Winterset 13-year-old saves drowning swimmer

KCCI.com
National Night Out held in Urbandale
URBANDALE, Iowa — Urbandale police held their 13th annual National Night Out on Tuesday evening. City leaders and officers had a fun evening of activities to meet people in the communities they serve. The ultimate goal is to prevent crime and drug use. It was a fun-filled event for...
Iowa Woman Rescued From River After Horse Riding Accident
DART bus and car collide in Des Moines, 1 injured
DES MOINES, Iowa — A DART bus passenger was injured in a Des Moines crash late Tuesday night. Police said a car and bus collided around 10:15 p.m. at 31st Street and University Avenue. One person on the bus fell off a seat during impact. Paramedics took that person to the hospital to be checked […]
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Newton man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse and drugs. According to court documents, Derek Belschner assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of five hours. KCCI is not naming the woman or how the two knew each other to...
Iowa Bar Closes After Calling Police 57 Times in Last Six Months
Having the police called to a local eating and drinking establishment a few times is a lot to me. Maybe I'm naive after growing up in small-town Iowa, but I'd venture to guess that after most people hear about one 911 call at their favorite restaurant or bar, they stop going there for a little while.
Iowa teen leads officers on 150 MPH chase, crashes in Pella
The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
A Women Airlifted To Area Hospital After Horseriding Accident
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
KCCI.com
FAA investigates balloon accident at Indianola National Balloon Classic
INDIANOLA, Iowa — The FAA is currently investigating a balloon accident at the Indianola National Balloon Classic. A balloon hit a powerline early Saturday, during dawn patrol, where balloons take off before sunrise. A witness tells KCCI that he was in his living room at about 5 a.m. Saturday...
Police release motive in killing of Iowa man after arrest
Police explained a passerby dropped off Charles Lamont Russian Lovelady at Broadlawns Medical Center around 6:15 p.m. Lovelady had been shot.
kjan.com
Horse riding accident in Guthrie County
northwestmoinfo.com
Minor Driver Overturns Vehicle in Ringgold County Accident
TINGLEY, IA – An accident in Ringgold County late last week sent the driver and a passenger to the hospital. The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office reports that a minor was driving in Tingley in a reckless manner on Thursday evening with two passengers in the vehicle and without adult supervision.
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist uses crash to highlight dangers of pothole on Dickman Road
DES MOINES, Iowa — A giant pothole on Dickman Road in Des Moines "could have been deadly," as motorcyclist Chris Kirkman slammed into it unaware Sunday night. The road, which is privately owned and outside the jurisdiction of the city of Des Moines, runs parallel to Army Post Road, one block south.
KCCI.com
Thousands of sunflowers in full bloom in Van Meter
VAN METER, Iowa — The bright yellow sunflowers at Badger Creek State Recreation Area are in full bloom right now. Thousands of people stop by the park in Van Meter to see the sight. Every summer since 2011, the Grand River Wildlife unit, part of the Iowa DNR, plants...
KCCI.com
Section of Beaver Avenue temporarily closed in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Construction shutting down a street is not necessarily bad news — just ask people to people who live on Beaver Avenue between 41st and Forest Avenue. "We're looking forward to not having the traffic that is always going up and down Beaver," said Mary Lindell, who lives in the neighborhood.
KCCI.com
Central Iowa nonprofit offers free fans for low-income families
DES MOINES, Iowa — With temperatures inching near 100, Iowans are looking for ways to beat the heat. To ensure all Central Iowa families have access to air conditioning this summer, Impact Community Action Partnership is working with the Des Moines Fire Department. "They are collecting fans and air...
KCCI.com
Des Moines police investigate 11th homicide of 2022
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating a homicide in Des Moines. Police say the victim was an adult male. He went to a local hospital around 6:15 p.m. with a gunshot wound. He has died. Police say there is a potential crime scene near the 1300 block of...
KCCI.com
Ames man sentenced in August 2021 murder
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — On Monday, a Story County judge sentencedOscar Chavez to life in prison for murdering Maria Hanian. Prosecutors say Chavez beat and shot Hanian to death one year ago in an Ames apartment. Security cameras captured Chavez running away from the scene after the murder.
KCCI.com
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
