Lottery officials say 5 Iowa tickets were a number off of Mega Millions jackpot

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesotans missed out on the grand prize of more than $1.3 billion, but two Minnesotans' purses are feeling a lot heavier this week after they matched the first five numbers in the drawing.The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67, with the Mega Ball multiplier being 14.Two tickets bought in Minnesota didn't match that last number, but they did match the other five, which is good enough for a $1 million prize.The tickets were bought at gas stations or convenience stores in Forest Lake and in Fridley. There were 20 tickets in all that matched the first five numbers but not the multiplier.The identities of the winners are kept private unless they choose to opt in publicly.The winning Mega Millions ticket was purchased in Illinois.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO