Norman Spencer Godfrey Jr.
Norman Spencer Godfrey Jr., 72, died July 29, 2022. He was born to Norman Spencer Godfrey Sr. and Helen Quidley Godfrey of Perquimans County on February 27, 1950. Survivors include wife Brenda Creef Godfrey, daughter Pamela Godfrey Pureza (David), two grandchildren, brothers Wayne Godfrey (Sherry) and Frankie (Godfrey) and other family and friends. Norman was predeceased by his parents.
Warren Charles Joule
Warren Charles Joule, 82, of Manteo, died suddenly July 27, 2022. He was born March 18, 1940. He was preceded in death by wife Jean Joule. Survivors include three daughters, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Twiford Funeral Homes is assisting the family. www.TwifordFH.com. READ MORE OBITUARIES HERE.
Roscoe Lacy Jr.
Roscoe “Pete” Delias Lacy Jr., 82, of Elizabeth City, died August 1, 2022 at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center. He was born in Pasquotank County on March 2, 1940 to the late Roscoe Delias Lacy and Maggie Chappell Lacy. Survivors include wife Nell Meads Lacy, children Sandra Lacy Chory...
Faye (Woodard) Sawyer
Faye Sawyer, 79, of Columbia, died Friday, July 29, 2022 at her home. Faye was born in Tyrrell County on April 9, 1943 to the late John and Hazel Chambers Woodard. She was married to Guy Sawyer, who survives. She worked as an accounting technician for the Tyrrell County Government....
Mamie Brimmage celebrated for service to Hyde County Schools
The Hyde County Board of Education recognized director of nutrition Mamie Brimmage for 28 years of service to Hyde County Schools. “We appreciate her invaluable contributions to the school system and wish her a healthy and pleasant retirement,” stated a release from HCS. “Job well done!”. Brimmage is...
Kitty Hawk to buy former Sentara Healthcare property
Pasquotank County attorney Mike Cox confirmed Tuesday morning that the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners voted 4-2 Monday night to accept a $4.1 million bid from Town of Kitty Hawk officials to buy a 6-acre parcel at 5200 Croatan Highway in Kitty Hawk. Pasquotank has owned the Dare County property since...
BCCC practical nursing graduates celebrate with pinning ceremony
Fifteen graduates of Beaufort County Community College’s practical nursing (PN) program celebrated completing their program through a pinning ceremony on July 13. The ceremony included a traditional lantern-lighting while graduates recited the practical nursing pledge. Coursework for the PN program includes the domains of healthcare, nursing practice and the...
ECU Health partners with Acadia Healthcare to build new behavioral health hospital
ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare announced July 19 plans to build a state-of-the-art, 144-bed behavioral health hospital in the medical district of Greenville, less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center. “This new facility will be a center of excellence, providing North Carolinians with important access to behavioral health services and treatment from specialized clinical teams in a carefully designed environment,” stated a joint press release from the healthcare organizations.
Coast Guard, other agencies searching Pamlico sound for missing boater
The Coast Guard reported late Wednesday afternoon, August 3 that it has crews searching the Pamlico Sound for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening. The missing boater has been identified as John Hess, 38, from Buxton. Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector...
New physician arrives in Manteo; expansion plans announced
In a Friday, July 22 video message, Ronnie Sloan, president of The Outer Banks Hospital, announced that a new physician is now working at Outer Banks Family Medicine – Manteo. He also outlined expansion plans for the Manteo office. As previously announced, David Worthen, MD started seeing patients Wednesday,...
New courses in trades and technical fields offered at BCCC
Beaufort County Community College’s Division of Continuing Education is offering a number of courses – some in the evenings – in technical fields and trades to help students start in a new career or build on their skills. All of these courses are free under the Beaufort Promise, according to BCCC. Fundamentals of carpentry will be offered at Mattamuskeet High School in Hyde County. Four of the courses are parallel classes, meaning that students who successfully finish the courses can earn “credit for prior learning” if they choose to continue in an associate degree or diploma program.
Information being sought for Jarvisburg hit and run with serious injury
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in a hit and run that occurred late Tuesday night, August 2 in the Jarvisburg area and caused serious injury. CCSO reported that the incident occurred between 11:20 and 11:30 p.m. along US 158 near Peachtree Street in...
Softball teams recognized for state championship wins
Two Dare County Babe Ruth Softball teams – both of which won the state championship that was held June 25-29, 2022 in Havelock – were recognized at the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting held Monday July 18, 2022. Members of the 12u team and 8u team attended...
‘Welcome to Avon’ sign reported stolen, Dare County Sheriff’s Office seeks assistance locating those responsible
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office received a report on July 31, 2022 that the sign on the north end of Avon that reads “Welcome to Avon, Historically Named Kinnakeet” had been stolen sometime on or around July 30. The sign is roughly 6 ft. by 4 ft....
