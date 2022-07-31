Kentucky State Police Investigates Three Vehicle Fatal Collision

www.935wain.com
wnky.com
KSP reminds public of traffic safety checkpoints
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind drivers of traffic safety checkpoints. A release by KSP stated some proactive measures to keep roads safe include several traffic safety checkpoints and using general patrol tactics in known problematic areas in the district. KSP uses traffic...
WKYT 27
Ky. mom sentenced for throwing newborn over banister in trash bag
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Clay County woman who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her newborn baby has been sentenced. Amber Bowling was sentenced on Monday to 40 years in prison. Bowling pleaded guilty to murder in May. In December 2018, state police Bowling put the...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY POWER STORM UPDATE WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3, 11 A.M.
Wednesday, August 3, 11 a.m. Flooding on Thursday, July 28 caused catastrophic damage to numerous communities in southeast Kentucky leaving 23,000 customers without power at the peak of the event. Summary. Around 78% of customers have been restored. More than 18,000 of customers have been restored with around 5,000 remaining.
abc27.com
State Police looking for missing Pennsylvania man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing man in Chester County. State Police in Avondale say Shawn Mabe was last seen on July 24 at his residence in East Nottingham Township. It’s believed Mabe left in a charcoal-colored Nissan Altima bearing Pennsylvania registration...
2 die in Lehigh County wreck, coroner says
UPDATE: Man, teen girl who died in Lehigh County crash identified as police look for witnesses. Two people died after a crash Sunday evening in Whitehall Township, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene in a wreck that was reported at 6:54...
WIBC.com
Body Found In Private Pond In Southern Indiana
SALEM, Ind. — A body was found in a pond in southern Indiana. It was in northern Washington County, about ten miles north of Salem. State Police were called about a dead man found floating at the edge of a private pond. Troopers were able to figure out the...
kwos.com
Man dies in Lake boat accident
An Illinois man is dead after a Friday boar crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers say 41 – year old Timothy Ridens died when he hit a wake and was thrown from the boat. They say he was going too fast for conditions. Two passengers had serious injuries. Another had only minor injuries.
WANE-TV
ISP: Man found dead in southern Indiana pond
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Police are investigating the death of a man who’s body was found in a pond on Saturday afternoon. Police say the Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports from a resident claiming to have found a body in a pond at the 11000 block of Haleysburg Road in northern Washington County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash
The driver of a boat on Lake of the Ozarks died Friday evening, according to a crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol. The post Missouri State Highway Patrol recovers boater’s body following crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
newportdispatch.com
Maine man arrested for DUI after a crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 39-year-old man from Maine was arrested for DUI following a crash in South Burlington early this morning. The two-vehicle crash took place on I-89 north at around 1:00 a.m. Police identified the driver as Timothy Danse, of Lisbon, ME. The other driver was identified as...
WKRC
Ky. teen saves herself, dog from flood by swimming to nearby rooftop
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WKRC/CNN Newsource) - In Eastern Kentucky, a state of emergency has been declared in more than a dozen counties after devastating flooding. A teen in Whitesburg saved herself during Thursday’s flooding by swimming to a neighbor's roof with her dog. 17-year-old Chloe Adams took video as she...
FOX4 News Kansas City
2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash near St. Joseph
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating after two people were killed, including a teenager, and two people were injured following a head-on crash near St. Joseph, Missouri.
Missouri man drowns while swimming in private pond
ST. CHARLES COUNTY—A Missouri man drowned just after 8p.m. Saturday in St. Charles County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 54-year-old Raymond E. Robison of Wright City was fishing and decided to go swimming in a private pond at Busch Wildlife Lake 6. He entered the water, began to...
Forest Service Confirms Two Deaths on The Same Day at North Carolina National Forest
In separate incidents, two visitors in North Carolina’s Nantahala National Forest died while exploring the area on the same day. On July 23, emergency crews responded to distress calls regarding two men in trouble. The first was an unnamed man that was swimming at Secret Falls in Macon County in the North Carolina national forest.
losalamosreporter.com
NMSP Seeks Assistance In Locating Raquee Martinez Of Espanola Who Is Missing/Endangered
The New Mexico State Police (NMSP) is asking for assistance in locating Raquee Martinez, 18, of Espanola. She is described as 5’3” tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and light brown hair. Martinez was last seen in Albuquerque June 29, and may still be in Albuquerque or in...
wymt.com
Family identifies one of the victims killed by flooding in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - 7-29-22 Update: We now know the name of one of the people killed in the flooding in Clay County. Family members tell us Walter Hinkle, 73, of Bullskin, died during the natural disaster. Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed a second death in Clay County during a...
Kentucky floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship
The North Fork of the Kentucky River reached 20.9 feet (6.4 meters) in Whitesburg - more than 6 feet (1.8 meters) over the previous record
935wain.com
Governor Beshear Provides Update on Eastern Kentucky Flooding
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear provided an update on rescue and recovery efforts following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Unfortunately, the Governor reported severe weather is continuing to hit the region even as the death toll rises. “If things weren’t hard enough on the people of this region, they’re getting rain...
koamnewsnow.com
Boat Crash in Lake of the Ozarks claims one life; three injured
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo – One boater is dead after hitting heavy wake and ejecting from the vessel; Police say three others sustained injuries. Deputies say Drew Baugh, 25, Brett Wessel, 36, Timothy Ridens, 41, and Keith Chandler 50 were involved in the crash. The injury report indicates Timothy Ridens,...
z93country.com
Wayne County returns to Red Zone of Covid Spread
The Lake Cumberland District Health Department currently has 5 counties in the “red” or high Covid community spread level and 5 counties in the “yellow” or medium level of community spread. Wayne, Pulaski, Clinton, McCreary, and Cumberland are all listed in the red category of spread.
