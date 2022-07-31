ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

thecoastlandtimes.com

Reflections by the Sea: Column turned into book in hopes of creating ripple effect

Even the tiniest of pebbles can create ripples when dropped in a large body of water. When Betsy Ore Glass began photographing life at the beach and reflecting on how her surroundings tied into faith, she had hoped it would have a lasting effect on those whom it reached. She now offers a body of work – Reflections by the Sea – that was crafted to share compassion, glorification of God and breathtaking imagery.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
13News Now

Concerts, races, sand sculpting contests | Virginia Beach Neptune Festival aims to celebrate beach life

NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's note: The above video is from the last Neptune Festival. The Neptune Festival is coming back to Virginia Beach for another year of beach-filled fun. The 48th Annual Neptune Festival will have performances by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra and Symphonicity, beer and wine festivals, the Atlantic Sailing Regatta, sand sculpting contests and more.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Beach Polyfest 2022

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This weekend Virginia Beach is hosting Polyfest, the largest Polynesian festival on the East Coast. This Friday and Saturday, the Pacific Islanders of Virginia will gather at the 24th Street Stage at the Oceanfront for two days of art, culture, entertainment and food. To get...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Norman Spencer Godfrey Jr.

Norman Spencer Godfrey Jr., 72, died July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey Sr. and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County on February 27, 1950. Survivors include wife Brenda Creef Godfrey, daughter Pamela Godfrey Pureza (David), two grandchildren, brothers Wayne Godfrey (Sherry) and Frankie (Godfrey) and other family and friends. Norman was predeceased by his parents.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

New Series: Forever Summer Hamptons

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Avery Solomon and Emelye Ender join HRS to talk about their new series, Forever Summer: Hamptons. The Amazon Prime reality series follows the behind the scenes of a group of locals who live and work in West Hampton.
HAMPTON, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Catching a ride at OBX Skim Jam

Caleb Bellisle, 20, of Virginia Beach runs down the beach before catching a ride in the OBX Skim Jam held at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Saturday, July 16. Nearly 150 men and women athletes showed up for the two-day event held despite small surf. Bellisle, who also plays baseball at Lynchburg (Va.) University, placed third in his men’s division heat.
NAGS HEAD, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Earl E. Dunmire

Earl E. Dunmire, 84, of Kill Devil Hills, died after a brief illness at The Outer Banks Hospital on July 30, 2022. He was born November 22, 1937. Survivors include wife Merry, daughter Sandra L Hillman and stepchildren Merry K. Ballance and Michael S. Kocian, brothers James Dunmire (Sandy) and Robert Dunmire (Joyce), four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and other family. He was predeceased by first wife Edna (Lois), father Earl A. Dunmire and mother Ruth M. Dunmire.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property

Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
PASQUOTANK COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Issues linger at condemned Newport News apartments; new hearing Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Residents will see more delays in possibly moving back into Seaview Lofts Apartments in Newport News due to lingering problems. WAVY’s Jon Dowding reports that the main issue at the building, the elevators, failed an inspection on Friday due to issues related to malfunctioning HVAC systems. The HVAC in the machine room isn’t working correctly, which caused temperatures inside to rise to around 90 degrees on Friday, causing the machinery to malfunction. There’s also no air conditioning in the common areas of the building.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Kitty Hawk the current high bidder for former Sentara location

Kitty Hawk town officials submitted a cash offer of $4 million on July 22 to buy the former Sentara Healthcare facility at 5200 North Croatan Highway. The six-acre tract of land with a 32,000-square-foot building sits near the US158/NC12 intersection and is owned by Pasquotank County. Except for an area leased by Bear Drugs, the building has been closed since Sentara vacated the site in 2017.
KITTY HAWK, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Curtis A. Lee

Curtis Alexander Lee, 61, of Camden, died suddenly July 29, 2022 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Curtis was born in Norfolk, Va. on May 8, 1961 to John D. Lee and Edith M. Dowdy Lee. Survivors include wife Pam Lee and daughter Stacie Lee. In addition to his parents, he...
CAMDEN, NC

