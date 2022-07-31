Beaufort County Community College’s Division of Continuing Education is offering a number of courses – some in the evenings – in technical fields and trades to help students start in a new career or build on their skills. All of these courses are free under the Beaufort Promise, according to BCCC. Fundamentals of carpentry will be offered at Mattamuskeet High School in Hyde County. Four of the courses are parallel classes, meaning that students who successfully finish the courses can earn “credit for prior learning” if they choose to continue in an associate degree or diploma program.

HYDE COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO