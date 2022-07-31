Final Payouts: Stenson is LIV Golf's Latest $4 Million Man
The 4 Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize in the team event.
Henrik Stenson capped one of the strangest weeks of his career, and possibly any golf career, with a $4 million payday.
The former European Ryder Cup captain, who was stripped of his title when he decided to play LIV Golf, won his debut event at Bedminster on Sunday , fending off Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson by two shots. Stenson collects $4 million for first place.
In the LIV Golf team event, the 4 Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize. They cruised to an eight-shot win in the team competition.
Here are the final payouts and prize money for LIV Golf Bedminster:
Win: Henrik Stenson, -11, $4,000,000
T-2: Matthew Wolff, -9, $1,812,500
T-2: Dustin Johnson, -9, $1,812,500
4: Carlos Ortiz, -8, $1,050,000
5: Patrick Reed, -7, $975,000
T-6: Paul Casey, -4, $648,000
T-6: Sergio Garcia, -4, $648,000
T-6: Turk Pettit, -4, $648,000
T-6: Lee Westwood, -4, $648,000
T-6: Talor Gooch, -4, $648,000
T-11: Brooks Koepka, -3, $495,000
T-11: Martin Kaymer, -3, $495,000
T-13: Branden Grace, -2, $293,333.33
T-13: Ian Poulter, -2, $293,333.33
T-13: Phachara Khongwatmai, -2, $293,333.33
T-16: Chase Koepka, -1, $236,000
T-16: Sam Horsfield, -1, $236,000
18: Charl Schwartzel, E, $226,000
T-19: Matt Jones, +1, $200,000
T-19: Louis Oosthuizen, +1, $200,000
T-19: Justin Harding, +1, $200,000
22: Travis Smyth, +2, $172,000
T23: Shaun Norris, +3, $168,000
T23: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, +3, $168,000
T23: Peter Uihlein, +3, $168,000
T26: Laurie Canter, +4, $160,000
T26: Charles Howell III, +4, $160,000
T26: Jason Kokrak, +4, $160,000
T26: James Piot, +4, $160,000
T26: Jinichiro Kozuma, +4, $160,000
T31: Hudson Swafford, +5, $151,000
T31: Pat Perez, +5, $151,000
T31: Bernd Wiesberger, +5, $151,000
T31: Bryson DeChambeau, +5, $151,000
35: Phil Mickelson, +6, $146,000
T36: Sadom Kaewkanjana, +7, $141,000
T36: Graeme, McDowell, +7, $141,000
T36: Kevin Na, +7, $141,000
T36: Ryosuke Kinoshita, +7, $141,000
T40: Abraham Ancer, +8, $135,000
T40: Richard Bland, +8, $135,000
T42: David Puig, +9, $131,000
T42: Scott Vincent, +9, $131,000
T44: Hennie Du Plessis, +10, $127,000
T44: Yuki Inamori, +10, $127,000
46: Wade Ornsby, +11, $124,000
47: Hideto Tanihara, +12, $122,000
48: Jediah Morgan, +16, $120,000
LIV Golf Team Competition Payouts
Win: 4 Aces (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed), -25, $3,000,000
2: Majesticks (Horsfield, Poulter, Westwood, Stenson), -17, $1,500,000
3: Fireballs (Garcia, Ancer, Ortiz, Lopez), -12, $500,000
Comments / 2