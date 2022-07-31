www.thecoastlandtimes.com
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Virginia on August 4thKristen WaltersNorfolk, VA
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Omega Protein's fishing contractor reports second dead fish cleanup in Virginia watersWatchful EyeReedville, VA
5 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Three great steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
New mural in Virginia Beach's ViBe District spreads message of peace
The ViBe District in Virginia Beach has a new mural. The artwork is called "Peace, Virginia," and it's part of the Gun Violence Awareness Mural Tour.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Reflections by the Sea: Column turned into book in hopes of creating ripple effect
Even the tiniest of pebbles can create ripples when dropped in a large body of water. When Betsy Ore Glass began photographing life at the beach and reflecting on how her surroundings tied into faith, she had hoped it would have a lasting effect on those whom it reached. She now offers a body of work – Reflections by the Sea – that was crafted to share compassion, glorification of God and breathtaking imagery.
Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Polyfest 2022
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend Virginia Beach is hosting Polyfest, the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast. This Friday and Saturday, the Pacific Islanders of Virginia will gather at the 24th Street Stage at the Oceanfront for two days of art, culture, entertainment and food. To get...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Norman Spencer Godfrey Jr.
Norman Spencer Godfrey Jr., 72, died July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey Sr. and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County on February 27, 1950. Survivors include wife Brenda Creef Godfrey, daughter Pamela Godfrey Pureza (David), two grandchildren, brothers Wayne Godfrey (Sherry) and Frankie (Godfrey) and other family and friends. Norman was predeceased by his parents.
WAVY News 10
New Series: Forever Summer Hamptons
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Avery Solomon and Emelye Ender join HRS to talk about their new series, Forever Summer: Hamptons. The Amazon Prime reality series follows the behind the scenes of a group of locals who live and work in West Hampton.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Catching a ride at OBX Skim Jam
Caleb Bellisle, 20, of Virginia Beach runs down the beach before catching a ride in the OBX Skim Jam held at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Saturday, July 16. Nearly 150 men and women athletes showed up for the two-day event held despite small surf. Bellisle, who also plays baseball at Lynchburg (Va.) University, placed third in his men’s division heat.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Earl E. Dunmire
Earl E. Dunmire, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, died after a brief illness at The Outer Banks Hospital on July 30, 2022. He was born November 22, 1937. Survivors include wife Merry, daughter Sandra L Hillman and stepchildren Merry K. Ballance and Michael S. Kocian, brothers James Dunmire (Sandy) and Robert Dunmire (Joyce), four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and other family. He was predeceased by first wife Edna (Lois), father Earl A. Dunmire and mother Ruth M. Dunmire.
National Night Out 2022: Here's what's going on across Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Note: This list isn't exhaustive. Check with your neighborhood to see if there's anything else going on near you!. National Night Out, a widespread event that was created to encourage positive relationships between law enforcement agencies and their communities, is August 2. Here's a breakdown of...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property
Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
Community members holding search for Codi Bigsby in Hampton
According to the Facebook event, the community members who would like to take part in the search are asked to meet in the 200 block of Ranalet Drive.
Youngkin discusses budget, COVID-19, and inflation in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Tuesday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited Virginia Beach and met with community members at Green Run High School to discuss his budget plan, COVID-19 and inflation. “Since February 1, 94,000 Virginians have gone back to work,” said Gov. Youngkin. Despite touting those employment numbers,...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Currituck commissioner Owen Etheridge recovers from injuries, ‘absolutely’ plans to fulfill next term
Longtime Currituck commissioner Owen Etheridge said he is “absolutely” planning on fulfilling his next term, despite a series of health issues that have plagued him after he slipped and fell in March. His fall resulted in two hematomas – or a collection of blood – outside the brain,...
Car plunges into water in Virginia Beach; 1 extracted
Four people were inside a car that crashed into the water early Monday morning at the Oceanfront in Virginia Beach, and one had to be extracted by emergency crews.
NNPD gearing up for National Night Out
For some cities, this is the first time they'll hold several community-wide events since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rare book by Thomas Jefferson found in library donation box
“We’ve never had an opportunity to acquire an 1829 edition. This publication is essentially a first edition of one of Thomas Jefferson’s little known works.”
WAVY News 10
Issues linger at condemned Newport News apartments; new hearing Friday
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents will see more delays in possibly moving back into Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News due to lingering problems. WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports that the main issue at the building, the elevators, failed an inspection on Friday due to issues related to malfunctioning HVAC systems. The HVAC in the machine room isn’t working correctly, which caused temperatures inside to rise to around 90 degrees on Friday, causing the machinery to malfunction. There’s also no air conditioning in the common areas of the building.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Kitty Hawk the current high bidder for former Sentara location
Kitty Hawk town officials submitted a cash offer of $4 million on July 22 to buy the former Sentara Healthcare facility at 5200 North Croatan Highway. The six-acre tract of land with a 32,000-square-foot building sits near the US158/NC12 intersection and is owned by Pasquotank County. Except for an area leased by Bear Drugs, the building has been closed since Sentara vacated the site in 2017.
Extreme heat leading to elevator inspection failures at condemned SeaView Lofts apartment complex
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Weeks of repairs and progress didn't stop the SeaView Lofts elevators from failing inspection again. Hundreds of residents were forced out of the Newport News apartment complex more than a month ago due to numerous failed safety inspections. Testimony inside Newport News Circuit Court on...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Curtis A. Lee
Curtis Alexander Lee, 61, of Camden, died suddenly July 29, 2022 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Curtis was born in Norfolk, Va. on May 8, 1961 to John D. Lee and Edith M. Dowdy Lee. Survivors include wife Pam Lee and daughter Stacie Lee. In addition to his parents, he...
