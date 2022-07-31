ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Final Payouts: Stenson is LIV Golf's Latest $4 Million Man

By Morning Read Staff
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S51eq_0gzrAyn500

The 4 Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize in the team event.

Henrik Stenson capped one of the strangest weeks of his career, and possibly any golf career, with a $4 million payday.

The former European Ryder Cup captain, who was stripped of his title when he decided to play LIV Golf, won his debut event at Bedminster on Sunday , fending off Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson by two shots. Stenson collects $4 million for first place.

In the LIV Golf team event, the 4 Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize. They cruised to an eight-shot win in the team competition.

Here are the final payouts and prize money for LIV Golf Bedminster:

Win: Henrik Stenson, -11, $4,000,000

T-2: Matthew Wolff, -9, $1,812,500

T-2: Dustin Johnson, -9, $1,812,500

4: Carlos Ortiz, -8, $1,050,000

5: Patrick Reed, -7, $975,000

T-6: Paul Casey, -4, $648,000

T-6: Sergio Garcia, -4, $648,000

T-6: Turk Pettit, -4, $648,000

T-6: Lee Westwood, -4, $648,000

T-6: Talor Gooch, -4, $648,000

T-11: Brooks Koepka, -3, $495,000

T-11: Martin Kaymer, -3, $495,000

T-13: Branden Grace, -2, $293,333.33

T-13: Ian Poulter, -2, $293,333.33

T-13: Phachara Khongwatmai, -2, $293,333.33

T-16: Chase Koepka, -1, $236,000

T-16: Sam Horsfield, -1, $236,000

18: Charl Schwartzel, E, $226,000

T-19: Matt Jones, +1, $200,000

T-19: Louis Oosthuizen, +1, $200,000

T-19: Justin Harding, +1, $200,000

22: Travis Smyth, +2, $172,000

T23: Shaun Norris, +3, $168,000

T23: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, +3, $168,000

T23: Peter Uihlein, +3, $168,000

T26: Laurie Canter, +4, $160,000

T26: Charles Howell III, +4, $160,000

T26: Jason Kokrak, +4, $160,000

T26: James Piot, +4, $160,000

T26: Jinichiro Kozuma, +4, $160,000

T31: Hudson Swafford, +5, $151,000

T31: Pat Perez, +5, $151,000

T31: Bernd Wiesberger, +5, $151,000

T31: Bryson DeChambeau, +5, $151,000

35: Phil Mickelson, +6, $146,000

T36: Sadom Kaewkanjana, +7, $141,000

T36: Graeme, McDowell, +7, $141,000

T36: Kevin Na, +7, $141,000

T36: Ryosuke Kinoshita, +7, $141,000

T40: Abraham Ancer, +8, $135,000

T40: Richard Bland, +8, $135,000

T42: David Puig, +9, $131,000

T42: Scott Vincent, +9, $131,000

T44: Hennie Du Plessis, +10, $127,000

T44: Yuki Inamori, +10, $127,000

46: Wade Ornsby, +11, $124,000

47: Hideto Tanihara, +12, $122,000

48: Jediah Morgan, +16, $120,000

LIV Golf Team Competition Payouts

Win: 4 Aces (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed), -25, $3,000,000

2: Majesticks (Horsfield, Poulter, Westwood, Stenson), -17, $1,500,000

3: Fireballs (Garcia, Ancer, Ortiz, Lopez), -12, $500,000

Comments / 2

Related
Golf.com

John Daly says he ‘begged’ Greg Norman for LIV Golf spot

While the newest mulleted-major champion is not revealing his LIV Golf intentions publicly, the original is showing his cards in regards to the Saudi-backed league. Only it doesn’t look like we’ll see him tee it up on the LIV anytime soon. Two-time major winner John Daly revealed in...
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"If Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy wanted to take LIV Golf down, they could"

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy could take LIV Golf down if they really wanted to, according to DP World Tour pro Mike Lorenzo-Vera speaking to the Irish Times. The Frenchman has been one of the most vocal critics of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf Invitational Series led by two-time Open champion Greg Norman, previously calling the new circuit "a joke".
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Shaun Norris
Person
Carlos Ortiz
Person
Henrik Stenson
GolfWRX

‘We just won’t play’ – Major champ says PGA Tour pros could strike if LIV ban is overturned

There’s a potential legal battle looming with players who’ve been suspended by the PGA Tour expected to challenge their suspension in court. On Wednesday, former major champ and current Presidents Cup captain David Love III was asked by Sky Sports what he and his fellow PGA Tour players would do if they were asked to play alongside LIV players if they get their suspensions overturned.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Ryder Cup#8
The Guardian

Phil Mickelson among 11 golfers to sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among 11 LIV Golf players who have filed an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour to challenge their suspensions. The group includes three players – Talor Gooch, Hudson Swafford and Matt Jones – who are seeking a temporary restraining order to allow them to compete in the FedEx Cup play-offs, which get under way next week.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Reacts To Wild Tiger Woods Offer News

The LIV Tour has taken golf by storm this year. The organization has taken some of the PGA Tour's best golfers and it's led to some rifts among some of the players and fans. Tiger Woods, who's widely considered to be one of the best golfers of all time, was offered between $700-$800 million to join LIV Golf.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Ryder Cup Europe director provides update on futures of LIV Golf players

Ryder Cup Europe director Guy Kinnings has provided an update on the status of the LIV Golf players hoping to still play in the biennial event. At present the European LIV Golf players have not been banned from the Ryder Cup but there are question marks over the futures of their former stalwarts.
GOLF
Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

Morning Read on Sports Illustrated

New York, NY
3K+
Followers
762
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

Get in-depth golf coverage from The Morning Read on SI

 https://www.si.com/golf

Comments / 0

Community Policy