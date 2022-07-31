Newsome, Wasps preparing for transition to DII, SAC

Aug. 1, 1897: One hundred and twenty-five years ago today, The Commercial Appeal reported to readers that “Hon. Samuel C. Williams of Johnson City, Tenn., has kindly furnished The Commercial Appeal a copy of a paper read by him before the Tennessee Bar Association at the meeting at Nashville last week. The paper is a history of the first bar west of the Allegheny mountains, in Washington county, and is of supreme interest to those who give heed to the formation and progress of the Tennessee government “

