acquisition of Cypress Civil, which has a staff of 26 engineering professionals,...
PHOENIX, AZ
biztucson.com

OneAZ Credit Union Reveals Winner of Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway

OneAZ Credit Union has announced the winner of the Perfect Match Bronco Giveaway, which ran from Apr. 1through May 31. Joel P. of Tucson has been randomly selected as the winner of a brand new, 2022 Ford Bronco Sport. Joel was presented with the keys at OneAZ’s Tucson Alvernon Branch on July 18.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Pac 12 Football#Wildcats#The Ncaa Tournament#Stanford#Arizona State
scottsdale.org

City’s water plan may be down the drain, mayor fears

New action threatened by the federal government to maintain a critical minimum level in Lake Powell and Lake Mead has blown up Scottsdale’s water conservation plans, Mayor David Ortega believes. The steady and measured progression in conservation measures spelled out in the city’s Drought Management Plan has been superseded...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Arizona
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy