Newsome, Wasps preparing for transition to DII, SAC

Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Is This War on the Homeless, or Handling Public Safety Concerns in the Twin-citiesJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Feeling Hungry and Lucky? We Tried Mr. Lucky's at The Bristol CasinoJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
The annual Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion will take place from September 9th through the 11thCheryl E PrestonBristol, TN
Smoking Issues Arise at Virginia's First Casino - Surprised Patrons Voice OpinionJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
ETSU names acting head coach for women’s basketball team
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After announcing plans to fire women’s basketball head coach Simon Harris for alleged Title IX violations, East Tennessee State University (ETSU) updated its athletics website to include an acting head coach. The current acting head coach for the women’s basketball team is Jackie Alexander, who has been with the university’s […]
Johnson City Press
Science Hill basketball chooses Farragut's Higgins
Science Hill chose its new head basketball coach Wednesday. The Hilltoppers selected Farragut's Jon Higgins to take over the vacancy created when the school's all-time winningest coach, Ken Cutlip, resigned in July to take a head coaching position at Columbia Central.
athleticbusiness.com
Title IX Complaint Brings Coach's Firing, Then AD Resigns
East Tennessee State University is searching for both a new athletic director and a head coach for its women's basketball team after making two sudden announcements Monday morning. As reported by NBC affiliate WBIR in Knoxville, ETSU said it intends to fire women's basketball head coach Simon Harris effective 5...
ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter resigns
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Scott Carter, who had been the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at East Tennessee State University (ETSU) since August 2017, resigned on Monday. The decision is effective immediately, according to a news release from the university. During Carter’s tenure at ETSU, student-athletes won several championships, including three SoCon Commissioner’s Cups, ETSU […]
Johnson City Press
Sander to remain in ETSU athletic director role until at least January
East Tennessee State University will likely have a new women’s basketball coach before it gets a new athletic director. Dick Sander, who was appointed the university’s interim athletic director Monday after the announcement that Scott Carter was out, says he’ll be around until at least January.
ETSU announces plan to terminate Women’s Basketball Coach Simon Harris following Title IX allegations
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) announced plans to fire Women’s Basketball Head Coach Simon Harris after one season following complaints by two players that he enacted an invalid team rule and then disciplined them without verifying the accusations. Through an investigation, ETSU also found NCAA rules violations that “led to […]
East Tennessean
ETSU announces intent to terminate women’s basketball coach after Title IX investigation
East Tennessee State University informed Women’s Basketball Head Coach Simon Harris of their intent to terminate Harris’s employment Monday. This announcement comes after four members of the women’s basketball team filed a Title IX complaint about discrimination and unfair treatment in the spring semester. ETSU President Brian...
Johnson City Press
Athletics director, women's basketball coach depart ETSU in same morning
The surprise resignation of East Tennessee State University Athletic Director Scott Carter has “no connection” to Monday’s sudden firing of the university’s head women’s basketball coach following an investigation into alleged Title IX violations, or allegations made against the softball program earlier this year, Interim Athletic Director Richard Sander said at a press conference on Monday.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools start the school year strong
Johnson City Schools teachers got charged up Tuesday for a new school year that begins today after a rousing opening ceremony at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts. The event opened with music from the district’s new bluegrass band (above), encouraging words from the Johnson City Board of Education and other administrators, and a presentation from motivational speaker JJ Birden, a former NFL player.
Johnson City Press
Tillinghast Invitational set for JCCC
The golf course at Johnson City Country Club has been going through some major renovations and golfers are about to get a sneak peek at the changes when the Tillinghast Invitational is held. The tournament, named in honor of famed golf course designer A.W. Tillinghast, is set for Aug. 13-14....
Johnson City Press
Quillen College of Medicine welcomes Class of 2026
East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine welcomed 78 medical students in the Class of 2026 at a traditional White Coat Ceremony held at ETSU’s Martin Center for the Arts on July 29. “This is a meaningful ceremony for our students and their families, and also for...
gowasps.com
GoFundMe Campaign Begins To Assist Coach Tommy Forrester With Medical Expenses
EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry College Department of Athletics has created a GoFundMe campaign to assist Coach Tommy Forrester with upcoming medical, travel and lodging expenses. Tommy was admitted to Wake Forest Baptist hospital in Winston-Salem, North Carolina early last week after a mass was detected in...
Johnson City Press
Dimestrore Cowboys kicking off Dog Days
As Dog Days Riverfest gets underway on Friday, August 5, the Dimestore Cowboys will be the first of seven bands to kick things off in Erwin, Tennessee. “We’re all super excited, the lineup is great, from what we’ve seen,” said bass guitarist Jason Shaffer.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Aug. 1
Aug. 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Commercial Appeal reported to readers that “Hon. Samuel C. Williams of Johnson City, Tenn., has kindly furnished The Commercial Appeal a copy of a paper read by him before the Tennessee Bar Association at the meeting at Nashville last week. The paper is a history of the first bar west of the Allegheny mountains, in Washington county, and is of supreme interest to those who give heed to the formation and progress of the Tennessee government “
Kingsport Times-News
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
Johnson City Press
Photo gallery: Honoring Eagle Scouts
Eleven Scouts in the Wilderness Road District of the Sequoyah Council BSA achieved the rank of Eagle, the highest rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America, during the second quarter of 2022. At that time, the Wilderness Road District served the Kingsport section of...
FOX Carolina
Earthquake reported on North Carolina-Virginia border, USGS says
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) said an earthquake hit the North Carolina-Virginia border region early Tuesday morning. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit 3.9 miles east of Blowing Rock, North Carolina around 12:22 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of zero kilometers.
New school name unveiled at Washington County BOE meeting
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – During a meeting of the Washington County Board of Education Tuesday night, the name of a new Jonesborough school was revealed. The new two-story 140,000-square-foot school will be named Jonesborough Elementary. The school will include upgraded science and computer labs, a gym, theatre and gathering space. Washington County Director of Schools […]
Johnson City Press
Sue Ellen (Denton) Chappell
BLOUNTVILLE - Sue Ellen (Denton) Chappell, age 59, of Blountville, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly on July 29th at Franklin Woods Community Hospital, in Johnson City, Tennessee. She was born on December 21st, 1962; a daughter of the late Anna Lee (Johnson) Denton and the late Paul Richard Denton. She was a lifelong resident of Bluff City and Blountville, Tennessee and a member of Fellowship Baptist Church of Bluff City. She was a former employee of Tri-City Bank as well as Home Federal Savings & Loan, but her longest and most beloved career was raising her two sons.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Schools extends Barnett’s contract, supports teachers
At Monday night’s Board of Education meeting, the Johnson City Board of Education expressed its support for Johnson City Schools’ teachers and staff in several ways. The first item on Monday night’s agenda was the board’s yearly review and consideration of the Johnson City Schools’ superintendent’s contract and pay. The school system’s current superintendent, Dr. Steve Barnett, has been in the position for five years.
