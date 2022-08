SEATTLE — Oregon authorities are investigating four additional deaths potentially linked to last week’s scorching heat wave, bringing the total number of suspected hyperthermia deaths to 14. The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said Monday the designation of heat-related death is preliminary and requires further investigation. Multnomah County, which is home to Portland, recorded seven deaths suspected to be related to heat, the highest of any Oregon county. ...

OREGON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO