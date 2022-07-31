Final Payouts: Stenson is LIV Golf's Latest $4 Million Man

The 4 Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize in the team event.

Henrik Stenson capped one of the strangest weeks of his career, and possibly any golf career, with a $4 million payday.

The former European Ryder Cup captain, who was stripped of his title when he decided to play LIV Golf, won his debut event at Bedminster on Sunday , fending off Matthew Wolff and Dustin Johnson by two shots. Stenson collects $4 million for first place.

In the LIV Golf team event, the 4 Aces team, comprised of Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch and Pat Perez, split a $3 million first-place prize. They cruised to an eight-shot win in the team competition.

Here are the final payouts and prize money for LIV Golf Bedminster:

Win: Henrik Stenson, -11, $4,000,000

T-2: Matthew Wolff, -9, $1,812,500

T-2: Dustin Johnson, -9, $1,812,500

4: Carlos Ortiz, -8, $1,050,000

5: Patrick Reed, -7, $975,000

T-6: Paul Casey, -4, $648,000

T-6: Sergio Garcia, -4, $648,000

T-6: Turk Pettit, -4, $648,000

T-6: Lee Westwood, -4, $648,000

T-6: Talor Gooch, -4, $648,000

T-11: Brooks Koepka, -3, $495,000

T-11: Martin Kaymer, -3, $495,000

T-13: Branden Grace, -2, $293,333.33

T-13: Ian Poulter, -2, $293,333.33

T-13: Phachara Khongwatmai, -2, $293,333.33

T-16: Chase Koepka, -1, $236,000

T-16: Sam Horsfield, -1, $236,000

18: Charl Schwartzel, E, $226,000

T-19: Matt Jones, +1, $200,000

T-19: Louis Oosthuizen, +1, $200,000

T-19: Justin Harding, +1, $200,000

22: Travis Smyth, +2, $172,000

T23: Shaun Norris, +3, $168,000

T23: Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra, +3, $168,000

T23: Peter Uihlein, +3, $168,000

T26: Laurie Canter, +4, $160,000

T26: Charles Howell III, +4, $160,000

T26: Jason Kokrak, +4, $160,000

T26: James Piot, +4, $160,000

T26: Jinichiro Kozuma, +4, $160,000

T31: Hudson Swafford, +5, $151,000

T31: Pat Perez, +5, $151,000

T31: Bernd Wiesberger, +5, $151,000

T31: Bryson DeChambeau, +5, $151,000

35: Phil Mickelson, +6, $146,000

T36: Sadom Kaewkanjana, +7, $141,000

T36: Graeme, McDowell, +7, $141,000

T36: Kevin Na, +7, $141,000

T36: Ryosuke Kinoshita, +7, $141,000

T40: Abraham Ancer, +8, $135,000

T40: Richard Bland, +8, $135,000

T42: David Puig, +9, $131,000

T42: Scott Vincent, +9, $131,000

T44: Hennie Du Plessis, +10, $127,000

T44: Yuki Inamori, +10, $127,000

46: Wade Ornsby, +11, $124,000

47: Hideto Tanihara, +12, $122,000

48: Jediah Morgan, +16, $120,000

LIV Golf Team Competition Payouts

Win: 4 Aces (Gooch, Johnson, Perez, Reed), -25, $3,000,000

2: Majesticks (Horsfield, Poulter, Westwood, Stenson), -17, $1,500,000

3: Fireballs (Garcia, Ancer, Ortiz, Lopez), -12, $500,000