CBS Sports: Wildcats among top 30 best 2021-22 sports programs

MAUI – The official bracket of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational was announced on Monday and Arizona will play Cincinnati on the first day. The game will be the final of game of the day and is scheduled to tip-off around 9:30 p.m. MST/6:30 p.m. Hawaiian time on ESPN2 from the Lahaina Civic Center. All games during the tournament will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU and on the ESPN app.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO