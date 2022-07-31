Fundraiser held in honor of slain Anamosa prison workers

www.kcci.com
KCCI.com
Marion Fire Department delivers two babies in three months
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) — Responding to emergencies is something firefighters are used to. But it’s not every day they get the call to deliver a baby. "You never know what the day is going to bring,” William Zamastil said. For Marion firefighters, Lt. Mark Hinrichs, Evan Barry...
Murder of Cedar Rapids Veteran Remains a 39-Year-Old Mystery
Dennis W. Chaffee served his country in Vietnam and was later found shot to death in the basement of his Cedar Rapids home. The alleged murder took place on July 17, 1983; to this day, no one knows what happened or who did it. According to Iowa Cold Cases, Chaffee...
bleedingheartland.com
Two wake-up calls on police abuses of power in Iowa
Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. Many of us have trouble mustering empathy for people who have complaints about the way police treated them. This lack of empathy probably occurs because many ordinary folks do not think they will be in situations like people accused of crimes. If that...
KBUR
Man who sold heroin and fentanyl in Dubuque sentenced to prison
Dubuque, IA- A man who arranged heroin and fentanyl distribution in eastern Iowa that led to a near-fatal overdose will spend more than 33 years in federal prison. Radio Iowa reports that 40-year-old Derrick Trawick from Chicago was found guilty by a jury in January of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin and fentanyl near a playground.
KCRG.com
Benton County discusses dog ordinance
Starting Thursday, a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial will open for people in Tama County to see. A Cedar Rapids woman won a $300,000 lottery prize this week. Iowa church sends volunteers to help with Kentucky flood recovery. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Iowa church is helping with relief...
KCRG.com
Two dead in Dubuque County crash
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people died in a crash in Dubuque County Tuesday night. The Iowa State Patrol said it happened a little after 5 p.m. on Highway 20. The patrol said an SUV and a sanitation vehicle were both heading east. The sanitation vehicle was waiting to turn onto Olde Castle Road as the SUV tried to pass vehicles in the turning lane and rear-ended the truck.
Davenport Schools To Use Smart Sensors To Prevent Vandalism, Vaping, Violence
(Davenport, IA) — The Davenport Community School District is considering spending 51-thousand dollars to install “Halo Smart Sensors” in four restrooms at Davenport Central North and West high schools. The district says the smart sensors will help prevent vandalism, vaping, and violence involving students. The sensors can recognize gunshots and can listen for keywords, notifying staff members to respond. There are some questions being asked about student privacy. Eliminating vandalism would almost cover the cost of the sensors. The purchase will be on the agenda for the next school board meeting Monday, August 8th.
KWQC
Davenport teen selling fresh produce for community with ‘Cory’s Garden’ stand
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport teenager has turned his childhood hobby of gardening into a business, all at age 15. He sells his homegrown fruits and vegetables from a produce stand in Davenport, on the corner of Rockingham Road and S. Gayman Avenue, called “Cory’s Garden.”. “I...
KCCI.com
Authorities investigate shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — Officials have identified the individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids police on July 30. According to state law enforcement officials, at around 3:52 a.m., officers with the Cedar Rapids Police Department...
Unusual Gun Used in Maquoketa Caves State Park Shooting
Investigators are still slowly trying to piece together the details surrounding the shooting that left three members of a Cedar Falls family dead after being shot a the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground. The Des Moines Register reports that as of last Friday, little new information in the case was being released. Officials say they hope to have autopsy reports done by later this week. But one detail that has come to light is the gun used in the crime.
3 News Now
3rd person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A third person who was struck by gunfire in an April shooting at a crowded Iowa nightclub has died, and charges against one of the two suspects will be updated. Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that Marvin Cox, 31,...
earnthenecklace.com
Phil Reed Leaving KCRG: Where Is the Iowa News Anchor Going?
Phil Reed has been Eastern Iowa’s source for news for six years. But now, he’s moving on to the next step of his career. Phil Reed announced he is leaving KCRG-TV9, and Cedar Rapids residents naturally had questions. They want to know where he is going next and if his new job will also take him away from the city. Viewers don’t want to see him leave broadcasting; fortunately for them, the news anchor is not stepping away from the industry. Here’s what Phil Reed said about leaving KCRG.
ourquadcities.com
Motorcycle crash injures Davenport man
On July 31, 2022, at approximately 9:28 p.m., Davenport Police, Davenport Fire, and Medic EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard involving a motorcycle and its operator, police said Monday. Initial investigation indicates the motorcycle was westbound on Kirkwood when the operator lost...
KCRG.com
Road Rage incident on I-380 leads to multiple attempted murder charges
Cedar Rapids Library to open cooling center after fire closes library. With warm weather in the forecast within the next week, the Cedar Rapids Library is partnering with Waypoint to open a cooling center as well as make computers available. University of Iowa law professor testifies at Senate hearing for...
KCJJ
Armed subject arrested in weekend incident identified
Iowa City Police have identified an armed subject who threatened staff at a downtown bar with a gun Sunday after getting kicked out of the establishment. According to a release issued Sunday night, 18-year-old Alex Bwayonga reportedly pulled out a loaded .22 caliber GSG Firefly and pointed it at staff of El Ray’s Live and Dive on Iowa Avenue just after 12:30 Sunday morning after he was kicked out of the bar. The man fled the scene, and University of Iowa officials issued a Hawkalert to warn the campus area. Bwayonga was captured a short time later by Iowa City Police. The gun was found in his waistband, and was later found to be stolen out of Linn County.
KCRG.com
Chomp to end delivery services in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Chomp is terminating its food delivery services in Cedar Rapids on August 15. In a note to restaurants, the locally owned company said its delivery services have been “highly successful” in Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty, but it has not seen the same success in Cedar Rapids.
cbs2iowa.com
Iowa DCI investigates after CRPD shoots driver overnight
Cedar Rapids, Iowa — According to the Iowa DCI, two Cedar Rapids police officers shot a driver after the driver pulled out a gun. Earlier Saturday morning, around 3:52 a.m., the officers conducted a vehicle stop of an erratic driver near the 2200 block of Glass Road NE. Iowa DCI says that once the driver pulled out a gun, gunfire was exchanged between law enforcement and the driver.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Eastern Iowa Native takes Command of Major U.S. Navy Dock Ship
The USS John P. Murtha is the 10th San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship of the United States Navy and is named in honor of Congressman John Murtha of Pennsylvania. The ship was under the command of Capt. Gervy Alota from July 2020 until this past July 9. Taking over command at that time was a Lone Tree, Iowa native with family in the Cedar Rapids area.
The Trinity of Terror Tour Is Coming To Iowa And Illinois This Fall
Just like a great movie franchise that needs a trilogy, the Trinity of Terror tour is getting back together for a Part III. And the Quad Cities has a couple of options to check out the show. Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides, and Motionless in White will be back...
